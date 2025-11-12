Black Friday 2025 date tracker: When the major retailers are launching their sales

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Black Friday 2025 lands on 28 November but, nowadays, the mega-sale event isn’t just limited to a 24-hour period. Plenty of major retailers have already launched their Black Friday sales this year, and we’ve spotted bargains on myriad tried-and-tested products, as you’ll discover in our Black Friday guides.

If you’ve been holding off from tackling your Christmas gifts shopping list or crossing off a big-ticket item from your wishlist, you’re not the only one. Many shoppers wait until the November sales roll around before investing in laptop upgrades, luxury beauty and perfumes, sofas, mattresses and more, as the savings on offer can be substantial.

Now the wait is (mostly) over. Below, I’ve rounded up the Black Friday sales that you can shop right now, plus key dates to add to your diary. I’ll be updating this list as more sales are announced in the lead-up to Friday 28 November, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with all the latest news.

Before you get stuck in, I want to remind you about the importance of shopping around. It may sound obvious, but so many retailers sell the same products, and they’ll all be competing for your money over the next couple of weeks, so a quick online search to make sure you’re getting the best price can go a long way. I have more advice for getting the best deals, avoiding scams and making the perfect wishlist in my Black Friday shopping tips.

Follow live: The latest Black Friday 2025 deals, live from our experts

The Black Friday sales live right now

Thousands of early deals are available and we’re expecting more to come. One of the best deals we’ve seen from AO so far is on this Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (was £949, now £899, Ao.com).

( Samsung )

Find myriad discounts across tech, toys and appliances. Argos is promising its prices won’t get lower before Christmas, too. We’ve seen a great deal on one of our top-rated heated clothes airers (was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk).

Save more than 50 per cent on electrical items, beauty and baby products. Boots is currently the best place to buy this Chanel coco mademoiselle eau de parfum spray (was £149, now £119.20, Boots.com). Check out our Boots Black Friday deals page for more offers, and visit our Boots discount code page for more ways to save.

( Chanel )

The beauty retailer hasn’t launched its main Black Friday sale yet, however, you can get 20 per cent off almost everything using our exclusive Cult Beauty promo code until Sunday 30 November.

Currys is offering its ‘lowest ever price’ on thousands of products in its Black Friday sale, Currys has plenty of savings worth snapping up. Check out our guide to the best Currys Black Friday deals for all the best offers.

Save up to £200 on vacuum cleaners, hair tools and fans in Dyson’s Black Friday sale, with more deals to come.

There’s up to 50 per cent off cycling gear, tech and more across the retailer’s website.

Shop deals on tech, home appliances, beauty, fashion and more. If you find out an item is being sold for a lower price at certain competitors within seven days, John Lewis will refund you the difference under its “never knowingly undersold” policy. Check the John Lewis website for terms and conditions.

It’s worth noting that John Lewis also offers a longer warranty than many other retailers, with five-year guarantees on TVs, for example.

Get up to 25 per cent off selected makeup, skincare, hair products and more.

Save up to 50 per cent on selected products such as pet beds, coats, toys and more.

This not-so-secret sale features up to 80 per cent off gifts, fashion, accessories, perfume and more.

You can get up to 20 per cent off makeup, skincare, hair products and more.

Save up to £130 on vacuums, beauty products, air purifiers and more. Shark is one of our top-rated brands at IndyBest, but make sure you compare its prices with those at third-party sites before you buy.

Get free pillows, duvets and mattress protectors when you buy selected mattresses before Thursday 20 November. This includes one of our best mattresses of 2025, the Simba hybrid luxe mattress (£1,699, Simbasleep.com).

( Simba )

Find discounts on a range of toys, such as Barbies, Hot Wheels and race cars.

You can get up to 50 per cent off selected toys from brands such as Disney, Hot Wheels, Marvel and more.

Thousands of deals on tech, video game consoles, perfume, fashion, household appliances and more. We’ve found a solid deal on this expert-approved Christmas tree (was £189.99, now £151.99, Very.co.uk).

( Very )

Dates for your diary: when these retailers will launch Black Friday sales

Amazon : The retail giant wouldn’t tell us when its sale will start, but last year it launched on 21 November, just over a week before actual Black Friday. Based on this, I’m predicting that it’ll drop its sale on either Thursday 20 November or Friday 21 November this year.

: The retail giant wouldn’t tell us when its sale will start, but last year it launched on 21 November, just over a week before actual Black Friday. Based on this, I’m predicting that it’ll drop its sale on either Thursday 20 November or Friday 21 November this year. Asos : Friday 28 November (Black Friday).

: Friday 28 November (Black Friday). Gymshark : Sunday 16 November at 4pm – up to 50 per cent off everything on site.

: Sunday 16 November at 4pm – up to 50 per cent off everything on site. Lego : Friday 28 November. To save right now, see our Lego discount code page.

Friday 28 November. To save right now, see our Lego discount code page. Waterstones: Friday 28 November.

Which retailers are boycotting Black Friday?

There are a few retailers who have chosen to opt out of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Cosmetics company Lush confirmed to me that it wouldn’t be putting on a Black Friday sale.

M&S also claims that it doesn’t take part in Black Friday sales, but it does run a sale throughout November. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday alternative deals at M&S.

Furniture brand Sofology also isn’t putting on a Black Friday sale this year, choosing instead to focus on its environmental initiative, which it’s calling Green Friday.

The Ordinary, another cosmetics brand, doesn’t officially take part in Black Friday but it does offer discounts throughout November in what it calls its “slowvember” sales. See our guide to the best deals from The Ordinary.

Want more ways to save? Check out our dedicated deals section