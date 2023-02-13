Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five episodes in to the post-apocalyptic drama and it’s clear The Last of Us is one of the most successful shows to air on HBO and Sky in recent memory. Since it started airing in mid-January, the live-action remake of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game has racked up more than 3 million viewers in the UK and more than 22 million viewers across the pond, making it Sky Atlantic’s second biggest US drama debut.

It’s been such a smash hit that, at the end of January, HBO renewed it for a second season, after airing just two episodes. A hit among critics and viewers alike, The Last of Us TV show is currently on its fifth episode of its nine-episode run.

While the show usually airs on Sky Atlantic and Now TV every Monday, owing to the Super Bowl, viewers were able to catch episode five earlier than usual, as it premiered on Saturday 11 February. The Last of Us TV transmission schedule will return to normal from episode six onwards.

If you’ve yet to dive into the TV show everyone’s talking about, you can do so absolutely free with this unmissable Sky deal on the company’s new satellite-dish-free Sky Stream box. You can get the box, complete with a Sky entertainment package and a basic Netflix subscription plan, entirely free for a whole month (was £29 per month, now free for a month, Sky.com).

This means you’ll be able to watch the final four episodes of The Last of Us free for the next 31 days. And if you don’t want to continue with Sky, just cancel when the series is over.

While the post-apocalyptic TV show has stuck fairly closely to its source material in terms of story beats, since episode three, there have been new characters, new plot points and expanded arcs. Co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator of the original video game), The Last of Us takes place in an alternative 2023, 20 years after a fungal plague has turned most of the world’s population into screeching monsters.

Joel – played by Pedro Pascal from Narcos and Game of Thrones – has been hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey, also from Game of Thrones) across the country, as she may be humanity’s last hope. Although live-action video game adaptations tend to get a bad rap (and quite rightly – have you seen the Resident Evil film?), the response from critics has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Last of Us TV series broke records on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its debut, and currently sits at 97 per cent fresh, making it the highest-rated live-action video game adaptation of all-time. “Druckmann, working with Mazin, has his fingerprints all over this tender, well-crafted and blackly comic piece,” said our chief TV critic Nick Hilton in his first-look review. “Right now, HBO is simply operating on a different level to any other network. With The Last of Us, it has another monster hit on its hands.”

The Last of Us began airing on 16 January 2023 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV. Here’s where you can watch The Last of Us in the UK, online and on TV.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Sky

In the UK, The Last of Us airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic. While the show usually airs at 2am GMT every Monday morning, UK viewers were able to catch episode five two days earlier than usual, on Saturday 11 February, due to the Super Bowl airing on Sunday. The normal schedule will resume from episode six onwards.

The Last of Us premieres simultaneously with the US, it gives UK fans the chance to watch it at the exact same time as those across the pond, helping you avoid those pesky spoilers.

For viewers unwilling to stay up that late on a school night, even for The Last of Us, the latest episode of the show airs again at 9pm every Monday evening. But you can, of course, always catch it on Now TV or on demand on Sky Go.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get yourself a Sky Stream box, which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s basic plan. Sky currently has a deal on the device, where you get it completely free for an entire month, including the entertainment package (was £29 per month, now free for a month, Sky.com), giving you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Showcase and Sky Max.

This is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi. With the current free trial deal, you’re able to enjoy The Last of Us free for 31 days. If you don’t want to pay for the next month (it’s a rolling contract), just cancel before your free month comes to an end.

Get the Sky Stream box for free now

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Now TV

If you don’t already have Sky or don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch The Last of Us, you can stream it live on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV), as well as watch it on catch-up.

You’ll have to subscribe to Now’s entertainment membership. The pay-monthly streaming service includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more, including House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.

A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month Now entertainment and Now cinema membership at a discount (was £19.98 per month, now £15, Nowtv.com). Now also offers a seven-day free trial for new members.

Watch ‘The Last of Us’ on Now TV

When will ‘The Last of Us’ episode six come out in the UK?

If you’ve just finished episode five (Endure and Survive) of The Last of Us, and are desperate to watch the next instalment, you’ll have to wait until Monday 20 February.

While episode five was broadcast on Saturday last week, the show will return to its normal Monday slot from episode six onwards. The Last of Us episode six is titled Kin. In the trailer, we see Joel finally reuniting with his brother Tommy.

How many episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ are there?

The Last of Us on HBO has nine episodes in total. The shortest episode is reportedly 46 minutes long and the longest episode is 81 minutes long.

HBO renewed the show for a second season on 27 January 2023, just two episodes in to season one. We expect The Last of Us: Part II to receive the HBO treatment in the next instalment. There’s no The Last of Us season two release date just yet, but we’re likely to get one once the first season finishes airing.

The final episode of The Last of Us will be broadcast on Monday 13 March 2023 in the UK. Here’s the full release schedule for The Last of Us in the UK:

The Last of Us episode 1 : When You’re Lost in the Darkness – Monday 16 January 2023, 2am GMT, Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 16 January 2023, 2am GMT, The Last of Us episode 2: Infected – Monday 23 January 2023, 2am/9pm GMT, Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 23 January 2023, 2am/9pm GMT, The Last of Us episode 3: Long, Long Time – Monday 30 January 2023, 2am/9pm GMT, Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 30 January 2023, 2am/9pm GMT, The Last of Us episode 4: Please Hold to My Hand – Monday 6 February 2023, 2am/9pm GMT Watch now on Now TV

– Monday 6 February 2023, 2am/9pm GMT The Last of Us episode 5: Endure and Survive – Saturday 11 February 2023, 2am/9pm GMT, Watch now on Now TV

– Saturday 11 February 2023, 2am/9pm GMT, The Last of Us episode 6: Kin – Monday 20 February 2023, 2am/9pm GMT

– Monday 20 February 2023, 2am/9pm GMT The Last of Us episode 7 – Monday 27 February 2023, 2am/9pm GMT

– Monday 27 February 2023, 2am/9pm GMT The Last of Us episode 8 – Monday 6 March 2023, 2am/9pm GMT

– Monday 6 March 2023, 2am/9pm GMT The Last of Us episode 9 – Monday 13 March 2023, 2am/9pm GMT

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ episode one for free

On 27 January 2023, Sky made the entire first episode of The Last of Us, which has been met with rave reviews, available to watch on YouTube for free – no subscription to Sky or Now TV necessary. Obviously, it’s all a clever ploy to get viewers to sign up to Sky or Now, to watch the rest of the season, but it’s a good taster to gauge whether the show is your thing or not.

Watch ‘The Last of Us’ episode one on YouTube for free now

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the US on HBO Max

In the US, The Last of Us will be airing exclusively on HBO at 9pm ET every Sunday night. The first episode was broadcast on 15 January 2023. If you aren’t subscribed to HBO via cable, you’ll also be able to catch it live on HBO Max, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

There are two tiers of HBO Max. The ad-supported tier costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free tier costs $14.99 per month. You can also pay annually, with a 12-month ad-supported subscription costing $99.99 per year and $149.99 per year for the ad-free tier.

Watch ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO Max

