Black Friday 2024 live: Aybl offers savings of up to 60%, plus Sky, ghd and more
Retailers are kicking off early, with deals on everything from the Toniebox to haircare
With just two weeks to go, the Black Friday sales are coming in ho and we’re already seeing a flurry of early savings from major brands and retailers, so you can start your shopping right away. You’ll find the creme de la creme of deals so far in our shopping guides, plus, for a real-time stream of discounts and Black Friday news, our liveblog has you covered.
Whatever you’re looking for in the sales, whether that be a TV, laptop, mattress or beauty products, the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the most covetable deals. The best savings are on products that are actually worth your money, so, we’ll be highlighting deals on products we’ve tested ourselves.
In terms of the brands and retailers already on the Black Friday train (ahead of the official sale dates of 29 November to 2 December), Samsung has started its sale, Oodie is offering 50 per cent off blanket hoodies, and Shark is offering up to £100 off right now. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, LookFantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.
Hundreds of deals are arriving across pretty much every category you can think of. We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
The Sky Stream falls in price this Black Friday
The Sky Stream box has just plummeted to one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen in Sky’s Black Friday sale. If you don’t know what it is – it essentially gives you Sky over WiFi, so you don’t have to get someone to wire it in through a satelite dish.
Sky Stream with Sky TV and Netflix: Was £26 a month, now £19 a month, Sky.com
I reviewed this when it first came out, and it’s still the device I use to watch Sky today. You get the Sky TV entertainment plan, plus a free subscription to Netflix Standard with Ads. Win! It’s since been updated with lots of new features, making it easier than ever to find your favourite content. “It’s one of the most hassle-free and enjoyable ways of watching my favourite content, with crystal-clear picture quality.”
Very’s already got a Toniebox Black Friday deal
If you’ve heard a lot about the Toniebox from your friends and family and want to join the fan club, I’ve found this deal on the Toneibox starter set at Very, who’s already kicked off its Black Friday sale.
Tonies starter set with Peppa Pig: Was £79.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk
Save £10 on the Toniebox starter kit this Black Friday – it comes with a Peppa Pig character and everything you need to get started. A genuine lifesaver, this is the only thing that works when it comes to putting my 11-month old nephew to sleep whenever I’m on baby duty (reluctantly). But it’s not just for babies, it grows with them. The Toniebox is basically a music player that uses fun collectable characters to tell stories, play music and more. There are Tonies characters and stories for all ages.
Aybl’s Black Friday sale starts today, and you can get early access
Let me kick things off with beloved gymwear brand Aybl, who is about to launch its Black Friday deals this evening. Starting at 7pm today, Aybl will be offering up to 60 per cent off site-wide, making it the best time to pick up a pair of new leggings, gym tops and more. Plus if you’re a student or NHS worker, you’ll get an extra 10 per cent off your purchase. You can also get an hour’s early access by downloading the app.
Good morning
Good morning deal hunters.
I’m The Independent’s tech writer and I’ll be with you throughout the day to help you sniff out the best early deals and offers. While Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until 29 November, several retailers have waved off tradition and begun their savings early. I’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for eight years now, so I know what’s a good deal and what’s a lousy one. Stick with me as we go bargain hunting.
Until tomorrow...
That’s all from me today, but check back in with the IndyBest team tomorrow for even more Black Friday news and early deals. The bargains are starting to drop thick and fast, so, we’ll be rounding up the best of the best on this liveblog. Until then, you can browse our Black Friday guides, which highlight top offers across myriad categories. Happy shopping!
Best early offers on TVs from Panasonic, Samsung and more
Grab the popcorn, reach for the remote, and settle in for some of the most eye-popping early Black Friday TV deals so far, rounded up by our tech writer, Steve.
Panasonic TV-50W90AEB: Was £799, now £599, Johnlewis.com
This TV was hailed as the best for picture quality in our review of the top 4K TVs. “Part of the success of this TV is down to the processor, which is smart enough to know when you’re watching sport, for instance, and can adjust both the picture and sound accordingly”, our reviewer said.
Save more than £400 on our best-rated mattress
The IndyBest team had the luxury of sleeping on a whole range of mattresses at home, during weeks of testing (I now sleep on the Panda hybrid bamboo mattress pro, which I love), but it was the Simba hybrid luxe mattress that came out on top, praised for offering the “ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.”
Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £1,289, now £1,029, Very.co.uk
“This substantial mattress has a whopping 11 layers and is therefore very robust”, our reviewer said. “The layers work well together, and we’ve seen improved sleep, thanks to the coolness it offers during warmer months and increased cosiness seen in the autumn and winter.” What’s more, as a side and back sleeper, our tester found this mattress offered support for joints prone to aches.
Mega savings on Dyson, including £50 off the airstrait
Since the launch of the Dyson airwrap, the vacuum cleaner whizz has gone from strength to strength in the hair-tool department. One of its latest launches, the airstraight, has been slashed in price by £50 in the Dyson Black friday sale.
Dyson airstrait straightener, onyx black and gold: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Dyson.co.uk
This straightener takes your hair from wet and wavy to dry and straight, using only air. Not only does this speed up your hair routine, it also means there’s no need to worry about heat damage. When she got her hands on the tool, to share her first impressions, our eCommerce editor, Eva, said she’d liken the results to the way her hair looks after a hairdresser blowdries it into a straight style. It also made her “thick, weighty locks feel light and healthy”.
Check out these sofa savings
Is your sofa feeling a little deflated? Does it look a little drab? Ella has been selecting some great deals on sofas that you can nab right now. Many of the sofa brands included in Ella’s guide have been tried and tested by us, so, you can trust they’re worthy of a spot in your home.
Save on toys in time for Christmas
Thinking about making a start on your Christmas gift shopping? We’ve been busy little elves, rounding up the best toy deals available. While we’re expecting more offers to drop ahead of and during Black Friday, you can nab savings across Lego, Barbie and more right now...
Bluey S9 beach cabin exclusive bundle: Was £60, now £30, Argos.co.uk
If your kids are fans of Bluey, there’s a 50 per cent saving to be had on this beach cabin set, thanks to Argos. The bundle is loaded with features and everything Bluey and her family need to relax and play, including a lounge that converts into a bedroom. The playset even expands out to include its own beach, and comes with a fun watercraft for the characters to ride.
