PS5 stock UK – live: Game, Very and AO PS5 restocks could drop this morning
Follow live as we cover PS5 console drops as they happen, from Game, Very, AO and more
Update: We’re expecting new consoles at Game, AO and Very this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console launched more than six months ago, but ongoing supply problems mean it’s difficult to actually get your hands on Sony’s new console.
Restock issues have plagued the console since launch day, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
But the restock landscape seems to be improving, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer throughout May. Sadly, that wasn’t the case in June, with the only bright spots being from Game and Very. This month, we’ve had an Argos drop, with plenty more to come soon.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
When will AO have the PS5 back in stock?
AO is one of the three retailers we’re predicting will have the PS5 in stock this morning. Let’s take a closer look at the site’s restock record.
The last time AO had a PS5 restock was on 17 June, almost three weeks ago now. Usually the online store sells the PS5 console as part of a bundle, which makes it a little more expensive, but makes stock last that little bit longer.
This prediction has been made based on previous timings of stock drops, so don’t chuck your PS4 in a skip just yet. AO usually restocks its cache of PS5s between 9am and 11am, so keep your eyes locked on the AO site as well as our liveblog to catch the consoles as they arrive.
When will Very have the PS5 in stock?
Very is the dark horse of PS5 retailers. The store went for months without a single PS5 drop, but more recently it’s been popping up with enormous chunky restocks that stick around a lot longer than on sites like Amazon and Game.
The last Very PS5 restock happened on Tuesday 22 June, and the console was in stock for a mammoth four hours. The drop before that lasted a similar length of time, too. There’s no rumoured date for the next Very drop, but when it does land, it will most likely take place in the morning between 9am and 11am.
Stock drops predicted at Game, Very and AO this morning
Good morning campers! Welcome back to the PS5 live blog, where we’ll be scouring the UK’s retailers for any trace of new console stock as it arrives.
This morning, we have our sights set on a stock drop predicted to happen at Game, Very and AO. This is according to a tip from the friendly stock gurus at PS5StockAlertUK.
Stay with us for more updates as they happen.
A goodbye from your resident PS5 stock trackers
Well, we weren’t expecting to see any drops today, but it still sucks when the baron wasteland of PlayStation 5 consoles continues. That said, tomorrow is expected to be a sensational day for PS5 drops, with Game, Very and AO all predicted to drop in the morning.
We’ll be here bright and early to give you the updates as they happen. Until them, have a look at our PS5 restock guide for all the latest predicted drop dates and times.
We’ve got all the details on when the PS5 is going to be back in stock
‘Ghost of Tsushima’ PS5 upgrade
Sony and games developer Sucker Punch have announced that an enhanced director’s cut edition of their hit open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima will be released on 20 August for both the PS4 and PS5.
The upgraded version of the game will include all of the content from the original game as well as a new island, Iki, to explore. Sucker Punch says that means there will be new story content, characters, environments, armour, enemies, and more. You can read our news story for more details, but for now, enjoy the announcement trailer below:
When is the next Very PS5 restock going to take place?
Very has quickly become one of our favourite PS5 retailers, after a long period of time when it was at the bottom of our pile (it went 76 days without a PS5 drop – we don’t mention those dark days anymore). Why is it our new favourite? Because its recent drops have been long and fruitful, usually lasting for hours on end.
The last Very PS5 restock occurred on Tuesday 22 June, and the console was in stock for a mammoth four hours. The drop before that lasted a similar length of time, too. There’s no rumoured date for the next Very drop, but when it does land, it will most likely take place in the morning between 9am and 11am.
Fed up of the PS5 drought? Why not buy a Nintendo Switch instead
If you’re feeling a little, well, over trying to secure Sony’s latest console, why not have a look at the Nintendo Switch instead? It’s much easier to buy than both the Xbox series X and the PS5.
With fierce competition between the best gaming console, we compared the three big hitters in a review. Our writer noted that “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right.”
As “a home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device,” it’s “well-suited to couch multiplayer, a mode that is facilitated by the novel controller design, which allows each controller to separate into two parts, each functioning independently”.
PS5 or Xbox? How to choose the best game console
PS5 digital edition vs PS5 disc edition: What’s the difference?
There are two versions of the PS5 to choose from: one with a disc drive (plainly called the PS5) and one without (called the PS5 digital edition).
If you don’t own physical PS4 games and you don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, it could be a good idea to plump for the digital edition as it’s slightly cheaper.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. You won’t be able to play second hand games though, which if we’re being cynical is an entirely intended side effect of the shift towards digital-only consoles.
The normal, disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.
Another PS5 stock forecast has been released
The @PS5UKStock Twitter account has joined in the forecasting fun, and the account’s predicted dates align with the @PS5StockAlertUK’s predictions earlier this morning. As usual, the dates are based on previous restock patterns. AO.com, Game and Very could all drop tomorrow morning, so be on the lookout and keep your eyes on this page. We’ll bring you stock drop alerts as soon as they happen.
Game and Very have quickly become our favourite retailers for stock drops. They usually last long, and they both have a wide variety of bundles to choose from, so there’s always less competition.
Best PS5 games: ‘Miles Morales'
If you’ve managed to secure a PS5, yu might want to have a look at our round-up of the best PS5 games. Our reviewer called it the best action game out so far.
“Insomniac’s 2018 game broke a long-standing series curse by being very good indeed: an open-world action adventure that made you feel, emphatically, like you were web-slinging between skyscrapers and thwacking crooks,” they wrote.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers,” they added. It’s 14 per cent off at Amazon right now.
