Black Friday 2025 live: Latest deals and sale news
We’ve found early discounts on top brands including Ninja, Samsung and more
Black Friday 2025 is less than three weeks away, but with major retailers including Argos, Amazon and Currys dropping sales, there are already bargains to be found on everything from household appliances and tech to beauty products.
I’m a consumer writer, which means that it’s my absolute priority to help you get the very best deals. Part of that is only featuring products that are truly worth your money, and fortunately, ourIndyBest experts have tried and tested hundreds of products, from air fryers to beauty advent calendars.
Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson supersonic to the brand new Nintendo Switch 2. It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, I’ve rounded up my top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deal.
Ninja's bestselling air fryer is on sale on Amazon
One of Ninja’s bestselling air fryers, the double stack, is on sale on Amazon. I see deals on this model pretty often, so I’ll be looking out for bigger savings.
Ninja double stack air fryer: Was £229.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
In her Ninja double stack review, IndyBest tester Katie Gregory found the appliance “a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens”. It was reduced to £199 for Prime Day, and is now back down to that price.
Listen up: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale
While there are tons of great wireless earbuds out there, Apple’s AirPods remain incredibly popular, which is why we’ve been keeping a keen eye out for deals this Black Friday.
This isn’t the cheapest discount we’ve seen, but if you’re eager to get your hands on a new pair now, this is the best price you’ll get them for right now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
Tech critic David Phelan rated the AirPods Pro 2 highly in his review, claiming that they’re better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. He noted the better audio, battery life (up to six hours on a single charge) and touch controls on the buds.
Boots Black Friday sale has launched
The Boots Black Friday sale has officially begun, with the retailer launching hundreds of deals on fragrance and beauty products.
Our beauty writer, Lucy Smith, has found deals on everything from Yves Saint Laurent perfume (was £105, now £84, Boots.com) to the Silk’n LED face mask (was £160, now £89.99, Boots.com).
Read her guide on all the best offers below.
These refurbished Dyson airstraits are cheaper than half price
Dyson has some fantastic deals on its refurbished products ahead of Black Friday, including less than half-price on one of its bestselling hair gadgets.
Worried about buying something second-hand? Dyson claims its refurbished products are “meticulously inspected, fully serviced and tested” by its engineering experts.
It’s also worth noting that when you buy second-hand from a retailer (rather than another individual), your rights are the same: the item must be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described.
Refurbished Dyson airstrait straightener: Was £399.99, now £189.99, Dyson.co.uk
You can make massive savings on the Dyson airstraits by opting for the refurbished model, which is currently cheaper than half-price on Dyson’s own store. Our tester, Maisie, rated them highly in her best hair straighteners round-up: “The Dyson airstrait effectively dried and straightened my hair somewhat, with the overall finish being straighter than if I let my hair air dry.”
Upgrade your laptop for less with Currys Black Friday sale
You can get this Asus Zenbook A14 laptop for under £1,000 in Currys Black Friday sale.
Asus Zenbook A14: Was £1,399, now £979, Currys.co.uk
Here’s a £420 saving on an excellent Windows ultrabook. The Asus Zenbook A14 is a powerhouse of a laptop, packing a 4K OLED display and a fast Snapdragon X Plus processor into a sleek and stylish chassis.
Aldi’s Black Friday Specialbuys are back
With the supermarket being famously budget-friendly, we’re expecting to see some seriously good deals this Black Friday.
Our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, has shared her list of the products worth looking out for.
Be wary of scams this Black Friday
We’re constantly bombarded by scams these days, particularly online, but Black Friday is a fraudster’s paradise.
My best advice in a nutshell is this: don’t rush into any purchase, be wary of any deals that seem too good to be true, and be very sceptical about promotions that you receive to your inbox.
Millions of pounds have been lost to scams during the festive shopping period, so it’s important to have your wits about you. You can read more of my guidance on this below.
This Tom Ford perfume is on sale ahead of Black Friday
Looking for a gift for a special someone in your life? Take a look at this perfume deal from Sephora.
Tom Ford lost cherry eau de parfum, 100ml: Was £180, now £143.45, Sephora.co.uk
Tom Ford is the essence of luxury, and you can currently get 20 per cent off its eau de parfum ahead of Black Friday. We haven’t tested out this fragrance yet, but it’s said to be a combination of black cherry, rose and almond.
Sleep like a baby with these Simba mattress deals
Buying a mattress can set you back hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds, so shopping for one in the Black Friday sale is a smart move.
There are two deals on an expert-approved Simba mattress that I think are worth your attention.
If you only need a mattress, and you have your other bedding covered, you can get the Simba hybrid double mattress at MyNextMattress for £160 cheaper than on Simba’s own store.
But if you’re shopping for other bedding also, it’s worth checking out Simba’s own deal. For £799, you’ll get two of our best pillows and a mattress protector thrown in, items worth £347 in total.
Simba hybrid mattress, double
Assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones named this the best mattress for edge-to-edge support. She praised it for its six layers of “pure comfort”, with a middle layer that provides “just the right amount of bounce” and a top layer that’s “soft, breathable and hypoallergenic”.
Will the Toniebox be on sale for Black Friday 2025?
If you have kids, you’ve probably at least been thinking about your Christmas shopping list for a good while now.
The Toniebox is one of the most sought-after gifts for children of all ages. “It’s screen-free, simple enough for toddlers to use on their own, and packed with charming character figures (known as Tonies) that bring stories and songs to life,” says assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones.
With the release of the Toniebox 2 (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk), we’re expecting to see deals on the original model for Black Friday.
In the meantime, Sarah has sourced the best offers on the Toniebox range that you can shop right now.