Black Friday 2024 live: 25% off Huda Beauty eyeshadow palettes plus offers on Dyson
Brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday sales early, with deals on Ghd, Ninja and more
With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday’s main event, we’re already seeing hundreds of early deals from major brands and retailers, including Currys, Argos, Boots, Shark and more, so you can start your shopping right away.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop, or invest in a new mattress, the team has been compiling the most impressive deals so far on every product category imaginable in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for a real-time stream of discounts and news, our liveblog has you covered.
The Black Friday sales could save you cash on a TV, toys, jewellery and furniture, but the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the best deals. The most impressive discounts are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.
So far, Samsung has started its sale, Ghd is offering up to 25 per cent off everything, Oodie has 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, Lookfantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
What other Huda Beauty deals will drop this Black Friday?
Look, beauty buffs know all the benefits of the brand, but it’s the price that stops people from going all in. The Independent’s beauty writer is rounding up her predictions for the sale in her article below. And last year, she saw Huda Beauty’s best-selling blush reduced to less than £10. That’s over 70 per cent off the usual price. For more of the best early beauty Black Friday buys, have a read of Lucy’s article below:
This Huda Beauty eyeshadow palette has 25% off
Huda Beauty fans, your time has come. While the brand itself hasn’t yet kicked off its Black Friday sale, Boots has! The retailer has just discounted one of its wildly popular eyeshadow palettes by a huge 25 per cent.
Huda Beauty pretty grunge eyeshadow palette: Was £62, now £46.50, Boots.co.uk
Assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones has just informed me about this irresistible deal on the brand’s pretty grunge eyeshadow palette. A cult brand for a reason, Huda Beauty’s formulas are the clincher. “The pigmentation and true-to-pan finish makes it an ultimate winner,” beauty writer Tara said in her review.
When is Black Friday 2024?
While there are a host of Black Friday deals already live, with tens of retailers kicking off the action early, most won’t start their Black Friday deals until the week of Black Friday itself.
This year, the week of Black Friday starts on 25 November 2024. The actual Black Friday sale then starts officially on 29 November, with all the discounts concluding on Cyber Monday on 2 December. It’s a whirlwind of a month for bargain hunters, and the team and I will be here throughout the whole thing to walk you through the best savings.
Black Friday deal hunters, activate
Good morning shoppers! I’m The Independent’s tech writer and I’ll be here from now until Monday to help you sift through the best early Black Friday deals this weekend.
There are already deals to be found on Huda Beauty, Dyson and even Apple Watches this Black Friday, and I’ll be picking the best savings out throughout the day. Stay tuned!
The best Black Friday 2024 deals so far
With exactly two weeks to go until Black Friday 2024, the early offers do not disappoint. From 50 per cent off Oodie blanket hoodies to hundreds of pounds of Dyson vacuums, the IndyBest team of shopping experts have rounded up the best early Black Friday deals to shop over the weekend.
Plus, Alex will be back here tomorrow with live coverage of the sale. Have a lovely evening!
Here’s how to get Amazon Audible for just 99p per month
Amazon Audible is home to thousands of audio titles, from novels and memoirs to original podcasts. Whether I’m walking the dog or washing up, Audible audiobooks are my soundtrack. Now, you can get three months for just 99p per month.
Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month, Amazon.co.uk
Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently 99p per month for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the past 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 21 January 2025, so, you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe, even after Black Friday ends.
Upgrade your laptop this Black Friday
Black Friday is your best chance to find great deals on laptops from top brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Dell and Asus – and tech critic Steve has already found some enticing early discounts.
Whether you’re after the latest MacBook, a portable gaming powerhouse or a deal on a cheap Chromebook, the Black Friday sales see prices drop on laptops across every price bracket and to suit every need.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 FE: Was £749.99, now £449.99, Box.co.uk
Samsung’s Galaxy Book range of laptops usually come in a little too expensive to recommend, but this deal price on the more affordable ‘FE’ edition makes it a great choice. You get an all-day battery life, fast charging and impressive all-round performance for productivity and creative tasks, while the premium build quality, lightweight materials and generous port selection put more expensive laptops to shame.
When will the Pandora Black Friday 2024 sale start?
When it comes to jewellery, Pandora needs little introduction. Founded in 1982, the label began as a small, family-run jeweller in Copenhagen before it became the bemouth name it is today.
Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s offerings are more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday. The annual sale has previously treated us to up to 30 per cent off Pandora lines, and is perfectly timed for Christmas gifting.
If you can’t wait until the main event, I’ve spotted an early saving.
Pandora moon and sun ring set: Was £105, now £90, Pandora.net
Hailing from Pandora’s popular Moments collection, the celestial blue sparkling moon ring is crafted from sterling silver with a crescent moon motif at the centre. Filled with deep blue pavé, the style is complete with sparkling stars. Designed for stacking or mixing up your metals day to day, there’s also a 14k gold-plated celestial sparkling sun ring included in the set, and the two rings complement one another perfectly.
Listen up: These are the headphones deals to know
Whether you’re after a pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your commute or a set of workout earbuds, Black Friday is thebest time to upgrade your cans for less.
Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis are all but guaranteed to offer big discounts on headphones and earbuds from the likes of Apple, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Beats and more. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones and don’t want to wait until Black Friday, our tech team has found the best deals to shop right now (you’re welcome).
Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £195.58, Amazon.co.uk
Sony’s latest wireless earbuds have 25 per cent off at Amazon. They reign supreme in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, and our tester was impressed by the noise-cancellation and sound quality. The WF-1000XM5 have “a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.
Looking for a heated clothes airer deal?
When it comes to doing the laundry in the depths of winter, there’s one appliance you may want to invest in: a heated clothes airer.
While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run. Now, you can save even more money, thanks to early Black Friday deals.
Easylife XL heated airer: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Easylife.co.uk
Taking the top spot in our review of the best heated clothes airers, this model now comes with £50 off the price. This is one of the bigger airers available, with three tiers and 30 heated rails, meaning it can hold up to 15kg of laundry, which works out as about two full loads of most standard washing machines. Ideal for families, it also folds up completely flat when not in use, so you can store the airer away when it’s not in use.
