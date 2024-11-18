Black Friday 2024 live: £50 off Dyson supersonic, PlayStation discounts and more
Brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday sales early, with deals on ghd, Ninja and more
With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday’s main event, hundreds of early deals are dropping from major brands and retailers, including Currys, Argos, Debenhams, Boots, Shark and more, so you can start your shopping right away.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop, or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team has been compiling hundreds of impressive deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.
The Black Friday sales could save you cash on a TV, toys, jewellery and furniture, but the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the best deals. The most impressive discounts are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.
So far, Samsung has started its sale, ghd is offering up to 25 per cent off everything, Oodie has 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.
The AirPods 3 have sold out, but here’s an AirPods 4 deal
Yesterday, a discount from John Lewis on the AirPods 3 was my deal of the day. Proving popular, it seems as if the coveted buds have now completely sold out.
If you missed out, and are looking for new AirPods, Amazon’s got a small £10 deal that you might want to pick up. It’s small, sure, but the AirPods 4 are only a couple of months old, and they’re much better than the AirPods 3. Mollie’s got all the details in her article below:
The AirPods 4 are on sale for the first time with this Black Friday offer
You can save on Apple’s newly launched AirPods now
Black Friday deal hunters, activate
Good morning shoppers! We don’t have long left to go until the main Black Friday sale gets started. Amazon’s sale gets started this Thursday, and that’s when I expect most of the action to get going. I’m The Independent’s tech writer and I’ll be hunting down all the best deals throughout the day.
There are plenty of new discounts dropping in the lead-up to the sale, from the Dyson supersonic to the PS5 Pro. Deals, coming right up!
More deals coming up soon
That’s me done for another day of Black Friday deal hunting. I’ll be back online again tomorrow morning to walk you through even more deals. I’m expecting even more retailers to start dropping discounts from tomorrow – this is the week when deals really start ramping up, so keep a close eye on the blog. I’ll be with you all day.
Catch you all tomorrow, and remember to head on over to the IndyBest main Black Friday guide for a more curated list of the best savings.
Save over £100 on this electric toothbrush at Currys
If you’re looking to upgrade your oral hygiene and jump on the electric toothbrush bandwagon, you can currently save over £100 on this Oral-B brusher at Currys.
Oral-B iO3: Was £159.99, now £49.99, Currys.co.uk
Featuring in Steve’s review of the best electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B iO3 is the cheapest brush in Oral-B’s premium iO range. Because it uses the same quiet oscillating motor as the rest of the iO series, you effectively get the same great cleaning performance for much less. So what’s the catch? You get fewer brushing modes, a shorter battery life, no LED screen and no gimmicky smart features. It’s down to £49.99 at Currys.
The best Pandora Black Friday deals to expect
The annual sale has previously treated Pandora fans to up to 30 per cent off the brand’s cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, as well as pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. Even better, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping. Daisy’s rounding up everything you need to know about Pandora Black Friday in her article below:
Save 14% on these Pandora rings this Black Friday
Daisy loves Pandora here at IndyBest. Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday.
Pandora moon and sun ring set: Was £105, now £90, Pandora.net
You don’t have to wait until Black Friday for a Pandora deal, with the jewellery brand slashing the price of this viral duo by £15. Hailing from Pandora’s popular Moments collection, the celestial blue sparkling moon ring is crafted from sterling silver with a crescent moon motif at the centre. Filled with deep blue pavé, the style is complete with sparkling stars. Designed for stacking or mixing up your metals day to day, there’s also a 14k gold-plated celestial sparkling sun ring included in the set, and the two rings complement one another perfectly.
Does Apple do Black Friday sales?
Kind of, but not really. While Apple doesn’t really take part in sales such as Black Friday, Apple always offers up gift cards in exchange for a purchase during the four-day Black Friday sale. Apple announced its Black Friday gift card perks on 17 November last year – five days before Black Friday.
To give you a flavour of what to expect, here’s what Apple was offering up last year:
If you bought a Mac or Mac Mini, Apple offered up a gift card worth up to £160. An iPhone 14, 13 or SE resulted in a gift card up to £60. An iPad Pro, iPad Air, a 10th generation iPad or an iPad Mini secured you a gift card worth up to £80, while the purchase of an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE got you a gift card worth up to £40. Anyone who bought the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3rd gen or AirPods Max landed gift cards worth up to £60.
If you wanted a discount on the Apple product you were about to buy, instead of a future purchase, shoppers had to turn to third-party retailers. Luckily, there are already a bunch of Apple devices on sale this year. I’m rounding up all the best savings below:
Best phone deals this Black Friday
Steve’s also rounding up more of the best SIM-only offers and deals on smartphones in his article below. You can find discounts on the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro and SIM-only contracts under £10 per month. There are loads in there with pretty hefty savings.
Best Vodafone Black Friday deals 2024
If you’re looking for a SIM-only deal this Black Friday, then Vodafone has just kicked off its discounts, and is currently offering six months half-price on plenty of its contracts.
SIM-only deal with unlimited 5G data: Was £36 per month, now £18 per month for six months, Vodafone.co.uk
Never worry about hitting your data cap again with this unlimited data deal from Vodafone. Sign up to a 24 month contract and you can save £18 per month on your first six months. It comes with unlimited texts, minutes and as much high-speed 5G data as you can eat.
Best PS5 deals this Black Friday
The PS5 DualSense controller isn’t the only PS5-related gear on sale this Black Friday. As mentioned yesterday, the PS5 Pro is already on sale, and you can also find discounts on the original PlayStation 5, and games liek FC 25. I’m rounding up all the best PS5 deals in my article below:
There are already discounts to be found on the PS5 Pro, plus controllers and accessories