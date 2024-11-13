Black Friday 2024 live: Latest offers on Nintendo, Le Creuset at Currys, Amazon and more
Retailers are kicking off early, with deals on everything from the Toniebox to Jo Malone
With just over a fortnight to go, the early Black Friday sales are well underway. From Currys and Argos to Boots and Shark, we’re already seeing a bunch of early savings from major brands and retailers, so you can start your shopping right away.
You’ll find the creme de la creme of deals so far in our shopping guides, plus, for a real-time stream of discounts and Black Friday news, our liveblog has you covered.
Whatever you’re looking for in the sales, whether that be a TV, laptop, mattress or beauty products, the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the most covetable deals. The best savings are on products that are actually worth your money, so, we’ll be highlighting deals on products we’ve tested ourselves.
In terms of the brands and retailers already on the Black Friday train (ahead of the official sale dates of 29 November to 2 December), Samsung has started its sale, Oodie is offering 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, LookFantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
Get a free copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder with this Switch bundle
While there’s no straight discount on the Switch right now, Nintendo is offering bundle deals on the handheld console. The best is this £309.99 bundle on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which comes with 12 months of Nintendo Online and a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder included at no extra cost.
We’re rounding up the best Nintendo deals in our full guide, where you’ll find even more discounts.
Good morning!
Welcome back to the IndyBest Black Friday liveblog. We’re still a couple of weeks out from the sale’s official start date, but the shopping season is well and truly in full swing.
Retailers have launched their Black Friday sales early, bringing deals and discounts to everything from air fryers and vacuum cleaners to laptops, phones and more.
You can check out our main Black Friday deals guide to catch up on the best offers so far, and stick with us on the liveblog today to grab the latest discounts as they appear.
The best Nespresso coffee machine deals
Nespresso’s pod-powered coffee machines combine everyday ease and style. Retailing at £100, it’s pop model is the brand’s most affordable coffee machine – and, naturally, it’s been tried and tested by us at IndyBest. Spoiler alert: our writer loved it.
Now, you can get it for even cheaper thanks to this early Black Friday offer.
Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine: Was £99, now £69, Nespresso.com
Receiving a glowing five-star review from our writer, they praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. “Weighing in at just 3.5kg, if you have a large cupboard and won’t be using the machine every day, it’s also incredibly easy to store away until you need it,” they added.
Compatible with Nespresso vertuo pods, you simply unlock the lid of the machine by pushing a small lever to the right. Pop in the pod, push the lid back down and push the button on the top to heat the machine up, before enjoying a perfectly poured brew within a minute.
Upgrade your TV with early Black Friday deals
Black Friday is the best time of the year to save on pricey products - see mattresses, bed frames, phones and headphones. If you’re in the market for a television set, our tech critics have been busy rounding up the best deals on models ahead of the main event.
Panasonic TV-50W90AEB: Was £799, now £599, Johnlewis.com
Dubbed the best for picture quality in our guide to top 4K TVs, this Panasonic model has been reduced by £200 at John Lewis. In their review, our tester said of this model: “Part of the success of this TV is down to the processor, which is smart enough to know when you’re watching sport, for instance, and can adjust both the picture and sound accordingly.” With the 50in version now just shy of £600, now is the time to invest.
Listen up: These are the headphones deals to know
Whether you’re after a pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your commute or a set of workout earbuds, Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your cans for less.
Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis are all but guaranteed to offer big discounts on headphones and earbuds from the likes of Apple, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Beats and more.
If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones and don’t want to wait until Black Friday, our tech team has found the best deals to shop right now - including a rare saving on the brand new Apple Airpods 4 (yes, really).
The Ninja Black Friday sale has landed
Ninja is a giant of the appliance world, with the brand selling everything from air fryers and blenders to saucepan sets and dessert makers. Whatever you’re in the market for, Ninja has just kicked off its mega Black Friday event, and I’ve plucked out two of the best savings below.
Ninja creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker: Was £199.99, now £149, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
The coveted Ninja creami is now £50 cheaper. When Amira reviewed the creami, she was blown away by how simple the machine was to use. “Not only was the process of adding the ingredients to the tub easy (it doesn’t get simpler than pouring everything in together), the spin speed and duration of the process are all taken care of, thanks to the preset programs,” she said.
Ninja foodi possiblecooker 8-in-1 slow cooker: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
If you’re hungry for a bargain, you’ll be pleased to know our favourite tried-and-tested slow cooker now has 20 per cent off. Rachael said in the review: “Whether you’re a keen cook or you lack space and want an appliance that does as much as possible in one machine, the Ninja foodi possiblecooker 8-in-1 slow cooker is an absolute must-have item for your kitchen.”
Sizzling savings on air fryers
Air fryers have become a staple in most kitchens across the country (including my own). But if you’re late to the party, Black Friday offers the perfect opportunity to save on the popular appliance, with deals on the likes Ninja, Philips and Tefal.
Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £124.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk
Nothing makes me happier than when one of IndyBest’s top-rated products is on sale, and that’s exactly what’s happened with this Salter air fryer. Considered the best air fryer, this “Salter style covers all bases with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design,” noted the review. And with a 32 per cent discount from Amazon, this seems like a no-brainer buy to me.
Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk
Air fryers don’t have to be clunky and dominate your kitchen counter space. There are sleek, space-saving options out there, too – like this compact air fryer from Ninja, which now comes with a 30 per cent discount at Currys. Another one that received rave reviews when reviewed by the testing team, it was noted that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?
Will Pandora have a Black Friday 2024 sale?
When it comes to jewellery, Pandora needs little introduction. Founded in 1982, the label began as a small, family-run jeweller in Copenhagen before it became the bemouth name it is today.
From personalised pieces to collaborations with the likes of Disney and Game of Thrones, there are styles to suit every taste, age and occasion. Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday.
From the dates to mark in your calendar to the best deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale 2024.
When will the Pandora Black Friday 2024 sale start?
Previous Pandora Black Friday sales have seen up to 30 per cent off almost everything
Gamers, here’s a deal on the Meta Quest 3
The Meta Quest range is the gold standard for VR headsets at home - in fact, it’s the best VR headset our tech writers have ever tested. Now, following the launch of the budget-friendly Meta Quest 3S (£287.66, Amazon.co.uk), the 512GB version of the original Meta Quest 3 is now the cheapest it has ever been at £469.
Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £469, Amazon.co.uk
With the launch of the cheaper Meta Quest 3S for £290, Meta has repriced the existing Meta Quest 3 to make its original (and still best) VR headset more enticing. The 512GB model is the most storage you can get and has come down from £619.99 to £469. It features more sophisticated lenses than those found in the budget Meta Quest 3S, so visuals look a little sharper, and it’s slimmer too.
Save on Toniebox at Very for Black Friday
It’s not a mega saving but discounts on the Toniebox are rare. Right now, you can snap up this starter set, which includes a Toniebox and a Peppa Pig figure, with £10 off. One of the top toys that’s always on our radar at IndyBest, the Toniebox has featured in several of our gift guides for children, including the best gifts for 2-year-olds and 4-year-olds.
Toniebox starter set featuring Peppa Pig: Was £79.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk
A great option for kids of all ages, it’s essentially an audio player that helps bring music and stories to life – you simply swap out the Tonie character that sits on top – of which there are more than 100 to choose from – and a different tale will be read to your child. “We think the Toniebox is so clever – exciting, engaging, screen-free fun which your child can really take ownership of”, our tester said.