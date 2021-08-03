The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Game UK restock could be dropping shortly
Follow live as we bring you the latest updates on Xbox series X stock at AO, Game, John Lewis and more
Update: An Xbox series X restock could be imminent at Game right now. Read on for more details.
Supply chain problems continue to plague the Xbox series X, making it virtually impossible for shoppers to find Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock online.
While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the more powerful Xbox series X console is in higher demand. It’s now been eight months since the console’s launch, but new stock is sporadic and sells out in minutes.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Xbox series X now listed as out of stock at Game
Having flaunted it in our faces for 45 minutes, Game has finally removed the ‘buy’ button from its Xbox series X page and listed the console as out of stock again.
For all the trouble they’ve caused us this afternoon, Game has earned the top spot on our “who’s most likely to restock the Xbox series X next” league table.
Xbox series X “may be available soon” says Game
A tweet from Game suggests that the Xbox series X is currently available to purchase through the Xbox All Access programme, though we’ve checked and that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. It appears to be out of stock.
The tweet also suggests the console may be available to purchase soon.
“Soon”.
We’re currently in a staring contest with Game
At 3:31pm, Game turned the “BUY NEW” button on its Xbox series X page from an off-putting shade of sold-out grey to a plump and enticing purple.
This sent stock trackers absolutely wild for a good 15 seconds until the crushing realisation that there’s sadly still no Xbox stock available.
It could be an error, or it could be preparing the page for an imminent restock.
That restock could be seconds away, or it could be tomorrow morning.
For now, we stare.
That may have been a false alarm
The Game restock alert may have been premature.
The retailer updated the product page minutes ago to make the ‘buy’ button active, but either they sold out in less than five seconds or – more likely – Game has activated their ‘buy’ button before they’ve actually added any Xbox stock to their system.
The Xbox series X product page just went live at Game
Game is currently listing the Xbox series X for £449. It can also be bought via Xbox All Access, the pay as you go alternative to purchasing the console up front.
However, clicking through seems to reveal there’s no stock available. Potentially a glitch, or maybe they’re about to drop a whole heap of consoles.
Will Very restock the Xbox tomorrow?
Another retailer due for a restock this week is Very.
The retailer last had the Xbox series X in stock on 20 July. Once customers navigated their way out of the waiting room, they could choose from one of a number of optional bundles, including three months of Game Pass and an additional controller.
Notably, Very restocked the Xbox and the PS5 at the same time that day. This was probably a nightmare for their IT team, but it’s turned out to be invaluable intel for us stock trackers. Very is heavily rumoured to have the PS5 back in stock tomorrow morning, so we predict the Xbox series X could make another appearance too.
The retailer is currently selling the less powerful Xbox series S (£249.99, Very.co.uk), with similar options available on bundles and add-ons.
Can you buy an Xbox series X in store?
Not only do we scan for fresh stock at online retailers up and down the information superhighway, but our diligent network of little birdies keeps tabs on the availability of the Xbox in physical stores around the country.
Finding the Xbox series X on an actual shelf is rare, but it does happen.
Most recently we’ve heard of the Xbox series X in stock at the John Lewis in the Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford last week. Before that we had reports of high-street Game and Smyths stores reserving physical stock of the Xbox, which can’t be purchased online.
It’s a long shot, but it’s worth popping into local shops to ask about the Xbox series X.
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’ll be plugging it into. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?
The Xbox series X can output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach.
Here’s the cheat sheet to explain things – a pixel is the individual dot you see when you get right up close to the screen, and more pixels means a sharper image.
- 720p (standard HD) - 1280 x 720 pixels
- 1080p (full HD) - 1920 x 1080 pixels
- 1440p (a common PC gaming resolution) - 2560 × 1440 pixels
When we go sharper than this, the marketing folks start measuring by horizontal pixels (and rounding up?!) to make things sound more impressive.
- 4K (ultra HD) - 3840 x 2160 pixels
- 8K (just silly) - 7680 × 4320 pixels
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
10 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Reach a new staggering level of detail, brighter skies and darker shadows with the best 4k TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for more deals
Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter right now to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our crack team of IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of our other newsletters now by clicking below.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
What about Argos Xbox stock?
Argos could restock as early as this afternoon.
It’s been more than a month since the retailer had any stock of the Xbox series X, and the store tends to make new consoles available once every four weeks on average. That places Argos near the top of our list of retailers most likely to restock soon.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app and by adding the console to your wish list. You have better luck checking out by following the link on your wish list page rather than through the product page.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.