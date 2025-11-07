Black Friday 2025 live: Latest deals and sale news
We’ve found early discounts on everything from Dyson hair tools to 4K televisions
Black Friday 2025 is still weeks away, but with major retailers like Argos, Boots and Currys dropping sales, there are plenty of discounts to be found even weeks out from 28 November. Whether you’re shopping for the latest beauty products, Apple tech or household appliances, we’re here to separate the deals from the duds every step of the way.
Our IndyBest team of seasoned shoppers track the best offers year-round, so we’ll be bringing you the best offers right through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. If you don’t find what you’re looking for here, check out our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where we’ve been featuring bargains on everything from Christmas gifts to 4K televisions.
Here, our Black Friday liveblog will highlight the best discounts to help you bag a bargain before anyone else, with both our sales predictions and the best discounts available to shop right now.
This Samsung Galaxy phone is more than £200 off
If you’ve been waiting until November to buy a new phone, you’ve probably made the right call (no pun intended), as Black Friday is a great time to shop tech for a fraction of the price.
As always, you can make even bigger savings by shopping refurbished. I saw a Samsung Galaxy S25 on BackMarket, a reputable secondhand tech retailer, for £232 cheaper than the deal below.
However, if you want a brand new handset, this is a solid deal from Laptops Direct:
Samsung Galaxy S25: Was £799, now £579, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
Tech writer Steve Hogarty praised the Samsung Galaxy S25 for its “top-end camera, the latest Snapdragon chipset, timeless and durable design, slick software and a range of fun colour options.” If you want to snap up this “excellent” phone, now’s a good time.
This expert-approved heated clothes airer is just £25 at Argos
Argos’ Black Friday sale is already underway, and I’ve spotted a great deal on a tried and tested heated clothes airer.
As someone without a tumble dryer, my clothes airer is up constantly during the winter. While my personal solution of choice is a dehumidifier, a heated clothes airer can also help to get your laundry dry quickly and without running up your energy bill by too much.
Beldray heated drying pod system: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk
To be transparent, this heated airer isn’t the fastest we tested, nor is it the cheapest to run – see our best heated clothes airers for more options. But at half price in the Argos Black Friday sale it’s still incredibly good value for money.
What you’re buying is the heater unit and the cover that transforms a regular airer into a heated one, so you will need a tiered airer for the system to work.
Reviewer Zoe Griffin was impressed with this appliance, especially for the price: “On test, I found shirts dried in a couple of hours. Jeans were ready in less than four hours, with no damp patches.”
Shop homeware, fashion, beauty and more in the M&S sale
M&S is a one-stop shop for food, homeware, beauty and fashion, but will it participate in Black Friday 2025?
According to the retailer, the answer is no. It’s choosing to go its own way with an ‘alternative’ sale this November.
To be honest, it isn’t completely clear to me how this is different to doing a normal Black Friday sale. Nonetheless, our senior shopping writer, Daisy, has found some solid discounts on beauty gift sets and winter coats:
Our top picks in the early Black Friday sales
Happy Friday! It’sThe Independent’s consumer writer here, signing on to bring you the best deals of the day.
This year, Black Friday falls on 28 November, but with the likes of Boots and Currys already dropping prices, no one could blame you for being confused.
Before you dive in, it’s worth remembering that there’s a fine line between getting a true deal and frivolous spending. I would recommend spending some time making a list of the things you want or need. I’ve got more advice for shopping responsibly in my Black Friday shopping tips.
Once you’ve done that, though, you can check out our team’s top picks in the early Black Friday sales below:
How to avoid fake Black Friday deals
While there are plenty of Black Friday bargains on offer, some deals are just too good to be true. The prices of electric toothbrushes, for example, fluctuate throughout the year, often swinging between full price and half price from week to week. A half-price toothbrush deal on Black Friday might be closer to its normal price than it appears.
If you know ahead of the sale that there’s a particular product you want to buy, check its usual price with online price-checking tools such as Camelcamelcamel (for Amazon products) or PriceRunner. I’d also suggest comparing prices across multiple retailers before jumping on the first Black Friday or Cyber Monday offer you see.
Here at IndyBest, we keep track of prices throughout the year, so we can spot a decent deal from a dud. Keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday guides for top offers on tried-and-tested products. For more guidance on how to spot the best deals, see our Black Friday tips.
Upgrade your laptop for less this Black Friday
Whether you’re powering through university assignments or meeting work deadlines, a new laptop can make a world of difference – and the deal below is too good to miss.
Asus Zenbook A14: Was £1,399, now £979, Currys.co.uk
Here’s a £420 saving on an excellent Windows ultrabook. The Asus Zenbook A14 is a powerhouse of a laptop, packing a 4K OLED display and a fast Snapdragon X Plus processor into a sleek and stylish chassis. Thanks to this deal, you can snap up the premium machine for less than £1,000.
Best Black Friday laptop deals that are already live
Don't miss this deal on The Ordinary's skincare bundle
Thanks to its effective formulas, fuss-free packaging and excellent value for money, The Ordinary has won itself a loyal fan base of skincare buffs. This set is already affordable to begin with, so a saving of nearly £30 in the Boots’ Black Friday sale is rare.
The Ordinary the most loved set: Worth £58.70, now £29, Boots.com
In this set you’ll find the viral glycolic acid toner, a niacinamide serum, hyaluronic acid serum, lash serum and lip balm, In my review of the best hyaluronic acid serums, I described The Ordinary’s serum as “a solid hydrator come morning or night” and, when testing the glycolic acid toner, “I saw instant and dramatic results.” If you’ve had your eye on The Ordinary’s skincare for a while, this is a great chance to try it out for less.
Listen up to this Apple AirPods Black Friday deal
While this isn’t the cheapest price our tech critics have seen, if your headphones need an upgrade, senior writer Alex’s favourite pair of earbuds are currently discounted by £30 at Amazon.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.
Best Zara Black Friday 2025 deals
Zara’s Black Friday sale is a highlight in the fashion calendar. Whether you’re after a winter coat, affordable cashmere or a pair of suede boots to rival luxury designers', the high street label is my favourite for an affordable seasonal refresh.
The November sale has previously seen up to 40 per cent off site-wide at Zara, from party dresses to jeans and basics. Usually, the sale is available to access early via the retailer's app – and, owing to how fast pieces tend to sell out, I suggest downloading the app to get ahead of the game.
There’s still three weeks to go until the Black Friday sale officially kicks off – but I’ve rounded up the best early deals below.
The Zara Black Friday deals I’m looking forward to – plus savings to shop now
Our sleep expert's found the best mattress deals
Considering we spend a third of our lives in bed, investing in a good mattress is one of the smartest choices you can make – especially if you find one at a discount. The perfect time to upgrade your sleep setup, Black Friday will see discounts on the likes of Simba, Eve Sleep, Hypnos and Dusk – and early deals have already started to drop.
As The Independent’s resident sleep expert, Sarah’s made it her mission to bring you the best mattress deals year-round but it's Black Friday that offers the biggest discounts.
Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,349, Landofbeds.co.uk
Simba’s hybrid luxe was my best mattress of 2025, and it’s now on sale with more than £400 off. It improved my sleep significantly and kept me cool during summer months, but warm in the winter. As I wrote in my review, I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.