Update: ShopTo and Scan PS5 stock could drop today. Read on for more information.
It’s been eight months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
With that said, things are slowly improving. In May, we saw restocks from all major UK retailers for the first time since the console’s release. The comeback faltered in June, but in-store restocks at Game did make a small resurgence. July has been a mixed bag so far, but restocks have been picking up pace again, with six drops last week from the likes of Amazon and John Lewis. So far this week, we’ve enjoyed four drops from Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and Game.
If you’re looking to get your mitts on a PS5, there’s still hope. We’re on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up and much more. Happy hunting.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Scan PS5 stock is rumoured to drop today
Scan last had a PS5 restock on Friday 9 July at 1:30pm, so we could see stock fly onto the website this afternoon. The PS5 sold out within two minutes of it going live, so you’ll have to be quick.
When the retailer had a drop on 1 July at 8am, stock flew off the virtual shelves within minutes. Although many people failed to secure one, it offered up a valuable lesson for future drops. The moderators of the @PS5UKStock Twitter account noticed that it was easier to check out if you added it to your wish list on one browser and then checked out on another browser –. Weirdly, Safari ,Edge or Opera worked the best, while Chrome just failed.
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Good morning PS5 hunters! While it’s been a pretty solid week for stock drops so far, with Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and Game taking centre stage, to echo the wise words of one Britney Spears... gimme, gimme more.
And what more can we expect this Friday? Drops at ShopTo and Scan have been predicted to land today. ShopTo could drop any time between 9am and 12pm, while Scan is most likely to drop between 3pm and 5pm. We’ll let you know if we hear any more. Stick with us for all the latest updates as they happen.
Goodbye from your resident PS5 stock trackers
This week has been a bit of a strange one. While we’ve been having some pretty hefty drops each day this week, it feels like we’ve only been getting one drop from one retailer per day, like we’ve been put on a restricted diet or something.
On Tuesday, we had a two-hour drop at Very, on Wednesday, we had a four-hour drop at Argos, and today we had another two-hour drop at Game. That’s great and all, but we want more! The more retailers dropping stock, the better, in our eyes. We want the six drops a day of May to return! Anyway, enough wistful wondering. Go enjoy the sun, and we’ll see you back here tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action.
An update on ‘GTA 5’ for PS5
If you ever needed more of a reason to get a PS5, this is probably it. Earlier this week, Rockstar Games announced that specific vehicles would be getting a speed boost and other upgrades when GTA 5 is launched on the PS5 and Xbox series X in November.
The details are pretty thin, but it sounds like next-gen gamers will be getting speed bumps, while PS4 gamers will be stuck in the slow lane. Gamers clearly aren’t happy with the news, calling it a play-to-win model, giving PS5 gamers a bigger advantage.
Get a VPN for your PS5
While we wait for the next PS5 drop, have you ever used your games console for streaming, and were annoyed when you couldn’t access region-locked content on the fly?
Thankfully, there’s a solution. You can indeed use a VPN with your PS5 to watch Netflix shows, usually exclusive to the US, or any other country for that matter. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming, and a number of them are compatible with the PS5.
‘Rust’ PS5
If you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past couple of months, you might not know that Rust is now availableon the PS5 through backwards compatibility. It’s a competitive online multiplayer survival game first released in 2013 as a PC-exclusive game, but it’s now made its way to the PS4 and Xbox One.
In the post-apocalyptic game, you try and survive by crafting and scavenging clothes, weapons and food. You can go it alone, form alliances or build a camp with others and live out your Walking Dead dreams. You can buy it for £32.50 (Amazon.co.uk) now.
Sign up to Game’s PS5 pre-order waiting list
If you failed to get a PS5 at Game today, here’s a friendly reminder to pop into your local Game store and add your name to the retailer’s PS5 pre-order waiting list. You might get lucky and could get a call when more stock becomes available.
The retailer has recently started in-store drops, but is also continuing to restock online as we have seen today. Each store is rumoured to have 23 consoles up for grabs every month. For more info, have a read of @PS5StockAlertUK’s tweet below:
Want to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED?
A couple weeks ago, Nintendo finally unveiled the highly-anticipated follow-up to the Nintendo Switch console to somewhat muted applause.
And we know exactly what you’re thinking – not another console that’s going to be unbelievably hard to buy! Lucky for you, your favourite stock trackers are already on the case. We’ve started compiling all the retailers who have currently put the Nintendo Switch OLED up for pre-orders. Game and Argos have already sold out of the console, but you might find success at Smyths Toys or Amazon. Have a read below for all the latest stock information.
Game PS5 bundles sell out after two hours
After well over two hours, the PS5 is now sold out at Game. We hope some of you managed to bag the console, even if it was partnered with a lousy T-shirt or a snazzy cap. Sometimes Game has a second, smaller drop later in the afternoon, so we’d recommend keeping an eye on this page and we’ll let you know if another one happens. What’s next? Maybe Asda or AO.com could make an appearance, but as the day yawns on, it’s becoming less likely. More game news and PS5 updates to follow!
PS5 disc edition vs PS5 digital edition: What’s the difference?
The digital edition of the PS5 has now sold out at Game, but disc edition bundles are still available. As mentioned earlier, they’re selling out quick, so don’t dawdle.
For those confused about the differences between the two, let us break it down for you. Really, the only difference is that there’s no disc drive in the digital edition of the console. This is why it’s cheaper. That said, it’s often more difficult to secure than the disc edition – it did sell out first, after all.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own. The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.
