Black Friday 2025 live: I’m finding the latest offers as they land

Black Friday 2025 officially lands next week, but we’re already seeing the best deals from major retailers like Charlotte Tilbury, John Lewis and Gymshark – and plenty more offers are on the way.
I’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years, so I know what’s worth buying and when a deal’s a dud. Rest assured, I’ll only be highlighting the best savings in our rolling live feed of the top Black Friday discounts. We’ll only focus on brands we’ve tested and loved at IndyBest.
Remember: it’s only a deal if you’re getting the best price, from a trusted retailer, on a quality product. Fortunately, our IndyBest experts have tried out just about everything from skincare products to tech, so you can rest assured that anything we feature is worth your hard-earned cash.
Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5 and more.
It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, our consumer team have rounded up their top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deals.
With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday kicks off, the sales are heating up – John Lewis, Currys, Very, Liberty and more retailers have launched their events, with plenty more to follow.
Whether you’re hunting for a new iPhone, updating your Pandora jewellery collection or scouting out Christmas gift ideas, I’m gathering all the standout early Black Friday offers available right now. Significant reductions have already appeared on popular items such as Ninja kitchen gadgets, the Oura ring, Dyson airwrap and Marc Jacobs perfume.
This deal on a deep sleep spray is so good, it'll put you to bed
Had a rough night’s sleep? This little slumber-down will help make your next night’s rest a whole lot better, especially now it’s discounted.
This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk
If your bedtime routine needs a reset, this is for you. Beauty writer Lucy’s used it for years, and has high praise. It’s a calming blend of lavender, camomile and vetivert that she says instantly feels like stepping into a spa. It’s been a staple for more than a decade, and at 40 per cent off, it’s the cheapest I’ve seen it in ages.
There's a tiny discount on the Nintendo Switch 2
If you’ve been waiting for a discount on the all-new Nintendo Switch 2, EE’s coning in with the goods.
Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385, EE.co.uk
It’s only £11 off, but a saving on Nintendo’s newest console this soon is practically unheard of. The Switch 2 is a meaningful upgrade in all the small ways: the magnetic Joy-Cons, the sharper UI, GameChat, better mics and improved accessibility. In my review, I said the little tweaks make it far nicer to use day to day — and this is the cheapest it’s gone so far.
Save on this Ninja double stack air fryer at Amazon
Air fryers are still all the rage, and one of Ninja’s latest designs has dropped back to its Prime Day price.
Ninja double stack air fryer: Was £229.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
The stacked design saves counter space without losing capacity, making it a smart option for smaller kitchens. It cooks evenly and quickly, and it’s now £30 off at multiple retailers.
Save more than £150 on this Shark vacuum cleaner
Amazon has taken more than £150 off a Shark cordless vacuum with a self-emptying base. This is the very one I use at home, and I absolutely love it.
Shark clean and empty cordless vacuum: Was £349.99, now £198, Amazon.co.uk
It has strong suction, anti-hair-wrap tech and a base that stores up to 30 days of dirt, so you barely ever need to deal with the dust bin. Dropping below £200, it’s one of the best deals I’ve seen on the vacuum so far.
Get a discount on this Beldray heated airer pod
Drying laundry indoors is always a pain at this time of year, but the early Black Friday home deals are here to save the day. Argos has discounted this handy heated drying pod that turns a standard airer into a powered one.
Beldray heat unit and three-tier airer cover: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk
It blows warm air up through your clothes, and the cover traps heat to speed things along. In testing, shirts dried in a couple of hours and jeans in under four. At half price, it’s a quick upgrade for small flats.
Save on this realistic-looking Christmas tree at Very
Already thinking ahead to Christmas decorations? The early Black Friday deals have begun at Very, and you can save on one of the most realistic artificial trees we’ve tested.
Very Home sherwood real look full Christmas tree, 6ft: Was £189.99, now £151.99, Very.co.uk
This tree mixes PVC and PE tips for a fuller, more natural shape. Once it’s fluffed, it looks surprisingly close to the real thing, and there’s almost £40 off right now.
Amazon, Sony and Nintendo are just some of the retailers and brands launching their Black Friday discounts this week. Stay tuned, we’ll be bringing you all the discounts live.
Get this PS5 Slim bundle deal for cheap
If you’re after a new console and a game to go with it, EE has just dropped a tasty PS5 Slim bundle deal.
PS5 Slim digital edition console with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £485.99, now £418, EE.co.uk
The PS5 Slim digital edition comes bundled with EA Sports FC 26, which usually costs £55 on its own. EE has also taken an extra £10 off the console, bringing the whole bundle down to £418. It’s one of the best-value PS5 offers I’ve seen so far in the run-up to Black Friday.