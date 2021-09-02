The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Amazon could restock consoles next, plus AO, Smyths and more
Follow for all the latest UK Xbox restock updates from Argos, Currys, Smyths Toys and more
Update: Amazon could drop later this week. Read on for more restock news
Launched at the tail end of 2020, the Xbox series X is still sold out across the UK. Supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchip has left shoppers wondering where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation console.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sell out almost as soon as the new stock appears.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
When is the Xbox series X back in stock at Currys PC World?
Currys PC World restocked the Xbox series X thrice in August, breaking a month long dry spell with almost weekly drops of Microsoft’s next-generation console. When it rains it pours.
The retailer has seemingly gone back into hibernation, with nary a whisper of an Xbox since 19 August. Currys is one of a handful of retailers with a wish list and an app – we recommend you use both to buy the console when it’s in stock. The main product page gets hammered by traffic when the Xbox goes on sale, but by heading to your wish list inside the app, you can essentially skip the queue and bag the console more quickly.
Tired of waiting? Well the cheaper Xbox series S is currently in stock (£279, Currys.co.uk).
Check out today’s best deals and discounts
We don’t just track Xbox stock at IndyBest, we also run a liveblog tracking the best daily deals happening all over the internet.
Over on our daily deal tracking liveblog we’ve got a team of highly trained bargain hunters scouring the internet for the best discounts on everything from smart lightbulbs and high-performance laptops to robot hoovers and fizzy wine. There’s something for everyone.
There are just two criteria these deals have to meet. They must offer an enticing discount, and we don’t recommend anything we wouldn’t buy, eat, drink or sleep on ourselves. Go have a little peek. Don’t worry, we’ll emit an ear-piercing shriek if we see an Xbox.
What is Xbox All Access?
Game and Smyths both sell the Xbox series X through the Xbox All Access programme. But what is that exactly?
An alternative to paying £449 up front for the console, Xbox All Access lets you spread the cost of an Xbox series X or Xbox series S over two years. You pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99, at the end of which you own the console outright. This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month.
That works out as £712 worth of stuff for £695. Assuming the price of the Xbox series X or the cost of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription doesn’t fall in the next two years, that makes Xbox All Access pretty good value for money.
You need to pass a credit check through the buy-now-pay-later service Klarna. You also need to find an Xbox in stock.
Stick with us and we’ll alert you as soon as consoles are available.
When is ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ coming to Xbox series X?
The Xbox series X is still sold out everywhere, so let’s take a quick gander at some next-gen news while we wait for updates.
As noted by VGC, CD Projekt Red’s Michał Nowakowski has suggested the Xbox series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 could slip into next year.
The dystopian shooter-RPG launched in September 2020, but was so buggy and prone to crashing that it was borderline unplayable. Cyberpunk 2077 was so broken in fact that Sony removed the game from sale until some of the most heinous glitches could be patched out.
After a few updates, CD Projekt Red’s game is in a much better state, but this recent Cyberpunk 2077 release date news suggests we could be waiting a little longer to dive back into a more polished, next-generation version of the developer’s blockbuster RPG.
Cyberpunk 2077’s next-generation update may not arrive until 2021
Next-gen version of ‘The Witcher 3’ is also expected in the coming months
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Did you know that we also track the availability of the PlayStation 5?
Sony’s next-generation console is also hard to come by, but restocks come thick and fast. This morning has been particularly lively, with Currys PC World sending out VIP codes to lucky customers who signed up to its lottery months back, and Studio dropping a big cache of consoles on unsuspecting shoppers.
To give you a fighting chance of finding a PS5 in stock online, our PS5 stock tracking liveblog that’s constantly updated with the latest information on which retailers have the PS5 in stock.
PS5 stock - live: Studio consoles in stock and Currys sends out PS5 VIP codes
Where can you buy a PS5 today? Follow live for the latest PS5 restock UK updates and news from Argos, Game, Scan and more
Do you need Prime to buy an Xbox from Amazon?
In July, Amazon took the bold step of restricting all sales of the PlayStation 5 to Amazon Prime customers. The move helps prevent automated bots from swooping in and instantly buying up all of the available stock before we humans have even had time to click. These bots belong to professional scalpers, who sell the PS5 on at an inflated price for profit. Grubby business, if you ask us.
So far, Amazon hasn’t placed the same restriction on the Xbox series X, but the retailer also hasn’t restocked the Xbox nearly as often.
If you were planning on signing up to Amazon Prime soon anyway, or you wanted to take the 30 day trial for a spin, it’s worth signing up before new Xbox stock arrives. If you wait until the drop happens, the console will have sold out by the time you’ve registered your details.
Will Xbox supply issues get worse before they get better?
In some other universe, right now you’d be playing on your new Xbox series X while sipping on a refreshing pint.
Instead, the global supply chain has gone kaput, with microchip shortages affecting everything from electric toothbrushes and next-generation consoles to smartphones, laptops and cars. Far from being over, the semiconductor shortfall looks set to continue for some time yet. As demand starts to return and pandemic savings are directed towards high-value electronics, the limited worldwide supply of Xbox consoles will be squeezed even further as we approach Christmas.
There are local supply chain issues to contend with too – Wetherspoons could even run out of beer.
Beer shortages at Wetherspoon as Brexit and Covid hit supply chains
Carling and Coors off the menu as lorry driver crisis continues
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Very?
Everyone’s favourite hot-pink retailer, Very had the Xbox series X in stock as recently as last Tuesday, 24 August.
The retailer has restocked the Xbox exactly once every four weeks for the last three months, and always on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. Based on this pattern, we forecast another drop at Very on 21 September.
I know, right? That’s ages away.
Will Smyths drop the Xbox series X today?
For reasons known only to Smyths Toys, lately the retailer is more likely to restock in physical stores rather than on its website. This means it’s pot luck whether or not you can pick one up locally.
Towards the end of August, Smyths sprinkled the next-gen console across its stores like so much fairy dust. Small handfuls of stock would appear seemingly at random at shops up and down the country – though there were accusations of bias towards the South.
It’s worth checking your local store once in a while for updates. Right now, we can’t see stock in any UK stores.
Can you buy the Xbox from Amazon France?
Let’s not bring politics into the civilised domain of the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, but one of the reasons it’s less appealing to purchase the Xbox series X from Ireland and most of mainland Europe is the big B-word.
Bacon. Sorry, Brexit.
When the Xbox is in stock on the French and German Amazon sites, you’ll have to pay import VAT, customs duty and handling fees to get it all the way to your doorstep in the UK. These extra charges can exceed £100 for an Xbox series X – meaning it could be cheaper to jump on the Eurostar to collect the console yourself.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.