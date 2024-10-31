Black Friday 2024 – live: Latest news and early offers
Whether you’re looking for Apple airpods or budget skincare, you’re in the right place
With just weeks to go until the main event, early Black Friday offers are now dropping daily. As the biggest sale of the year, the deals bonanza is your chance to save across tech, TVs and laptops, as well as beauty, clothing, mattresses and home appliances.
Whether you’re looking for Apple Airpods, Ninja air fryers, Shark cordless vacuums, Simba mattresses or Elemis skincare, all the biggest brands and retailers take part – think Zara, Lookfantastic, Amazon, John Lewis, Pandora and many more.
With the discounts seeming to drop earlier each year, we’re expecting plenty of brands to launch their Black Friday events in the weeks leading up to the official sale dates (29 November to 2 December). Boots has just kicked off proceedings with what its calling its biggest Black Friday sale ever. Elsewhere, hundreds of deals are arriving across pretty much every category you can think of.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Falling the day after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday marks the start of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In fact, the first use of “Black Friday” in retail can be traced all the way back to the Fifties, when shops shifted from losses (in the red) to profits (in the black).
In the decades since, what started as a one-day sale has evolved into a four-day event (and, in some cases, a whole month of deals) that’s marked internationally and concludes on what is known as Cyber Monday.
This year, the mammoth sale will kick off on Friday 29 November. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday (2 December).
All the best brands are set to take part, from Asos and Zara to Amazon and Shark
Looking for a heated clothes airer deal?
When it comes to doing the laundry in the depths of winter, there’s one appliance you may want to invest in: a heated clothes airer.
While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.
Now, you can save even more money, thanks to early Black Friday deals. True to form, our team of shopping experts have rounded up the best heated clothes airer offers available:
Supercharge your drying time with one of these discounted appliances ahead of the annual sale
The best early Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday
Gamers, start your engines. Black Friday is the time to save on Nintendo Switch consoles and the best Nintendo Switch games (which are rarely ever discounted, apart from during Black Friday season).
If you’re looking for a price cut, you don’t even have to wait, as our tech writer Alex has hunted down the best early Nintendo Switch deals ahead of the main event.
He’s rounded up everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales, from the best early Nintendo Switch offers to the deals he expects to see on Black Friday itself. So, what are you waiting for?
Switch OLED consoles, bundles and Nintendo games are set to receive hefty discounts