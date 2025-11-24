Black Friday 2025 date tracker: When the major retailers are launching their sales

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Black Friday 2025 lands on 28 November but, nowadays, the mega-sale event isn’t just limited to a 24-hour period. Plenty of major retailers have already launched their Black Friday sales this year, and we’ve spotted bargains on myriad tried-and-tested products, as you’ll discover in our Black Friday guides.

If you’ve been holding off from tackling your Christmas gifts shopping list or crossing off a big-ticket item from your wishlist, you’re not the only one. Many shoppers wait until the November sales roll around before investing in laptop upgrades, luxury beauty and perfumes, sofas, mattresses and more, as the savings on offer can be substantial.

Now the wait is (mostly) over. Below, I’ve rounded up the Black Friday sales that you can shop right now, plus key dates to add to your diary. I’ll be updating this list as more sales are announced in the lead-up to Friday 28 November, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with all the latest news.

Before you get starry-eyed at a deal, always remember to shop. It may sound obvious, but so many retailers sell the same products, and they’ll all be competing for your money over the next couple of weeks, so a quick online search to make sure you’re getting the best price can go a long way. For more money-saving guidance this sales’ season, read my Black Friday shopping tips.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

The Black Friday sales live right now

Customers can get up to 50 per cent off footwear, clothing and accessories right now. For more ways to save, check out our adidas discount codes page.

The retail giant’s Black Friday sale is now live. It has discounted more than a million products, including top brands like Ninja, PlayStation, Oral-B and more, until Cyber Monday on 1 December. To find out which ones are worth your while, I've rounded up the best Amazon Black Friday deals.

The tech giant doesn’t tend to slash prices on its products, so you’ll want to shop at third-party retailers for the best prices – see our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals for our top picks.

However, the tech giant is offering gift cards with selected purchases. For example, buying Apple accessories like the Apple pencil pro will get you a £20 gift card; buying a pair of Beats studio pro will get you a £40 gift card; and the purchase of a MacBook Air will nab you a hefty £200 gift card. These are a nice extra if you've had Apple tech on your wishlist for a while.

The supermarket giant has a range of offers across toys, homeware, appliances and Christmas gifts. Additionally, you can currently get £10 off online orders of £50 or more when you use the code "ASDA10OFF", but this is only available for the first 60,000 customers who use the code.

Thousands of early deals are available and we’re expecting more to come. One of the best deals we’ve seen from AO so far is on this Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (was £949, now £899, Ao.com).

Find myriad discounts across tech, toys and appliances. Argos is promising its prices won’t get lower before Christmas, too. We’ve seen a great deal on one of our top-rated heated clothes airers (was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk).

Save more than 50 per cent on electrical items, beauty and baby products. Boots is currently the best place to buy this Chanel coco mademoiselle eau de parfum spray (was £149, now £119.20, Boots.com). Check out our Boots Black Friday deals page for more offers, and visit our Boots discount code page for more ways to save.

The beauty retailer hasn’t launched its main Black Friday sale yet, however, you can get 20 per cent off almost everything using our exclusive Cult Beauty promo code until Sunday 30 November.

Currys is offering its ‘lowest ever price’ on thousands of products in its Black Friday sale, Currys has plenty of savings worth snapping up. Check out our guide to the best Currys Black Friday deals for all the best offers.

Save up to £200 on vacuum cleaners, hair tools and fans in Dyson’s Black Friday sale, with more deals to come.

The fitness brand is offering up to 50 per cent off everything sitewide, including leggings, sports bras, gym bags and more.

There’s up to 50 per cent off cycling gear, tech and more across the retailer’s website.

From Monday 24 November to Wednesday 3 December, the luxury chocolate brand is offering 15 per cent off purchases of £35 or more, with free delivery. This will be valid on all products except for the velvetiser and 'better way' bars.

Shop deals on tech, home appliances, beauty, fashion and more. If you find out an item is being sold for a lower price at certain competitors within seven days, John Lewis will refund you the difference under its “never knowingly undersold” policy. Check the John Lewis website for terms and conditions.

It’s worth noting that John Lewis also offers a longer warranty than many other retailers, with five-year guarantees on TVs, for example.

The lifestyle brand doesn’t have a huge amount of discounts as part of its ‘Black Friday Edit’, but you’ll get a complimentary velvet rose and oud body and hand wash when you spend £140. Plus, get an orange bitters travel candle and limited-edition stocking when you spend £190 and enter the code "MERRY" at the checkout — but don’t let this tempt you to overspend.

