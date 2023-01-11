Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve been waiting for a live action-remake of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed hit The Last of Us for almost an entire decade, but next week, the wait comes to an end.

After percolating in development hell for six years, with two film adaptations of the hit video game failing to get off the ground, HBO has finally done it. The Last of Us TV adaptation will start airing in the UK on Monday 16 January.

The TV series is expected to follow the same storyline as its post-apocalyptic video game counterpart. Co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator of The Last of Us), the show is set twenty years in the future when a fungal plague has ravaged the world. Survivor Joel (played by Pedro Pascal from Game of Thrones) has been hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey, also from Game of Thrones) across the country because she might hold the key to humanity’s survival.

Although live-action video game adaptations tend to get a bad rap (and quite rightly, too – have you seen the Resident Evil film?), the early critical response has been positive. “Druckmann, working with Mazin, has his fingerprints all over this tender, well-crafted and blackly comic piece.” Said our chief TV critic in his first look review. “Right now, HBO is simply operating on a different level to any other network. With The Last of Us, it has another monster hit on its hands.”

While it’s too early to say whether the TV series will satisfy its legions of fans, we’ll all be able to make up our own mind when episode one airs on Monday morning. Here’s how to watch The Last of Us in the UK, online and on TV.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Sky

The Last of Us will be airing exclusively on Sky TV and the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV) here in the UK, with the first episode broadcasting live at 2am on Monday 16 January 2023.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get yourself a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan for as little as £24 per month. This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Get Sky Stream and see more Sky TV deals now

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Now TV

If you don’t already have Sky or don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch The Last of Us, you can subscribe to Now’s entertainment pass. The pay-monthly streaming service includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more, including House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Traitors US. It costs £9.99 per month.

Now has a seven-day free trial for new members, but as The Last of Us is airing weekly, you’ll only be able to catch the first episode for free before having to pay.

Watch ‘The Last of Us’ on Now TV

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the US on HBO Max

In the US, The Last of Us will be airing exclusively on HBO at 9pm ET on 15 January 2023. If you aren’t subscribed to HBO via cable, you’ll also be able to catch it live on HBO Max, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

There are two tiers of HBO Max. The ad-supported tier costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free tier costs $14.99 per month. You can also pay annually, with a 12-month ad-supported subscription costing $99.99 per year and $149.99 per year for the ad-free tier.

Watch ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO Max

