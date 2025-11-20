Black Friday 2025 live: I’m finding the latest offers as they land
We’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Nike, Charlotte Tilbury, Asda and more
Black Friday 2025 officially lands next week, but we’re already seeing the best deals from the likes of Gymshark, The White Company, Charlotte Tilbury and Dunelm, with plenty more offers on the way.
As senior shopping writer at IndyBest, my day job is finding and writing about the best products across fashion, beauty and more – when it comes to the best Black Friday deals, I’m well-placed to know when a price drop is worth your time. I’ll be flagging only the genuine savings in this rolling live feed, focusing on brands the team and I have actually tested at IndyBest.
A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust on a product that’s built to last. Between the team’s tech testing and wider product reviews, anything featured here has been properly put through its paces. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.
Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year.
Amazon's Black Friday sale is here
Amazon’s Black Friday 2025 sale has finally arrived. The online retailer is offering tempting deals on more than a million products (yes, really) – including Ninja, PlayStation, ghd, Kindles and more.
If you’re planning to dive into the deals, it’s worth becoming an Amazon Prime member. New users can enjoy a free 30-day trial, which includes unlimited same-day delivery on eligible orders of more than £20 and fast one-day delivery across the UK. Prime members will also get access to exclusive discounts throughout the event.
So far, some of the best deals are on Amazon’s own devices – there’s 20 per cent off the Kindle paperwhite (was £169, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk), a huge 60 per cent off the Ring video doorbell (was £99,99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk) and 50 per cent off the Fire TV stick (was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk).
I’m a consumer writer and these are the best Amazon Black Friday 2025 deals
Best deals on expert-tested mattresses
Considering we spend a third of our lives in bed, buying a high-quality mattress is one of the best things you can do to ensure your body is supported and your nights are restful. That's why our resident sleep expert Sarah is rounding up the best Black Friday mattress deals.
Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,269, Landofbeds.co.uk
Simba’s hybrid luxe was assistant editor Sarah’s best mattress of 2025, and it’s now on sale with more than £400 off. It improved her sleep significantly and kept her cool during summer months, but warm in the winter. As she wrote in her review, “I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight.” It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.
The Independent’s top-rated mattress reduced for Black Friday
Clean up with these vacuum deals
The best deals on vacuum cleaners are already underway. Corded, cordless, handheld and robot vacuums from the likes of Shark, Dyson, Eufy have already been reduced. So if you’re in the market for a new cleaner, now’s the time to purchase.
Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £219, now £180, Argos.co.uk
Eufy is a market leader when it comes to robot vacuums. Paired with its own app, the vacuum enables you to map out which rooms you want it to clean and set up no-go zones to avoid. It’s dropped to its lowest ever price at Argos – we’ll let you know if it gets any cheaper.
Best vacuum cleaner deals for Black Friday includes £200 off Shark models
Don't miss this Ninja crispi air fryer deal
If you’re short on space, the crispi is a top-rated compact air fryer. It comes with two glass bowls, which stack inside each other, and a detachable heating lid, known as the PowerPod. Now, you can pick it up for just £117.
Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £149.99, now, £117, Amazon.co.uk
IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, loved this appliance. In his review of the crispi, he said: “It’s so utterly versatile – you’re not locked in to a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from.”
The best air fryer deals this Black Friday on Ninja, Tefal and more
The PS5 Pro console is on sale at Amazon
The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and more rendering power. “
PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £672.65, Amazon.co.uk
“Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water,” said senior tech writer Alex Lee in his PS5 Pro review. You can currently save more than £25 on the console at Amazon.
Sony to offer massive PS5 price cuts for Black Friday 2025
H&M's Black Friday sale is full of party staples
H&M has long been a big presence on the British high street – but its fashion offering has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Fresh from a covetable collaboration with Glenn Martens and a star-studded London Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 show, the brand’s Black Friday 2025 sale will be your chance to save on this season’s hottest buys.
The official event kicks off next week, but you can already shop deals with up to 50 per cent off.
H&M sequined wrap dress: Was £44.99, now £33, Hm.com
Black Friday is perfectly timed to build your party season wardrobe – and this sequin-adorned dress from H&M has been discounted to just £33. The fun frock boasts a wrap silhouette, flattering V-neck cut and mini hemline.
I’m a fashion writer and these are the best H&M Black Friday deals
An exclusive look at Pandora’s Black Friday 2025 sale
Renowned for its charms, bracelets and birthstone rings, Pandora is one of the biggest names in jewellery. In recent years, its pieces have grown more elevated (while keeping their mid-range price point), thanks to its fashion-forward 'essence' line and talisman charm collection.
With its luxe pieces already accessible compared with many brands in the world of jewellery, Pandora’s Black Friday sale is a chance to secure even more savings on its reasonably priced ranges. What can you expect? Well, I can tell you that the brand will be rewarding jewellery obsessives with up to 30 per cent off selected pieces. You'll be able to secure savings across the 'timeless' range, the 'essence' line and much more.
From the key dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale 2025.
Get an exclusive look at Pandora’s Black Friday 2025 sale
Save 30% in The North Face Black Friday sale
Whether you’ve got a ski holiday in the calendar or are braving the cold conditions closer to home, The North Face’s Black Friday sale has landed with 30 per cent off some of its bestselling styles – think puffer jackets, thermals, fleeces and more. Simply sign up to benefit from the discounts.
The North Face nuptese jacket: Was £315, now £220, Thenorthface.co.uk
The OG nuptse is instantly recognisable thanks to its colour-blocked two-tone design and down filling to keep out the cold. The outerwear staple has garnered huge popularity over the years, becoming a cult buy in both the outdoor and fashion world. The cropped cut and boxy fit make it not just a practical investment, but a stylish one too. The 30 per cent discount is applied at checkout.
Looking for an Apple AirPods deal?
Apple AirPods are always among the most popular products discounted each Black Friday. Early deals are already rolling in like the one below – but I expect there will be further price cuts during the main event.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com
While this isn’t the cheapest price I’ve ever seen, if your headphones need an upgrade, senior tech critic Alex Lee’s favourite pair of earbuds are currently discounted by £30 at John. Top-rated by tech critic David Phelanin his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. He noted the better audio, battery life (up to six hours on a Lewis single charge) and touch controls on the buds, while praising the MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.
Tonies Toniebox is discounted for Black Friday
A favourite among parents for screen-free listening fun, the new Toniebox 2 is on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Tonies Toniebox 2: Was £94.99, now £75.99, Tonies.com
The Toniebox 2 is designed so that it can be used by younger children and adds smart bedtime and wake-up features, plus a dynamic rainbow light ring and compatibility with interactive Tonieplay games, while still working with all existing Tonie figures. Parenting writer Katie Byrne chose the Toniebox 2 as her best gift for babies, writing: “New for 2025, the Toniebox 2 feels like the ultimate blend of fun and function for babies, encouraging them from an early age to enjoy listening to stories, as well as providing soothing comfort at bedtime.”