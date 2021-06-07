✕ Close PlayStation 5 restocks coming in soon

Update: The PS5 could drop at Game, Smyths Toys, Very, John Lewis, Asda and more this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news, as we enjoyed some of the best PS5 stock drops yet in May. There was a huge 20,000-strong drop from Game, the long-awaited Very release, and restocks at Amazon, AO, Smyths, ShopTo, Argos and others. Pretty much every major retailer had a stock drop (sometimes more than one) last month. And June is expected to be even better, although that hasn’t been the case just yet.

Last week was a lot quieter on PS5 stock drop front, with only one release appearing from Amazon which lasted just half an hour. However, there’s seven drops rumoured for this week from the likes of Game, John Lewis and Very.

Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

