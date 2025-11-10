Black Friday 2025 live: Latest deals and sale news

We’re already seeing deals on everything from fragrance to the latest tech ( The Independent )

Black Friday 2025 is fast approaching, but with major retailers including Boots, Amazon and Currys already starting their sales, there are already bargains to be found on everything from kitchen appliances and tech to beauty.

I’m a consumer writer, which means that it’s my absolute priority to help you get the very best discounts. I’ll only highlight products that are truly worth your money, and fortunately, ourIndyBest experts have tried and tested hundreds of products, from the latest Apple tech to the best beauty advent calendars.

Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5. It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, I’ve rounded up my top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deal.