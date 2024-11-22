Black Friday 2024 live: Best deals so far, from Dyson’s airwrap to Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser
Brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday sales early, with deals on Ninja, PlayStation, Yoto and more
Black Friday officially begins on 29 November, but we’re already seeing early deals dropping thick and fast from the likes of Currys, Argos, Debenhams, Boots and Shark. Ecommerce giant Amazon is one of the latest to launch its official Black Friday sale, with Sony PlayStation joining the fun this morning.
with major names like Pandora, Zara and more set to follow in the coming days, whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team is compiling hundreds of deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.
With Christmas around the corner, the sales also serve as the perfect opportunity for you (read: Santa) to save some money. But, whether you’re after a TV, toys, jewellery or furniture, the biggest price drops aren’t necessarily the most impressive. The best, genuine deals are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.
The biggest sales happening right now? As we mentioned above, yesterday Amazon kicked off its coveted Black Friday week; Samsung started discounting many of its top products; and the EE Store has slashed the AirPods Pro to its lowest-ever price.
Dyson’s Black Friday sale also includes an £80 saving on the cult favorite airwrap; Ghd is offering up to 25 per cent off everything; and Sony has discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to an all-time low. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.
Read more: Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert
Martin Lewis says not to wait until closer to Christmas, Black Friday deals are the best
If you’ve always struggled with deciding whether to buy something during Black Friday or wait until closer to Christmas, then the verdict is officially in.
Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has revealed that Black Friday is actually the best time to pick up deals, with prices typically being lower than they will be in December. So if you’ve been eyeing something up, now’s the time to grab it.
According to Money Saving Expert’s independent research, 70 per cent of the hottest products are cheaper on Black Friday than they are before Christmas. I’ve got the full story in my article below:
Martin Lewis says Black Friday is best time to shop for discounts
The money-saving expert says that waiting for pre-Christmas sales to buy gifts is unlikely to pay off
My favourite power bank is now on sale
This is the most reliable (and affordable) power bank out there, and it’s the one I use when I go travelling or am running low on battery before I leave the house.
Anker 325 powercore 20K II power bank: Was £39.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Anker 325 PowerCore 20K II is one of the most reliable, compact power banks I’ve used, and right now, it’s £13 off. With a 20,000mAh capacity, it can easily charge your phone multiple times or power up a tablet or laptop when you’re on the go, and won the top spot in my review of the best power banks.
Best Currys Black Friday deals 2024
The really nice thing about Currys this year is that it’s implemented a price guarantee, promising that none of the products in its Black Friday sale will have been cheaper in the last six months. That brings a bit of trust back into the Black Friday sale, when experts warn about the rise of scams around the sale. Tech writer Steve is rounding up the best Black Friday deals at Currys in his article below:
Currys Black Friday deals 2024: Laptops, vacuum cleaners, TVs and more
The electrical retailer guarantees its Black Friday deals haven’t been cheaper in the last six months
Best laptop Black Friday deals 2024
Looking to upgrade your laptop this Black Friday? Tech writer Steve is currently rounding up the best deals, including huge savings on Asus, HP, Dell, Apple and more.
Asus Vivobook 15: Was £348, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk
A great mid-range laptop, the Asus Vivobook 15 boasts a 15.6-inch full HD display, a 7th generation AMD Ryzen 3 processor, and 8GB of RAM. It’s perfect for work, browsing, and streaming. Now with £108 off, it’s a fantastic deal for anyone after a reliable laptop without breaking the bank.
Steve’s rounding up even more laptop Black Friday deals in his article below:
Best laptop deals to expect in the Black Friday 2024 sale
I’m rounding up the best deals on everything from gaming laptops to Chromebooks
Best Apple Black Friday deals 2024
There are plenty more Apple deals to get stuck into this Black Friday, including discounts on everything from MacBooks to AirPods. Whether you’re upgrading your laptop or picking up a pair of wireless earbuds, now’s the perfect time to score top-notch Apple products at a fraction of the price. I’m rounding up all the best savings in my article below:
Best Apple Black Friday 2024 deals on iPhones, MacBooks and more
From iPads to iPhones, these are the best early Apple Black Friday discounts to shop now
Save £20 on the all-new Apple iPhone 16 this Black Friday
I’ve just spotted a discount on the all-new iPhone 16 from Apple at Amazon. While it’s only a small discount, the iPhone practically never gets reduced until it’s a year old, so get it while it’s on offer.
Apple iPhone 16: Was £799, now £779, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking to upgrade your phone this Black Friday, the Apple iPhone 16 is a solid choice. It boasts a large 6.1in display, a powerful A17 chip and impressive camera system. It can also take advantage of the new AI smarts from Apple Intelligence. It currently has £20 off at Amazon.
Why is it called Black Friday anyway?
Good question. The origins of Black Friday are a bit murky, but some say it comes from Philadelphia in the 1960s, where police used the term to describe the chaos of post-Thanksgiving shopping. Meanwhile, others say retailers adopted the phrase because it’s when they go from being “in the red” to “in the black”. Either way, it’s now the biggest sale of the year.
Best Xbox Black Friday deals 2024
The Series S isn’t the only Xbox-related gadget on sale this year. If you’re looking to level up your gaming setup, there are discounts to be found on the Series X, as well as controllers, headsets and even cheap Xbox games. I’ve got all the details and the best Xbox Black Friday deals in my article below:
Best Xbox Black Friday 2024 deals to shop right now
Consles, bundles, games and accessories are all getting price cuts this Black Friday
Xbox fans, here’s a Series S deal
If you’re more of an Xbox gamer than a PlayStation fan, then you’ll want to check out this deal on the Xbox Series S.
Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199, Argos.co.uk
Here’s a £50 saving on the Series S, making it an even more budget-friendly option. While it’s smaller and less powerful than the Xbox Series X, the Series S still plays all the same games, just with a few graphic settings turned down. Perfect for gamers who want top-tier titles without the higher price tag.
Here’s when Ugg Black Friday deals will start
Ugg lovers, gather around. While the main Black Friday sale kicks off next Friday (29 November), if past years are anything to go by, early Ugg deals will start popping up for subscribers to the brand three days before Black Friday (so, be sure to sign up beforehand).
The sale usually wraps up on Cyber Monday (2 December), so, you’ll have plenty of time to score some cosy discounts. IndyBest’s senior eCommerce writer, Daisy, has got all the details in her article below:
The best Ugg Black Friday deals I’m hoping to shop in the 2024 sales
With discounts across furry slippers, cult mini boots and more, the brand’s sale is always mega