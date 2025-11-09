Black Friday 2025 live: Latest deals and sale news

We’re already seeing deals on everything from Apple tech to the Dyson airwrap ( The Independent )

Black Friday 2025 is less than three weeks away, but with major retailers including Argos, Amazon and Currys dropping sales, there are already bargains to be found on everything from household appliances and tech to beauty products.

I’m a consumer writer, which means that it’s my absolute priority to help you get the very best deals. Part of that is only featuring products that are truly worth your money, and fortunately, ourIndyBest experts have tried and tested hundreds of products, from air fryers to beauty advent calendars.

Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson supersonic to the brand new Nintendo Switch 2. It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, I’ve rounded up my top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deal.