Black Friday 2025 live: I’m finding the latest offers as they land

Black Friday 2025 officially lands next week, but we’re already seeing huge reductions from Charlotte Tilbury, Oliver Bonas, Morrisons and more, with plenty more on the way.

As a writer at IndyBest, I’m practiced at hunting down savings and when it comes to the best Black Friday deals, I’m well-placed to know when a price drop is worth your time. I’ll be flagging only the genuine savings in this rolling live feed, focusing on brands the team and I have actually tested at IndyBest.

A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust on a product that’s built to last. Between the team’s tech testing and wider product reviews, anything featured here has been properly put through its paces. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.

Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year. Now, without further ado, let’s go deal hunting.