Black Friday 2024 – live: Latest news and early deals
Retailers are kicking off early, with deals on everything from AirPods to skincare products
The biggest sale of the year is still a few weeks away but early Black Friday offers have already started dropping across major retailers. To help you spot the best deals, our Black Friday liveblog is tracking the latest discounts on everything from tech, TVs and laptops to beauty, clothing, mattresses and home appliances.
Whether you’re shopping for a Ninja air fryer, a Simba mattress, the Apple Airpods or anything in between – the likes of Samsung, Zara, Lookfantastic and Amazon are dropping prices across entire ranges of products.
With discounts popping up earlier every year, we’re expecting even more brands to launch their Black Friday events ahead of the official sale dates (29 November to 2 December). Boots, Argos, Currys, Dyson and John Lewis have all kicked off proceedings with what many of them are calling their biggest Black Friday sales ever. Elsewhere, hundreds of deals are arriving across pretty much every category you can think of.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
Read more: Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert
AO Black Friday deals are live
Electrical retailer AO kicked off its Black Friday deals just a few minutes ago, with hundreds of discounts now available across its range of TVs, beauty products, home appliances and more.
We’ve spotted a £70 discount on the Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer, and that’s just for starters.
Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £199, now £129, AO.com
With a generous 7.6l capacity, this air fryer has enough room for absolutely loads of chips. It has the full suite of features you’d expect: straightforward timers telling you when to add food, shake things up and take things out; automatic switch-off; and two cooking zones, so everything finishes at the same time. It’s also dishwasher friendly, so it doesn’t turn into an uncleanable grease trap over time.
Early Black Friday deals at Boots
Let’s kick things off by taking a look at those eager retailers who just couldn’t hang around until 29 November to start dropping their Black Friday deals.
First up is high-street pharmacy Boots, historic purveyor of cosmetics, electric toothbrushes, cheap meal deals and hangover cures.
You’ll find a full set of early discounts in our full Boots guide, but here’s a top deal on the Oral-B iO8 toothbrush.
Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush: Was £450, now £140, Boots.com
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to the Oral-B iO series, here’s your best offer: a £310 discount on the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush. In our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, our expert put the newer iO9 iteration to the test, praising its brushing technology (which also features in the iO 8) and how the “mechanical action of the fast-moving brush can more easily get into those hard-to-reach areas”.
Good morning shoppers!
Welcome back to the Black Friday liveblog, where all day we’ll be highlighting the best early deals in this year’s sale.
Black Friday doesn’t technically start until 29 November, but that hasn’t stopped retailers jumping the gun with early discounts. Boots, John Lewis, Currys and Argos are all offering deals today.
And who can blame them? We’re all excited. Excited for deals.
I’m a shopping expert, and these are the best early Black Friday deals to shop
Shop offers ahead of the main event, with deals from Dyson, Apple, The Ordinary and more
Your Black Friday 2024 cheat sheet
This year, the sale lands on Friday 29 November, and will last a full four days before concluding on Cyber Monday (2 December). However, myriad brands and retailers kicked off their Black Friday sales early – see Boots, Argos, John Lewis and Currys.
So, in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, I will be busy hunting down the crème de la crème of early deals, spanning tech, beauty, fashion and more, along with my fellow IndyBest shopping experts.
Whether you’re in the market for a new moisturiser or cordless vacuum, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday offers below, plus the deals we can expect during the main event - consider it your cheat sheet to the sale. Have a lovely evening, and happy shopping!
I’m a shopping expert, and these are the best early Black Friday deals to shop
Shop offers ahead of the main event, with deals from Dyson, Apple, The Ordinary and more
Why is it called Black Friday?
The first use of the term ‘Black Friday’ is thought to date back to the Fifties, in Philadelphia, where the local police department used the term to describe the huge traffic jams, overcrowded pavements and mobbed stores in the city on the day after Thanksgiving.
It wasn’t until the 1980s that the phrase caught on in the rest of the US, and was used as a marketing ploy to promote the consumer event and encourage sales. It was then deployed as a reference to the financial status of stores, as they went from being “in the red” to “in the black”, as profits increased.
The sale still falls the day after Thanksgiving each year, but it’s evolved into a huge four-day event that concludes the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, which falls on 2 December this year.
Don’t sleep on these mattress deals
Considering we spend around a third of our lives asleep, a good-quality mattress is an important investment.
But, let’s face it, they can be eye-wateringly expensive. Enter: the Black Friday discounts, which can help you save hundreds of pounds on your next mattress.
Deals are available from the likes of Simba, Emma and Hypnos, on all sizes and types of mattresses, including memory foam, hybrid and pocket sprung options. If you’re in the market for an update, don’t sleep on the best savings around right now...
Best Black Friday mattress deals to expect in 2024
Rest easy, with massive savings on all mattress sizes, from single to super kings
Everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale
When it comes to jewellery, Pandora needs little introduction. Founded in 1982, the label began as a small, family-run jeweller in Copenhagen before it became the bemouth name it is today.
Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday.
The annual sale has previously treated us to up to 30 per cent off Pandora’s cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, as well as pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. Even better, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping.
Below, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday event.
When will the Pandora Black Friday 2024 sale start?
Previous Pandora Black Friday sales have seen up to 30 per cent off almost everything
Searching for a serious sofa saving?
Sofas are, quite literally, a part of the furniture. If you want your space to feel cosy and inviting, no living room is complete without one. But as much as we love them, they are not cheap.
Thankfully Black Friday is on the way, meaning you can save hundreds of pounds on your next investment. From Sywft to Emma and Ikea, the team have rounded up all the best early sofa Black Friday deals that are worth your time.
The sofa deals we are hoping to see this Black Friday, from Cocoon, Swyft and more
Add the perfect final touch to your home, for less, with these sofa deals
The best early Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday
Gamers, start your engines. Black Friday is the time to save on Nintendo Switch consoles and the best Nintendo Switch games (which are rarely ever discounted, apart from during Black Friday season).
If you’re looking for a price cut, you don’t even have to wait, as our tech writer Alex has hunted down the best early Nintendo Switch deals ahead of the main event.
He’s rounded up everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales, from the best early Nintendo Switch offers to the deals he expects to see on Black Friday itself. So, what are you waiting for?
Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in 2024
Switch OLED consoles, bundles and Nintendo games are set to receive hefty discounts
Sizzling Black Friday deals on air fryers
In recent years, air fryers have become staples in most kitchens across the country. Now that Black Friday is almost upon us, you’ll be able to score a saving on one of these sought-after appliances.
From Ninja and Philips to Tefal and Russell Hobbs, the deals are hotting up, thanks to Currys, John Lewis and Argos kicking off their Black Friday sales an entire month early.
To save you scrolling, our team of shopping experts have rounded up the best offers to snap up now (you’re welcome).
Best air fryer deals we are hoping to see from this year’s Black Friday sale
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the annual winter sale bonanza