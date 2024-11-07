Black Friday 2024 – live: Best early deals from Dyson, Boots and more

The sale is your chance to find top-rated products at their cheapest ever prices ( The Independent )

The biggest sale of the year is just a few weeks away but early Black Friday offers have already started dropping across major retailers. To help you spot the best deals, our Black Friday liveblog is tracking the latest discounts on everything from tech, TVs and laptops to beauty, clothing, mattresses and home appliances.

Whether you’re shopping for a Ninja air fryer, a Simba mattress, the Apple Airpods or anything in between – the likes of Samsung, Zara, Lookfantastic and Amazon are dropping prices across entire ranges of products.

With discounts popping up earlier every year, we’re expecting even more brands to launch their Black Friday events ahead of the official sale dates (29 November to 2 December). Boots, Argos, Currys, Dyson and John Lewis have all kicked off proceedings with what many of them are calling their biggest Black Friday sales ever. Elsewhere, hundreds of deals are arriving across pretty much every category you can think of.

We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.

