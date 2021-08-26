The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 may be available at select Currys PC World stores now. It could also drop at AO today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 15 retailers have dropped stock – several dropping more than once – and we’ve still got six days to go. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. While we only got three drops last week – with Game joining the pack – we’ve had six drops so far this week. Could we get even more?
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Good night from your PS5 stock trackers
It’s been a fairly quiet day for restocks today, with the only bit of news we received being the new drop dates for Game’s next restock. We’re still waiting to hear back about the Currys PS5 message, but more people have got in touch to say that their local stores knew about the announcement, but that when they went in, stock had already sold out.
We’ll be back tomorrow with some more PS5 stock updates. For now, good night and we’ll catch you all tomorrow!
Register your interest for a BT PS5 code now
Need a BT PS5 code? We’d recommend registering your interest now. Whenever BT releases more stock, the retailer will send you a unique code by email, giving you priority access to buy the console. The retailer has had three drops so far this month. We’re expecting another drop to happen in the first week of September. Sign up now so you don’t miss your chance when it does arrive.
Thankfully, you don’t need to be a BT Broadband customer to buy the PS5 when it does drop. You just need that coveted golden ticket.
We adore Sony’s new PS5 controller
The new dualsense controller is arguably our favourite thing about Sony’s next-gen console. When you get your hands on the machine, you’ll already find one controller in the box, but to play with others on the sofa, you really need another one.
“Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers,” our writer said in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories. “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.”
The company recently released some new colourways, and we’re big fans of the cosmic red version.
How to get your hands on these lush new PS5 dualsense controller colours
The new PS5 DualSense controllers come in midnight black and cosmic red. Here’s how much they cost and how to pre-order them from Amazon and Game
Currys removes its PS5 message
Was the PS5 disclaimer at the top of the Currys PC World page a mistake? The retailer has seemingly removed the message, which was added last night. If you didn’t see it, it basically said that the PS5 disc edition console was available to buy as a bundle at selected stores, with the list of retailers attached in a linked document. However, this has now disappeared, and we’ve had customers contact us to say that the stores in question had no idea what they were talking about.
Whatever it was, it may have just been a big ol’ oops. Don’t worry, we’re on the case and have reached out to Currys for comment and will update you when we hear more.
Watch out for ShopTo PS5 drops in the evening
ShopTo is pretty much the only retailer who likes to drop stock A) on a weekend and B) in the evening. On Tuesday, it dropped a PS5 disc edition console (£449.85, Shopto.net) as well as a couple of bundles at around 7pm.
The bundles included a PS5 console with an additional midnight black dualsense controller, a copy of Resident Evil Village and a copy of Ratchet & Clank (£639.85, Shopto.net) and another bundle with a pulse 3D wireless headset, a copy of Resident Evil Village and a copy of Returnal (£639.85, Shopto.net).
If you’re interested in reading more about the pulse 3D wireless headset or the dualsense controller, take a look at our round-up of the best PS5 accessories below.
8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
Win a luxury dog bed from Orvis
Have we helped you secure a PS5 this week? Let’s help you get some deals next. Sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
When you sign up to the IndyBest newsletter, you can also access all of The Independent’s other newsletters too.
We’re also giving subscribers the chance to win a luxury dog bed from Orvis, as well as a furniture protector and a trout squeaky toy in celebration of International Dog Day. Check below for all the details. You need to be all signed up by the end of the day today.
Win a luxury dog bed bundle from Orvis worth £645
Win an Orvis dog bed plus a furniture cover and squeaky toy to keep your pup busy in our International Dog Day competition
The next Game PS5 drop has just been revealed
Here’s some more Game news for you to chew on. The release date on Game’s PS5 bundles page has just been updated, and they now state that consoles will arrive on people’s doorsteps on 17 September. Game always drops stock a week and a half before their stated release date, so we’re looking at a drop between 8-9 September.
Game has a huge number of PS5 bundles available – 27 at the last count, and they can all be viewed on the retailer’s PS5 bundles page.
Currys has PS5 disc edition consoles available in-store now
Mid-morning Currys PC World restock reminder klaxon. Currys currently has “a bunch” of PS5 disc edition bundles available to order in select stores now. The details are pretty scant on how exactly you can order the PS5, but we’re assuming that you can just walk in to your local Currys and ask one of the staff members about it. Show them the link below if they don’t believe you.
Only select stores have disc edition bundles available. Stores with stock availability can be viewed here. Good luck, and let us know if you manage to buy the console! We love a good success story.
What happened to the rumoured Amazon PS5 restock?
We were hoping to see Amazon drop its haul of consoles yesterday morning, but they never appeared. The rumour mill is suggesting that the restock didn’t take place because of the same shipment delay that Game experienced earlier in the month.
Could the console drop today instead? We don’t think so. The retailer rarely (if at all) drops stock on a Thursday or a Friday. It tends to reserve its console drops for the first three days of the week. If the shipment is received over the weekend, we could see an Amazon drop early next week. Keep your eyes peeled.
Need an Xbox series X?
It’s almost been a year since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, trying desperately to buy the console. We’re not alone, though. While we’ve had around 30 drops (!!!!!!!!!) this month, the guys over on the Xbox series X live blog have had roughly...seven.
If you’re hunting down both consoles, we’d recommend keeping both pages open as retailers can drop stock unexpectedly and without much notice. Last night, Microsoft dropped a limited edition Halo console, shocking us all. We’ll let you know as soon as a drop of either console happens.
On the hunt for an Xbox? Here’s where to find one in stock today
Where is the Xbox series X in stock now? Follow live for the latest Xbox series X restock UK updates from Smyths, Argos, Game and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.