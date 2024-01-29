Jump to content
Blackburn vs Wrexham predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds & free bets

Wrexham go to Ewood Park seeking to cause an upset at the expense of Championship strugglers Blackburn
Last Updated: 29th of January 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Wrexham and Blackburn could be playing in the same division next season if they stay on their current trajectories and Monday’s FA Cup fourth round tie may go to show there isn’t much between the sides already (7.30pm, BBC iPlayer). 

Wrexham are odds-on with football betting sites to secure back-to-back promotions having established themselves in second place in League Two in their first season back in the EFL after years as a non-league entity. 

The takeover of the Welsh outfit by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and the extra funding they’ve brought in has galvanised the club and they’ll be backed by a 7,000-strong band of away fans at Ewood Park on Monday. 

Wrexham have a decent cup record under current boss Phil Parkinson, taking the scalp of Championship side Coventry when a non-league team last season before pushing fellow second-tier club Sheffield United to a replay

Blackburn, therefore, have due cause for concern, although they are odds-on in the FA Cup odds to progress to round five, where a home tie with Newcastle awaits.

Rovers are on a dreadful run of form though, sliding down the Championship table to 18th, eight points outside the relegation zone. 

Blackburn’s form and injuries in key positions make Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men look vulnerable going into the final tie of round four of the cup. 

Wrexham may run Rovers close

Rovers made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season, eventually going out to the same side that ended Wrexham’s participation in the competition, Sheffield United.

It was Blackburn’s best run in the cup in eight years, but much of their success came on the road with their FA Cup form at home leaving something to be desired. 

They’ve won only three of the last 11 ties at Ewood Park and their results heading into this game suggests they are far from solid favourites on gambling sites.

A 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Huddersfield last time out was nothing to shout about and that point came at a massive cost with both Harry Pickering and Hayden Carter suffering hamstring injuries that will keep them out for the foreseeable future.

That leaves the Championship’s worst defence short of options at centre-back, despite a January recruitment drive by the club. 

Rovers’ leaky defence, which is without a clean sheet since November, is their number one problem and their vulnerability from set pieces could become more acute without two of their better defenders aerially. 

Wrexham have scored 14 goals from set pieces this season and that ability to cause chaos in the opposition penalty area from those scenarios could prove a huge factor in the tie. 

They failed to put their dead ball skills to good use last time out in a 1-0 defeat to fellow Welsh side Newport in League Two. 

That was only the fourth time this season Wrexham had failed to score in a league game and they’d won six of their previous eight games before that, finding the back of the net on multiple occasions in four of those matches.

The cause for concern when assessing whether to back Wrexham on betting sites stems from their own injury issues at the back and whether that leaves them vulnerable to an expansive and attack-minded Blackburn side. A run of two away wins in five is nothing to get excited about either. 

However, since the takeover, Wrexham seem to find an extra gear for these cup ties as they seek to prove themselves, while Blackburn fit the bill as cup upset fodder.

Wrexham are 12/5 in the draw no bet market, which means stakes are returned if the game ends in a draw, and gets the nod as our first FA Cup prediction. 

Blackburn vs Wrexham Tip 1: Wrexham draw no bet – 12/5 with bet365

Attack the best form of defence

Blackburn’s position in the Championship looks a little precarious right now, but if they can sort themselves out defensively, they have the firepower to pull clear of relegation trouble. 

Sammie Szmodics is the second tier’s top scorer with 16 goals and already has an FA Cup hat-trick to his name in Blackburn’s 5-2 win over Cambridge in round three.

Rovers would be a top seven side in the league were it based on expected goals with Ewood Park one of the places to go for goals in the Championship with over three a game being scored on average. 

No side has seen more of their games pass the 3.5 goal threshold in the Championship than Blackburn and Wrexham look capable of helping contribute to a tie featuring four or more goals. 

They’ll be helped by a Blackburn defence that’s allowed the second most shots on target in the Championship, which will be music to the ears of Wrexham's Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin, both men having already reached double figures for the season. 

Only three other sides have scored more goals in League Two this season than Wrexham (54), and while the majority of those goals have come at the Racecourse Ground, the massive horde of travelling fans will make this feel closer to a home fixture than the usual away game.

 Blackburn vs Wrexham Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals – 5/4 with BetMGM

Lee likely to try his luck

Mullin remains the poster boy of this Wrexham team following his big-money move to north Wales in 2021 and his starring role in the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary. 

However, his status as the team’s talisman is being challenged by Lee, who is currently the club’s top scorer with 13 goals to Mullin’s 10, albeit Lee has played eight more games.

With Mullin back in the side, the goals have dried up for Lee, who has gone six games without scoring, but that hasn’t been for the want of trying. 

Lee has had at least two shots on goal in seven of his last eight games, while the defeat to Newport was only the ninth time in 27 games he’s failed to have a shot on target. 

But while Mullin is a best-price of 4/9 with betting apps to have a shot on target, Lee offers potentially better value for money at 5/6 with bet365 to test the Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

Blackburn vs Wrexham Tip 3: Elliot Lee over 0.5 shots on target – 5/6 with bet365

Free bets for the FA Cup

FA Cup fourth round weekend wraps up on Monday with Blackburn against Wrexham, but there’s still time to grab a free bet for future rounds.

William Hill are currently offers new customers £30 in free bets when they open an account via this link. Once you’ve registered, deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on event at the sportsbook with minimum odds of ½ (1.5).

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, users will be credited with three £10 free bet tokens to use on the FA Cup., while fans of casino sites can enjoy William Hill's UK live casino offerings.

Before signing up with any new betting sites, always read the terms and conditions first and if you do have a bet this week, please gamble responsibly.

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.