Shop up to 50 per cent off crockery and kitchenware from the iconic cookware brand.

Get up to 25 per cent off selected makeup, skincare, hair products and more.

The mattress brand is offering up to 30 per cent off its mattresses, pillows and bedding, all of which comes IndyBest approved. It’s worth noting that some third-party retailers have beaten its discounts, for example, its memory foam bamboo mattress topper is £118.96 at Panda London (was £139.95), but only £74 at Very (was £99, Very.co.uk).

Save up to 50 per cent on selected products such as pet beds, coats, toys and more.

This not-so-secret sale features up to 80 per cent off gifts, fashion, accessories, perfume and more.

You can get up to 25 per cent off makeup, skincare, hair products and more.

Save up to £130 on vacuums, beauty products, air purifiers and more. Shark is one of our top-rated brands at IndyBest, but make sure you compare its prices with those at third-party sites before you buy.

Get free pillows, duvets and mattress protectors when you buy selected mattresses before Thursday 20 November. This includes one of our best mattresses of 2025, the Simba hybrid luxe mattress (£1,699, Simbasleep.com).

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand has up to 50 per cent off clothing, loungewear, underwear, accessories and more.

Find discounts on a range of toys, such as Barbies, Hot Wheels and race cars.

You can get up to 50 per cent off selected toys from brands such as Disney, Hot Wheels, Marvel and more.

Thousands of deals on tech, video game consoles, perfume, fashion, household appliances and more. We’ve found a solid deal on this expert-approved Christmas tree (was £189.99, now £151.99, Very.co.uk).

Asos : Friday 28 November (Black Friday).

: Friday 28 November (Black Friday). Disney Store : The sale will run from 11pm Tuesday 25 November to 6.30am 1 December, offering up to 30 per cent off toys, clothing, accessories, stationery and more. On Sunday 30 November, customers will be able to get an extra 10 per cent off, using the code "EXTRA10".

: The sale will run from 11pm Tuesday 25 November to 6.30am 1 December, offering up to 30 per cent off toys, clothing, accessories, stationery and more. On Sunday 30 November, customers will be able to get an extra 10 per cent off, using the code "EXTRA10". Fenty : Rihanna’s cosmetics company will launch its UK deals on Tuesday, 25 November ahead of Black Friday. It’s promising “unbeatable” savings on cult favourite skincare, haircare and lip products.

: Rihanna’s cosmetics company will launch its UK deals on Tuesday, 25 November ahead of Black Friday. It’s promising “unbeatable” savings on cult favourite skincare, haircare and lip products. Flannels : The clothing brand has promised “incredible online deals” on Cyber Monday (1 December). According to its website, this will include designer clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

: The clothing brand has promised “incredible online deals” on Cyber Monday (1 December). According to its website, this will include designer clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Lego : Friday 28 November. To save right now, see our Lego discount code page.

Friday 28 November. To save right now, see our Lego discount code page. TrainPal : On Saturday 29 November, between midday and midnight, you’ll be able to get a UK railcard for half price. There are only 400 codes available, so you'll need to be quick to avoid missing out. This offer is only available on the app, and only if it’s your first time buying a railcard through TrainPal.

: On Saturday 29 November, between midday and midnight, you’ll be able to get a UK railcard for half price. There are only 400 codes available, so you'll need to be quick to avoid missing out. This offer is only available on the app, and only if it’s your first time buying a railcard through TrainPal. Waterstones: Friday 28 November.

Which retailers are boycotting Black Friday?

There are a few retailers who have chosen to opt out of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Cosmetics company Lush confirmed to me that it wouldn’t be putting on a Black Friday sale. It usually puts on one sale a year, just after Christmas, so if you’re looking for discounted bath bombs that’s likely the best time to shop.

M&S also claims that it doesn’t take part in Black Friday sales, but it does run a sale throughout November. Take from that what you will. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday alternative deals at M&S.

Furniture brand Sofology also isn’t putting on a Black Friday sale this year, choosing instead to focus on its environmental initiative, which it’s calling Green Friday. It does have some good offers available in its general sale, though – see our best Black Friday sofa deals for full information.

The Ordinary, another cosmetics brand, doesn’t officially take part in Black Friday but it does offer discounts throughout November in what it calls its “slowvember” sales. See our guide to the best deals from The Ordinary.