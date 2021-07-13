The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Very, Amazon, Smyths, AO and more PS5 consoles set to drop today
Follow live as we report the latest news on PS5 stock at Amazon and Very
Update: Amazon, Very and Smyths Toys could drop this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been six months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
Despite pandemic restrictions lifting and high street stores reopening to customers, PS5 restock issues have meant bare shelves and disappointed gamers fighting over what few consoles can be made available in the UK.
Things are slowly improving, Large quantities of PlayStation 5 consoles appeared on almost every single major retailer’s online stores throughout May. The comeback faltered in June, the only highlights a few big stock drops at Game and Very. As we enter mid-July the arrival of new stock is picking up pace again. Last week, we had no fewer than six drops across several retailers, with ShopTo rounding off the pack on Sunday.
If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PS5, this is your best chance yet. We’re here to help you get ahead of the game and find a PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Here’s the PS5 restocks we expect to see today
Okay, so if you’d had your cup of coffee by 7am you might have been fast enough to pick up a PS5 — but don’t fret if you were still fast asleep in bed, there’s more to come.
We’re expecting PS5 stock drops from Amazon UK, Very, Smyths and Asda this week.
We’re scouring online retailers all day to spot new stock as it arrives, so stick with us to be in with the best chance of picking up a next-gen console.
Ebuyer had a PS5 restock yesterday evening
The UK-based online electronics warehouse Ebuyer had a “very limited” supply of new PS5 consoles arrive yesterday. It’s not clear if stock is still available, though customers will have to jump through some hoops to get near them.
Interested buyers have to register an account and then email the retailer with their details before they can order a console. It’s unlikely Ebuyer had enough stock to last the night, but the process of ordering the PS5 might just have been so arduous that some console could still be available.
If we had to guess, Ebuyer’s idea of “very limited” supply means just two or three PS5s, if that.
John Lewis PS5 stock dropped early this morning
Good morning! As predicted, John Lewis had new stock of the PS5 arrive at 7am this morning, though it sold out in under 15 minutes.
The retailer is renowned for its clockwork stock drops. Though it’s difficult to predict which day John Lewis will have the PS5 back in stock, the new console regularly lands at 7am on the dot — so it’s worth having the app open while you eat your Cheerios.
That leaves Amazon as today’s most likely PS5 restock, followed by Very, Smyths and Asda. Stay with us for updates!
A goodbye from your resident PS5 stock trackers
Thanks for following along with our live coverage today. We know it’s been a bit of a disappointing one, but Mondays aren’t usually the best days for stock drops. Tomorrow, however, is when all the action could start. Four of the five predicted retailers could drop stock tomorrow, including Amazon, Very, John Lewis and Asda. The latter two might not have the biggest drops, but Very and Amazon’s restock could both be pretty hefty. We’ll be here bright and early to bring you more news. G’night for now!
Get yourself onto the Game PS5 pre-order waiting list
If you’re fed up of waiting for an online drop, here’s our friendly reminder to pop into your local Game store and add your name to the retailer’s PS5 pre-order waiting list. You might get lucky, and could be walking out with a PS5 tucked underneath your arm.
The retailer has recently started in-store drops, but is also continuing to restock online . On Thursday last week, it had a lengthy restock which lasted essentially the entire day. Each store is rumoured to have 23 consoles up for grabs every month. For more info, have a read of @PS5StockAlertUK’s tweet below:
Upcoming PS5 games 2021
You might not have got a PS5 just yet, but there are lots to look forward to when you do finally get one. Last week, Sony hosted its State of Play presentation, unveiling 11 new games. As well as extensive footage of Deathloop, we saw new footage of the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut edition of the game. It featured advanced melee combat and new delivery tools, like a robot helper buddy and an impressive cargo cannon.
The game is available to pre-order from Amazon for £42.99. Have a read below for more of our favourite PS5 games.
Managed to grab a PS5? Here are the games you need to own
Looking for the best games to play on PS5? Here are all of the new console’s greatest titles, from Astro’s Playroom to Resident Evil Village
What time will Very PS5 consoles drop this week?
Let’s have a natter about Very shall we? The online retailer has quickly become one of our favourite PS5 stockists, with the last few drops lasting up to four hours. It’s why we’re so excited about the rumoured Very drop this week. The last time Very had a PS5 restock was on 22 June, and it’s rumoured to have another drop sometime between 13 and 15 July between 9am and 10am.
Our top tip for Very is not to refresh the queue page when stock goes live, or you will have to queue up from the back again. Don’t do it, no matter how tempting it is to press that button! Stock usually drops between 9am and 10am in the morning.
Smyths is expected to have an in-store PS5 drop this week
Smyths Toys last had a restock on 23 June at 8:30am. Like Argos and Game, Smyths Toys has begun accepting in-store pre-orders. In the last week of June, people were able to walk into their local Smyths Toys store and ask for a PS5, and the retailer is rumoured to have another in-store drop this week. If it’s an in-store drop, you’ll have to go into your local Smyths and ask to pre-order the console. More details should appear between 14 July and 16 July.
Online drops are still expected to take place, however. Smyths isn’t the easiest retailer to secure online stock from, with consoles usually being pick-up only. Its website doesn’t always show the PS5 as being in stock for everyone either, even if someone from the same city as you has managed to buy the console.
