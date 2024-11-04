Black Friday 2024 – live: Latest news and early sales
Whether you’re looking for Apple airpods or budget skincare, you’re in the right place
With just weeks to go until the main event, early Black Friday offers are now dropping daily. As the biggest sale of the year, the deals bonanza is your chance to save across tech, TVs and laptops, as well as beauty, clothing, mattresses and home appliances.
Whether you’re looking for Apple Airpods, Ninja air fryers, Shark cordless vacuums, Simba mattresses or Elemis skincare, all the biggest brands and retailers take part – think Zara, Lookfantastic, Amazon, John Lewis, Pandora and many more.
With the discounts seeming to drop earlier each year, we’re expecting plenty of brands to launch their Black Friday events in the weeks leading up to the official sale dates (29 November to 2 December). Boots, Argos, Currys and John Lewis have all just kicked off proceedings with what many of them are calling their biggest Black Friday sales ever. Elsewhere, hundreds of deals are arriving across pretty much every category you can think of.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
Read more: Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert
Score a rare saving on Apple Airpods
Hefty savings on Apple products are extremely rare, until the Black Friday month of November, when iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more are heavily reduced. From Currys to Argos to John Lewis and Very, plenty of brands slash the price of products at the start of November (Apple itself doesn’t take part in the sale).
You can find the best early Apple deals below, including a mega Airpods saving.
Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £149, now £129, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a £20 saving to be had on Apple’s third-generation AirPods at Amazon. In our review, our tester said the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. The AirPods Pro are better sounding, thanks to active noise cancelling, but if that’s not a feature you need – perhaps you live a monastic life alone in the woods – this is a great deal on the basic pair.
The Argos Black Friday 2024 sale has started
A one-stop shop for savings on big-name brands in previous years (think Lego, De’Longhi, Revlon and BaByliss), Argos has already discounted products from the likes of Dyson, Revlon, and Lego.
Whether you’re looking to save money on an air fryer, TV, gaming gear or beauty tools, Argos has you covered. To save you scrolling, we’ve picked out some savings you can shop right now - and they’re only going to get better.
Best Argos Black Friday deals 2024
From tech to toys and beauty tools, you can grab myriad bargains right now
Good morning shoppers
There’s still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2024, but that hasn’t stopped retailers kicking off their sales an entire month early. I’m looking at you, Boots, John Lewis, Currys and Argos.
Whether you’re after a pair of Apple Airpods, a Ninja air fryer or a Dyson airwrap, the early Black Friday deals do not disappoint. And true to form, the Indybest team of shopping experts are rounding up the best offers to shop now.
I’m a shopping expert, and these are the best early Black Friday deals to shop
Shop offers ahead of the main event, with deals from Dyson, Apple, The Ordinary and more
Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert
That’s all from me today, but if you’re still in the mood for some shopping, our guide to the best early Black Friday deals features some stellar savings - think of it as your Black Friday cheat sheet.
From an Emma mattress deal to a Dyson airwrap saving and Apple Airpods offer, shop the very best of the early Black Friday sales below.
Have a lovely weekend and check back with us next week for even more offers and stellar savings.
I’m a shopping expert, and these are the best early Black Friday deals to shop
Shop offers ahead of the main event, with deals from Dyson, Apple, The Ordinary and more
The best Black Friday tech deals are about to land
There’s a reason why images of shoppers fighting over TVs in stores during the Black Friday sales are seared into your mind – tech is hot property on Black Friday, and there are going to be thousands of deals on headphones, fitness trackers, smartphones and more when the sale rolls around in just a few weeks.
The run-up to the main event also marks the best time to save on the gadgets you’ve had your eye on throughout the year - whether it’s tech from Apple, high-spec laptops or even game consoles and VR headsets from Sony, Meta or Nintendo.
As always, our tech writer, Alex, is on hand with the top deals to shop before and during the event.
Best Black Friday tech deals to expect in 2024
From fitness trackers to headphones, you can save big on tech this Black Friday
The Ugg Black Friday deals to expect
Whether you love them or wish they’d been left in the Noughties, there’s no denying the resurgence of Uggs – and the brand’s Black Friday sale is one of the most anticipated each year.
Lockdown reignited our love affair with the fur-lined boots, from the brand’s furry slippers to its clog-inspired tasman style and mini boots that can barely stay in stock.
Even the A-listers have jumped on board. Bella Hadid plumped for the mini platform boots with shorts in New York, while Jennifer Lawrence has a pair of classic short blue boots.
With Ugg styles costing anywhere between £90 to £165, the brand’s Black Friday sale is your best chance to score a pair for less. From the deals to expect to offers available to shop now, here’s everything you need to know about Ugg’s Black Friday 2024 sale.
The best Ugg Black Friday deals I’m hoping to shop in the 2024 sales
With discounts across furry slippers, cult mini boots and more, the brand’s sale is always mega
Looking for a dehumidifier? Shop these deals
A dehumidifier may not be the most exciting purchase but it is definitely a practical one that’s worth the investment. These appliances reduce damp in the home, potentially help prevent mould, and can speed up laundry drying times.
If you’re looking to save money on a new model, Black Friday, which lands in late November, could be a wise time to buy. If you’re in the market for one now, plenty of retailers have offers available on the covetable appliance ahead of Black Friday, too.
Our team of shopping experts have rounded up the best dehumidifier deals available, from Bora to Russell Hobbs.
Best dehumidifier deals we’re expecting to see in the Black Friday sales 2024
You could tackle damp and supercharge laundry drying times for less during the winter sale
The best heated clothes airer deals to expect this Black Friday
With colder weather here, a heated airer for drying clothes indoors is likely at the top of your wishlist. Luckily, Black Friday 2024 is right around the corner, and there’s even a bunch of early deals to shop now.
Not only do these clever gadgets help clothes dry faster, but they also have the potential to reduce your household bills (tumble dryers can cost up to £1.55 to run whereas heated airers cost anywhere between 10p and 20p a day to run). And, with many of them discounted right now, there’s never been a better time to invest.
From Easylife to Black + Decker, shop the best early deals below.
Best heated clothes airer deals for Black Friday 2024
Supercharge your drying time with one of these discounted appliances ahead of the annual sale
What date is Black Friday?
Black Friday traditionally falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US, so the mammoth sale will kick off on Friday 29 November in 2024. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday, falling on 2 December.
Typically, the best deals on tech and home appliances can be found on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday sees bigger savings across beauty, fashion and toys – so, this is worth bearing in mind when ticking off your pre-Christmas shopping list.
Listen up: These are the pre-Black Friday headphone deals to know
Whether you’re after a pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your commute, a set of workout earbuds or a premium pair of over-ear headphones for listening at home, Black Friday is the time to upgrade your audio setup for less.
Better yet, you don’t have long to wait until the sale kicks off (just a few weeks, in fact). If you’re impatient for offers, you can shop the best pre-Black Friday deals now, on the like of Sony, Apple, Anker and more.
The best headphones deals we’re expecting this Black Friday
We’re rounding up the best early discounts on headphones from Bose, Apple AirPods, Sony and more