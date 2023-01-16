Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve been waiting for a live action-remake of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us for almost an entire decade, and the wait has finally come to an end.

After percolating in development hell for six years, with two film adaptations of the hit video game failing to get off the ground, HBO has finally done it. The Last of Us TV adaptation has arrived, and for the next two months, it will be airing exclusively on Sky Atlantic every Monday and streaming on Now TV.

The TV series follows the same story beats as its post-apocalyptic video game counterpart, but with some creative differences. The show is co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator of The Last of Us) and is set 20 years in the future, when a fungal plague has ravaged the world. Survivor Joel (played by Pedro Pascal from Game of Thrones) has been hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey, also from Game of Thrones) across the country because she could hold the key to humanity’s survival.

Although live-action video game adaptations tend to get a bad rap (and quite rightly – have you seen the Resident Evil film?), the early critical response has been positive.

Ahead of its debut, The Last of Us TV series broke records on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. It was the highest-rated live-action video game adaptation of all-time, bettering Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog and more. “Druckmann, working with Mazin, has his fingerprints all over this tender, well-crafted and blackly comic piece.” Said our chief TV critic Nick Hilton in his first-look review. “Right now, HBO is simply operating on a different level to any other network. With The Last of Us, it has another monster hit on its hands.”

The first episode of The Last of Us began airing on Sky Atlantic on Monday 16 January 2023, and it is also available to stream on Now TV. Here’s where you can watch The Last of Us in the UK, online and on TV.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Sky

The Last of Us will be airing exclusively on Sky Atlantic here in the UK. The first episode was broadcast at 2am on Monday 16 January 2023. It aired at the exact same time as in the US and will continue to be simulcast at 2am throughout the series’ entire UK run.

For viewers unwilling to stay up that late on a school night, even for The Last of Us, the show will be shown again at 9pm every Monday evening, but you can always catch it on Now TV or on demand on Sky Go.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get yourself a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t require a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Now TV

If you don’t already have Sky or don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch The Last of Us, you’re able to stream it live on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV), as well as watch it on catch-up.

You’ll have to subscribe to Now’s entertainment membership. The pay-monthly streaming service includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more, including House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.

A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month Now entertainment and Now cinema membership at a discount (was £19.98 per month, now £15, Nowtv.com). Now also offers a seven-day free trial for new members.

How many episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ are there?

The Last of Us on HBO has nine episodes in total. The shortest episode is reportedly 46 minutes long and the longest episode is 81 minutes long.

A second season has not yet been confirmed but, if successful, we expect HBO to adapt The Last of Us: Part II as well. Let’s hope it won’t take another 10 years.

What is the release schedule for ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK?

The Last of Us will be simulcast in the UK and US throughout the entire first season, so if you’re staying up until 2am, you’ll be able to avoid those pesky spoilers. The final episode of The Last of Us will be broadcast on Monday 13 March 2023 in the UK. Here’s the full release schedule for The Last of Us in the UK:

The Last of Us episode 1 : When You’re Lost in the Darkness – Monday 16 January 2023, 2am GMT | Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 16 January 2023, 2am GMT | The Last of Us episode 2: Infected – Monday 23 January 2023, 2am GMT

– Monday 23 January 2023, 2am GMT The Last of Us episode 3 – Monday 30 January 2023, 2am GMT

– Monday 30 January 2023, 2am GMT The Last of Us episode 4 – Monday 6 February 2023, 2am GMT

– Monday 6 February 2023, 2am GMT The Last of Us episode 5 – Monday 13 February 2023, 2am GMT

– Monday 13 February 2023, 2am GMT The Last of Us episode 6 – Monday 20 February 2023, 2am GMT

– Monday 20 February 2023, 2am GMT The Last of Us episode 7 – Monday 27 February 2023, 2am GMT

– Monday 27 February 2023, 2am GMT The Last of Us episode 8 – Monday 6 March 2023, 2am GMT

– Monday 6 March 2023, 2am GMT The Last of Us episode 9 – Monday 13 March 2023, 2am GMT

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the US on HBO Max

In the US, The Last of Us will be airing exclusively on HBO at 9pm ET every Sunday night. The first episode was broadcast on 15 January 2023. If you aren’t subscribed to HBO via cable, you’ll also be able to catch it live on HBO Max, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

There are two tiers of HBO Max. The ad-supported tier costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free tier costs $14.99 per month. You can also pay annually, with a 12-month ad-supported subscription costing $99.99 per year and $149.99 per year for the ad-free tier.

