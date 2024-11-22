Top-rated products are falling to their lowest prices ( The Independent )

Black Friday officially begins on 29 November, but we’re already seeing early deals dropping thick and fast from the likes of Currys, Argos, Debenhams, Boots and Shark. Ecommerce giant Amazon is one of the latest to launch its official Black Friday sale, with Sony PlayStation joining the fun this morning.

with major names like Pandora, Zara and more set to follow in the coming days, whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team is compiling hundreds of deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.

With Christmas around the corner, the sales also serve as the perfect opportunity for you (read: Santa) to save some money. But, whether you’re after a TV, toys, jewellery or furniture, the biggest price drops aren’t necessarily the most impressive. The best, genuine deals are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.

The biggest sales happening right now? As we mentioned above, yesterday Amazon kicked off its coveted Black Friday week; Samsung started discounting many of its top products; and the EE Store has slashed the AirPods Pro to its lowest-ever price.

Dyson’s Black Friday sale also includes an £80 saving on the cult favorite airwrap; Ghd is offering up to 25 per cent off everything; and Sony has discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to an all-time low. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.

Read more: Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert