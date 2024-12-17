Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Founding mothers of reality TV as we know it today, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie did something spectacular when their breakout show, The Simple Life, hit screens back in 2003. The show ran for five seasons, drawing to an end in the summer of 2007. The duo's iconic scenes sparked a number of international remakes, but truthfully, nothing else was quite up to the mark. Lucky for us, Sill and Bill are back, with the long-awaited Paris & Nicole: The Encore. We know what you’re thinking: “That’s hot”.

The Simple Life followed the two wealthy heiresses through their life in temporary blue-collar jobs – kicking off the first season working and living on a family farm in Altus, Arkansas. Paris and Nicole gave up their cellphones and credit cards, and iconic, comedic moments ensued. In the seasons that followed, the socialites travelled in a pink pickup truck participating in various activities, engaged in internships on the East Coast, alternated in a wife role (similar to Wife Swap) with different families, and worked as counselors at Camp Shawnee. Revolutionary back in the early Noughties, almost every scene of The Simple Life came with a memorable mishap, quote or outfit.

Reuniting after the show's 20th anniversary, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie announce early on in their new show that they will be writing, producing and starring in their very own opera, inspired by a song they created in their youth ‘Sanasa’. The series follows the heiresses as they go back in time to the place where their iconic catchphrase was coined, meet with opera singers and performers, and learn about the highs and lows of putting on a show.

Want to binge-watch The Simple Life before watching or do you want to find out how you can watch Paris & Nicole: The Encore? Keep reading.

Watch the Paris & Nicole: The Encore trailer

The show was announced back in May, with excited fans delighted to find that the lifelong friends would be back together. In the Paris & Nicole: The Encore trailer, it’s clear that the pair will set out to produce a totally iconic opera, based on their self-coined phrase, “sanasa”. Paris and Nicole have created and produced the show themselves, so it goes without saying that we’re in for a real treat.

How to watch Paris & Nicole: The Encore in the UK

Excitingly, Paris & Nicole: The Encore is available to watch now, with its three-part series going live on 12 December.

All three episodes are available now on Hayu, an NBC subscription-based platform that you can add to your Amazon account. You can currently get a free 7-day trial (perfect if you plan on bingeing all three episodes), and membership is £4.99 a month thereafter.

For our friends overseas in the US, Paris and Nicole: The Encore is streaming now on another of NBC’s platforms, Peacock.

Where to catch up on The Simple Life

You can stream the first four seasons of The Simple Life on Hayu, now, with a free seven-day trial, followed by a £4.99 a month subscription. The same seasons are available on Apple TV, but as for season five, you may have to buy the DVD, as no streaming sites are currently showing the final 10 episodes.