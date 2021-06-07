PS5 stock UK – live: Today’s PS5 restock updates from Game, Amazon, Smyths Toys and more
Follow live for the latest on PS5 drops from all major UK retailers, including Argos, Currys and Very
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game, Smyths Toys, Very, John Lewis, Asda and more this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.
It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news, as we enjoyed some of the best PS5 stock drops yet in May. There was a huge 20,000-strong drop from Game, the long-awaited Very release, and restocks at Amazon, AO, Smyths, ShopTo, Argos and others. Pretty much every major retailer had a stock drop (sometimes more than one) last month. And June is expected to be even better, although that hasn’t been the case just yet.
Last week was a lot quieter on PS5 stock drop front, with only one release appearing from Amazon which lasted just half an hour. However, there’s seven drops rumoured for this week from the likes of Game, John Lewis and Very.
Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
What PS5 bundles does Game offer?
The last time we checked, Game offered the largest number of PS5 bundles out of all the retailers. The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk), while the most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
You can already browse the PS5 bundles on Game’s website, which are all expected to drop tomorrow or Wednesday. This page will go offline when all stock is sold out.
Currys PS5 VIP pass holders struggle to secure console
There appears to be a big admin backlog at Currys as many people who received and redeemed their Currys PS5 VIP passes have been left waiting. Some people have taken to Twitter to complain about not getting a phone call from the retailer.
For the uninitiated, Currys switched over to a new system for allocating PS5 consoles a few months ago. Instead of waiting for a drop, you sign up to Currys PS5 VIP draw and wait for the retailer to send you a code. You have 72 hours to redeem this code, which gives you priority access to buy a PS5 at your local store.
Except, Currys may have recently closed the VIP code system to new entrants trying to sign up for the draw. The link now takes you to a page saying that the campaign has ended. It makes sense given the backlog pass-holders are currently facing, and hints that the retailer will be putting the PS5 back on general sale.
A trick for the upcoming AO PS5 restock
It’s been a while since AO had a PS5 restock, with the console last hitting those virtual shelves on 19 May. Stock trackers are predicting that the console will drop between 8 June and 10 June this week, so hopefully not long left now.
There’s a little trick to getting the PS5 from AO.co.uk, discovered in previous drops by the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account. It takes a little bit of effort, but many people have seen success using it when the console is live but showing “out of stock”. Note: This will only work when the PS5 product page is live on AO and you’ll need to be using Google Chrome.
- When the PS5 product page is live, copy the PS5’s product ID and save it somewhere safe.
- Navigate to a random item on AO’s website.
- Right-click on the ‘Buy now’ button on the random item. In the element inspector, replace the product’s ID with the PS5’s product ID.
- Click ‘Buy now’.
When will Amazon have a PS5 restock?
The last time Amazon had a PS5 restock was in the first week of June. It’s pretty much the only retailer to have a drop so far this month, if we discount Box.co.uk’s meagre and ludicrously expensive new bundle. One PS5 stock tracking account says that we should expect at least one more PS5 drop from Amazon before the month is up.
The Amazon drop lasted a short half an hour, despite reportedly having 11,000 consoles in stock. Looking at past drops, it seems that Amazon always releases the PS5 digital edition (£359.99, Amazon.co.uk) first, and then follows it up with the PS5 disc edition (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk) roughly half an hour later. We’ll let you know if we hear more.
An update on the Game PS5 restock
If you were following the live blog last week, you could probably feel our frustration seeping through the screen as the predicted Game drop continued to elude us. Apparently, the no-show was because the retailer was still trying to pack, deliver and fulfil the huge number of PS5s from the week before. If you remember – and were lucky enough to get one – there were 20,000 PS5s and PS5 bundles up for grabs.
Hopefully it’s all settled now, and those of you yet to secure one can order the console sometime this week. Until then, we’ll continue to keep you alert of any fresh news.
PS5 restock UK – Here’s what’s coming up this week
Good morning PS5 seekers! After one of the worst weeks for PS5 drops in the first week of June, we’re hopeful that this week might make up for it. Stock trackers are predicting we’ll see not one, not two, but seven PS5 drops this week. While these ephemeral consoles don’t always materialise in the way we hope, we’ll be happy if at least four of them dropped.
We’re finally expecting to see last week’s rumoured 12,400 PS5 bundles from Game, potentially today, but more likely tomorrow or 9 June.
On top of Game, we could see PS5 drops at AO, John Lewis, Very, Asda, Smyths Toys, ShopToScan and Studio. Follow our coverage throughout the day for the latest updates.
