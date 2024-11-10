Black Friday 2024 – live: Best deals on Sky, Amazon, ghd and Boots
Retailers are kicking off early, with deals on everything from AirPods to skincare products
Calling all bargain hunters: Black Friday (the biggest sale event of the year) is just weeks away, but early discounts have already started dropping on everything from tech to beauty. As always, the IndyBest team will be covering the sale, bringing you the best deals, in our shopping guides, but you can find the most up-to-date savings and news right here, in our Black Friday liveblog.
Whether you’re after TVs, laptops, mattresses or toys, we know that bagging the best deals isn’t just about finding the steepest discounts, it’s also about securing products that are actually worth your money. This is why we’re always shouting about deals on the products we’ve actually tested ourselves, so you know they won’t be duds.
In terms of the brands and retailers already on the Black Friday train (ahead of the official sale dates of 29 November to 2 December), Shark is offering up to £100 off right now; there’s up to £150 off Dyson; and you can save up to 25 per cent at ghd. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, LookFantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.
Hundreds of deals are arriving across pretty much every category you can think of. We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
Get 25% off in the ghd Black Friday sale
Ghd is something of a hair tool legend, owing to its cutting edge technology and wide range of tools, from the helios hair dryer to the OG hair straightener (which, according to beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon, is still the best).
Looking for a bargain on one of its industry-leading tools? You’re in luck. Ghd is offering up to 25 per cent off its stylers, wet to dry tools, hair dryers, curlers, styling products and brushes. Run, don’t walk.
Ghd original hair styler: Was £139, now £104, Ghdhair.com
In her review, Maisie named the original hair styler the best overall. “I have sworn by ghd’s original styler straighteners ever since they launched in 2001, and though they have undergone some slight modifications over the years, it’s safe to say these straighteners are durable, stand the test of time, hold a style in place for hours, even in humid weather, and are therefore my go-to top pick.”
Sky launches deals with “lowest-ever” prices
Sky is offering Black Friday deals on Sky Stream, Sky Glass, Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile right now, which include some of its “lowest ever” prices. There’s a Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix 24-month contract for £19 a month, and you can currently save more than £165 on a Sky Glass TV.
Coffee drinkers, here’s a deal that’ll wake you up
A coffee machine can be a big investment. But, with a Black Friday deal like this one from John Lewis, say hello to elevated morning lattes for less.
Sage barista express bean-to-cup coffee machine: Was £629, now £499.00, Johnlewis.com
A very similar coffee machine from Sage was dubbed the best bean to cup coffee machine by our reviewer (we tested the “impress” iteration). Right now, it’s now discounted by a sizeable £130. “We loved how easy this machine was to use, and how much fun we had experimenting with making our perfect cup”, they said. “You can tinker with the settings to your heart’s content, including the grind size of the bean and the volume of coffee, plus of course, creating microfoam using the steam wand.”
Ninja’s Black Friday sale is here
While I’m yet to try one of Ninja’s kitchen appliances for myself, our reviewers wax lyrical about them. Intrigued to see what all the fuss is about? I’d recommend taking a look at the brand’s Black Friday sale. From slow cookers to cookware, a whole host of products have plummeted in price.
Ninja deluxe black and copper foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £269.99, now £189.99, Ninja.co.uk
Enabling you to rustle up two different types of foods with two different cooking methods, and have them be ready to serve up at the same time, this air fryer boasts six functions, including roast, bake, and reheat. A very similar dual zone model from Ninja really impressed our reviewer. Speaking of the appliance, they said: “Chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster and ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared to when cooking in the other air fryer models”.
Morning!
You’ve found your way to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2024 Black Friday sales. But the sales don’t start until the end of November, right? Well, while the sale technically starts on 29 November, major brands and retailers seem to kick off their Black Friday sales earlier every year. Here, and throughout our shopping guides, I and the rest of the IndyBest team will be bringing you the best deals we’ve seen so far, as well as any exciting Black Friday news. So, let’s go bargain hunting...
Bye for now!
Thanks for joining me on the liveblog today. That's it from me today but I'll be back again tomorrow morning with more deals and Black Friday updates.
Apple Black Friday predictions, according to a tech writer
It’s not often we see deals on Apple’s products – but Black Friday is the exception. Alex Lee, one of The Independent’s tech writers, is well-versed in the November sales (in fact, this is the eighth year that he’s covered them). He’s been collating a list of all the Apple deals he expects to see during Black Friday 2024. Can’t wait until the main event? You’ll find some pre-Black Friday Apple deals in his guide, too.
Smyths early Black Friday toy deals
Getting ahead with your Christmas shopping? Smyths has jumped on the Black Friday train, with discounts on Disney-themed gifts, scooters, monster trucks and more.
Hot Wheels City Let’s Race ultimate garage playset: Was £79.99, now £69.99, Smythstoys.com
Calling all young petrol-heads: this set, which features in the Netflix series Let’s Race features moveable hoses, a car wash and two car elevators, and is sure to provide hours of fun for car enthusiasts and fans of the Netflix series. Right now, it’s discounted by a modest £10.
Save on Sol de Janeiro’s cheirosa 48 perfume mist
The brand that brought us Brazilian bum bum cream, Sol de Janeiro has since taken the fragrance world by storm, with its collection of perfume mists. Upon testing the scent for herself, our beaty writer Lucy dubbed cheirosa 48 as the scent of the summer.
Sol de Janeiro cheirosa 48 perfume mist: Was £24, now £18, Lookfantastic.com
When she reviewed this scent, our beauty writer described it as “feminine and suitable for wear from morning through night”. It features notes of orchid, musk and lemon, and now comes with 25 per cent off.
Early Black Friday beauty deals I’m browsing on make-up and more, as a beauty writer
The countdown to big beauty savings is on
Gamers, what can we expect this Black Friday?
Owing to rumours about a mid-2025 release for the Nintendo Switch 2, our tech writer Alex Lee expects to see some mega deals on the Nintendo Switch this year. The team is also expecting Game Pass subscriptions, gaming laptops, Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 consoles to plummet in price during the November sales. For now, here’s a hefty £150 discount on the Meta Quest 3.
Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £469, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re as intrigued as I am about experiencing virtual reality with the meta quest 3, check out this deal at Amazon. Reduced by a sizeable £150, the 512GB model is the most storage you can get. It features more sophisticated lenses than those found in the budget Meta Quest 3S, so, visuals look a little sharper, and it’s slimmer. With the device on offer at less than £500, now could be the time to invest