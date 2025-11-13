Black Friday 2025 live: Latest deals and sale news
Black Friday 2025 is still weeks away on 28 November, but we’re already seeing major retailers like Boots, Amazon and Currys starting their sales, with plenty more bargains on the way.
As consumer writer for The Independent, my top priority is to help you save money. That’s why I’ll be using this liveblog to bring you the very best deals, as well as my top Black Friday shopping tips so that you can tick items off your wishlist and Christmas shopping list for a fraction of the price.
Remember: it’s only a deal if you’re getting the best price, from a trusted retailer, on a quality product. Fortunately, our IndyBest experts have tried out just about everything from beauty products to tech, so you can rest assured that anything we feature is worth your hard-earned cash.
Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5 and more.
It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, our consumer team have rounded up their top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deals.
There's finally a deal on the Nintendo Switch 2
Okay, it’s only £11 off, but it’s “absolutely unheard of” for a games console to get a discount this soon after release, said senior tech critic Alex Lee.
Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385, EE.co.uk
“It’s the small things that really make the Nintendo Switch 2 such a brilliant system,” Alex said in his Nintendo Switch 2 review. “The magnetic Joy-Cons, the improved mic, the snappier UI, GameChat, accessibility – the small upgrades just make using it more enjoyable to play day to day.”
Save £400 on this expert-approved mattress
Buying a quality mattress is important, but as they can set you back hundreds if not thousands of pounds, every saving counts.
Take a look at this one from Eve Sleep’s early Black Friday sale.
This mattress combines the benefits of foam and springs, and it is now reduced by 42 per cent in the early Black Friday sales. In her review of the Eve Sleep premium hybrid mattress, interiors expert Ali Howard said it gave her “the best night’s sleep in years”, thanks to the "clever fusion of full-size springs and layer upon layer of innovative foam”.
Save £100 on the Dyson supersonic
There’s one hair tool on the top of everyone’s wishlist: the Dyson supersonic. This gadget comes at a premium price, but senior shopping writer Daisy has found out where you can get it for £100 off.
Find out more below...
Pour a perfect pint at home with this beer dispenser
Look, I’m not encouraging you to spend hundreds of points on an at-home beer dispenser. All I’m saying is that, if you’re going to buy one anyway, this is the one to get, and it’s more than £100 off at Currys.
PerfectDraft pro beer dispenser: Was £399, now £288, Currys.co.uk
Our top-rated home beer dispenser is £111 off at Currys. “Easy to use, this appliance can be temperature-controlled from the easy-to-navigate PerfectDraft app, which is available on most smartphones,” said our testers.
I actually got in touch with Currys earlier this week as the beer dispenser was listed for £299, but it incorrectly said this was Currys lowest ever price. It owned up to the mistake and now the price down another £11 – I’m taking the win!
This high-performing laptop is £300 off
If you’re in the market for some new tech, the Dell XPS 13 is currently £300 off ahead of Black Friday.
Dell XPS 13: Was £1,299, now £999, Dell.com
“The Dell XPS 13 is a brilliant little laptop,” said tech critic Sean Cameron in their Dell XPS 13 review. “It’s thin, portable and lightweight, and the new chip delivers truly impressive battery life and performance.”
Very could be about to drop a tempting PlayStation 5 Black Friday deal
Earlier this week, Very briefly dropped the price of a PS5 Slim bundle to under £400, one of the best offers that senior tech critic Alex has seen this Black Friday.
PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26: Was £485.99, now £429, Very.co.uk
The price is now back up to £429, so it’s not as strong, though you’re still getting A Sports FC 26 thrown in. Keep an eye out, though, as the price could drop again as Black Friday approaches.
The Ninja slushi is over £100 off
Want to pull out all the stops for your guests this Christmas? Take a look at the deal below.
Ninja slushi: Was £349.99, now £224, Johnlewis.co.uk
The frozen drinks maker can create slushies, frozen cocktails, frappés, milkshake and frozen juice, with “impressive” results, our tester said in their Ninja slushi review. Now’s a good time to buy, as it’s dropped to its lowest ever price – though there’s no guarantee that the price won’t fall further in the lead-up to Black Friday.
Amazon announces when its Black Friday sale will launch
This morning, I predicted that Amazon’s Black Friday sale would land either next Thursday or Friday.
Turns out the former was right, as the retail giant has just announced 12 days of deals starting from Thursday 20 November all the way through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.
It’s promising up to 40 per cent off off on more than a million products, featuring top brands including Ninja, Philips, PlayStation, ghd, and more.
When shopping on Amazon, remember that the retailer often shows discounts against the recommended retail price (RRP), but this isn’t necessarily what the item is usually sold for. Price comparison site camelcamelcamel can help you work out whether you’re getting a good deal.
If you’re eager to get started now, I’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals ahead of Black Friday below – though there’s no guarantee that prices won’t drop further.
Our beauty expert loves this LED face mask
Scrolling down TikTok, I can hardly make it ten minutes without seeing one of these LED face masks. Our beauty writer, Lucy, has tested out a bunch, and one of her favourites is currently on sale:
Shark cryo-glow under-eye cooling and LED face mask: Was £264, now £237.60
This Shark gadget made it into Lucy’s best LED face masks round-up. “Continued use made a noticeable difference to skin texture and complexion, while the redness around our nose looks diminished,” she said. It comes with four settings: better ageing, blemish repair, skin sustain and under-eye revive.
Using the code below, you can get an extra 10 per cent off, bringing it down to the lowest price you’ll find it for right now.
Rise and shine with this sunrise alarm clock from Amazon
There’s only one thing I struggle with even more than falling asleep: waking up.
A sunrise alarm clock has worked wonders for me, and you can now get 30 per cent off on this expert-approved one from Amazon.
Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: Was £109.99, now £76.99, Amazon.co.uk
Sick of the sound of your phone alarm? Sunrise alarm clocks offer a gentler way to wake up, especially on dark winter mornings. “Its 30-minute dawn sequence from warm amber to clean daylight worked for me consistently enough that I could use it as my sole alarm after a few nights,” said tester Caroline Preece.