Independent
BulletinTrump latest
As it happenedended

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Best Friday 2025 live: Latest deals and sales announcements

We’ve found early discounts on everything from the Nintendo Switch to 4K televisions

Steve Hogarty
Tech critic
Monday 03 November 2025 12:10 GMT
Black Friday discounts are already live at Very, Currys and Argos. We're rounding up the best early deals to shop right now
The biggest sale of the year is just a few weeks away, but a handful of eager retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday deals. Currys, Argos, Very and more are dropping early Black Friday discounts in the run up to the sale, which officially starts on 28 November, bringing savings on everything from dehumidifiers and beauty products to the latest Apple tech.

As always, our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers are on hand from now until Cyber Monday, filtering out the rubbish discounts to bring you the very best offers. Whether you’re after Christmas gifts, a new 4K television or a Dyson Airwrap, our dedicated Black Friday shopping guideswill be rounding up the deals worth caring about.

With many early Black Friday deals available for a limited time and while stocks last, it pays to be on top of the best discounts as soon as they land. To help you bag a bargain before anyone else, our Black Friday liveblog will be highlighting the best discounts available now and throughout the official sales weekend, so you don’t have to go searching.

Welcome to the Black Friday liveblog

Hello and welcome to IndyBest’s Black Friday liveblog. We’re still a couple of weeks out from the sale’s official start date, but the shopping season is well and truly in full swing.

Retailers have launched their Black Friday sales early, bringing deals and discounts to everything from air fryers and vacuum cleaners to laptops, phones and more.

You can check out our main Black Friday deals guide to catch up on the best offers so far, and stick with us on the liveblog today to grab the latest discounts as they appear.

Best Black Friday deals as shops begin their sales

Our consumer experts round up top offers and provide their shopping tips
Steve Hogarty3 November 2025 11:55

