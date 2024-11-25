Black Friday 2024 live: Latest discounts, from iPads to skincare
Brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday sales early, with deals on iPads, PlayStation, Yoto, Zara and more
Black Friday 2024 officially starts on 29 November, but retailers from Currys, Argos and Debenhams to Boots and Shark have already begun their sales. Ecommerce giant Amazon is the latest to launch, with Sony PlayStation and Glossier having joined the action last week.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team are compiling hundreds of deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.
But, whether you’re after a TV, toys, jewellery or furniture, the biggest price drops aren’t necessarily the most impressive. The best, genuine deals are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.
So far, Dyson’s Black Friday sale has discounted the cultairwrap, Sony has discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to an all-time low and Pandora has just launched its sale with up to 30 per cent off jewellery. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at John Lewis, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.
Best microwave Black Friday deals
Admittedly, a £30 price cut isn’t the biggest Black Friday saving, but if you’re hunting for something more substantial, IndyBest writer Ella has you covered. She’s rounding up the very best microwave deals in her article below, with discounts on a range of top models to suit every budget.
My favourite microwave is on sale this Black Friday
If you’ve got an old rusty microwave in need of an upgrade, my favourite Samsung appliance is currently on sale. Not merely a microwave, it also doubles up as an air fryer.
Samsung smart combi microwave with air fryer MC32DG7646CKE3: Was £329.99, now £299, Argos.co.uk
If you’re after a do-it-all microwave, Samsung’s latest smart model is the one to get. Currently discounted in Argos’s Black Friday sale, this clever appliance triples up as a convection oven and air fryer. I described it as “sleek, stylish and very powerful” in my review. Versatile, with a 32l capacity, it’s ideal for all households, offering so many different cooking methods.
Save on the Xbox Series S this Black Friday
If you’re on the hunt for a new games console this Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the Xbox Series S by 20 per cent.
Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
Compact yet powerful, this console is perfect for digital gaming, offering fast load times and seamless gameplay at a bargain price. While it doesn’t offer the same graphical performance as the Xbox Series X, it’s an excellent choice for casual gamers or those looking for an affordable way to experience next-gen gaming.
Save £100 on this Gtech heater this Black Friday
Feeling cold? Me too! That’s why this deal on the IndyBest-approved patio heater from Gtech really caught my eye. Perfect for warming up your conservatory, you can save over £100.
Gtech heatwave patio heater: Was £149.99, now £44.99, Gtech.co.uk
This waterproof, wall-mounted Heatwave patio heater uses infrared technology to provide warmth up to 6m away in seconds. Weighing just 1.5kg, it’s designed to withstand the unpredictable British weather, making it a great investment. With 70% off, now is the perfect time to grab this deal and make your outdoor space more inviting all year round.
These are the best headphones Black Friday deals
Apple’s AirPods aren’t the only earbuds on sale this Black Friday. Tech writer Steve has spotted the lowest prices on my favourite wireless headphones – the Sony WH-1000XM5 – as well as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and many more. Whether you’re after premium sound, top-notch noise cancellation or long-lasting comfort, Steve’s rounding up the best Black Friday deals on headphones in his article below:
The AirPods 3 have just dropped below £100
Forget the AirPods 4, Currys has just dropped an amazing deal on the third-generation AirPods this Black Friday, bringing the price down to under £100.
Apple AirPods 3: Was £169, now £99, Currys.co.uk
With their sleek design, spatial audio, and a comfortable fit, these AirPods are perfect for anyone looking for high-quality sound at a great price. Scoring a 9/10 in tech critic David Phelan’s review, he highlighted their impressive sound quality and seamless connection. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls or watching movies, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.
Best Pandora Black Friday deals 2024
Senior IndyBest writer Daisy is rounding up even more of the best Pandora discounts in her article below. From iconic charm bracelets to stylish rings, there’s something for everyone. Deals include 20 per cent off the brand’s charms, rings, bangles, bracelets and more.
Save 20% on this Pandora charm this Black Friday
Jewellery fans, assemble! Pandora’s Black Friday sale has begun, and you can score up to 30 per cent off its most popular lines.
Pandora glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm: Was £60, now £48, Pandora.net
Pandora’s glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm is a stunning TikTok-approved piece, and with 20% off this Black Friday, now’s the time to snap it up. Crafted from sterling silver, the charm features glow-in-the-dark glass that changes from white to milky green as it absorbs sunlight. Engraved with the sweet message “You light up my life,” it’s the perfect gift for someone special – or a treat for yourself.
More tech Black Friday deals below
I’m rounding up even more Black Friday tech deals in my article below. I’ve found discounts on everything from smartwatches and smart home gadgets to gaming consoles and headphones, earbuds, and speakers. If you’re on the hunt for great savings, make sure to check out all the best offers I’ve tracked down. There’s even a tasty GoPro deal in there.
Save on Garmin this Black Friday
If you’re after a fitness-focused smartwatch, Garmin makes some of my favourite, and right now you can save on the Venu 3.
Garmin Venu 3: Was £409.99, now £358.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Garmin Venu 3 is a fantastic all-rounder, blending fitness tracking with wellness features. As I said in my review, the 1.4in AMOLED screen “always displayed my metrics in even the harshest of lighting conditions”. I appreciated how it gave me a holistic view of my health, providing a score based on sleep, workouts, and stress and letting me know when to take it easy or push harder. I also loved being able to take calls and access guided yoga or meditation directly from my wrist. Right now, you can save £51 off the Garmin Venu 3 this Black Friday.