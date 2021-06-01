PS5 restock UK – live: AO and Amazon rumoured to drop this week, Argos, Game and Asda stock to follow
Follow live for the latest restock updates from UK retailers including Tesco, Very, Argos and more
Update: Amazon, AO, Smyths Toys and John Lewis could all drop this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.
Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.
It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.
But, it’s not all bad news, as we enjoyed some of the best PS5 stock drops yet in May. There was a huge 20,000-strong drop from Game, the long-awaited Very release, and restocks at Amazon, AO, Smyths, ShopTo, Argos and others. Pretty much every major retailer had a stock drop (sometimes more than one) last month. And June is expected to be even better.
Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.
Read more:
PS5 restock expected at AO, Amazon, Smyths Toys, ShopTo and John Lewis this week
So which retailers are expected to drop more PS5 stock this week? Turns out quite a few. After Amazon teased us with that phantom PS5 drop last week, we’re hopefully going to see both Amazon and AO drop either today, tomorrow or Thursday, while ShopTo could drop anytime this week. Smyths Toys is also expected to have a PS5 restock between 3 and 4 June, while John Lewis could either have a drop today or next week. We’ll let you know the second a drop takes place.
A new week of PS5 stock tracking
Good morning everyone! We hope you had a fab, sunny weekend and are ready for some more PS5 stock dropping goodness. We certainly are. Last month, and especially last week, saw one of our best stock drops in the PS5’s short history.
On Wednesday last week, we had massive drops from Game, Very, Littlewoods, ShopTo and Currys. We’re hoping that this month is going to be just as good – if not better. In all the PS5 frenzy, we’ll be here to alert you whenever the PS5 drops. Keep us bookmarked and keep us refreshed.
PS5 restock UK: We’re wrapping up!
We’re wrapping up for the evening and for the week but come back next week for some more PS5 stock tracking fun. Although we didn’t get a substantial drop today, Wednesday saw one of the biggest days for PS5 drops since the console was first released. Hopefully we’ll see something similar next week, with Amazon and Smyths on the horizon.
In the meantime, have a look at our round-up of the best PS5 games and the best PS5 accessories so that when you do finally get one, you’ll have the games and accessories to go with it. Have a good evening and we’ll see you all next week!
Best PS5 accessories: expandable SSD
If you’re looking for some PS5 accessories to go with your new PS5 (always good to be prepared our mother told us), why don’t you have a look at getting an expandable SSD?
There’s no expandable storage for the PS5, so if you’re searching for an external hard drive, turn to the Seagate 4TB HDD (£84.99, Amazon.co.uk), which received high praise in our review of the best PS5 accessories.
“The Seagate 4TB HDD is designed with PlayStation consoles in mind and is incredibly simple to set up. Effectively, you just plug it in and you’re good to go,” noted our writer.
The extensive storage capacity means it’s possible to store more than 100 PlayStation 4 games, “so you should never run out of room.” As for the design, it’s subtle and can easily be placed among your “TV unit without it looking too noticeable or taking up too much space.”
PS5 Currys VIP codes expire tomorrow
If you haven’t redeemed your PS5 VIP code from Currys yet, what are you waiting for? The retailer sent out a batch of new codes on Wednesday, and you have three days to redeem the code before it expires.
If you don’t know what the Currys VIP pass is, it’s a system that Currys set up as a replacement for general drops. It’s essentially a lottery. If you’re lucky, you’ll get an email in your inbox (or junk folder) with a code. This code lets you order a PS5 without having to wait in a queue.
Considering a Nintendo Switch instead?
If all the stock issues associated with Sony’s latest console has got you feeling a little, well, over it, perhaps consider a Nintendo Switch (£279.99, Argos.co.uk) as a viable alternative.
With fierce competition between the best gaming console, in our review, our writer noted that “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right.”
As “a home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device,” it’s “well-suited to couch multiplayer, a mode that is facilitated by the novel controller design, which allows each controller to separate into two parts, each functioning independently.”
We expect to see some Nintendo Switch deals during Amazon Prime Day as well.
The best Nintendo Switch deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day
Everything to know about the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for 2021, including what discounts to expect on consoles, bundles and games
Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 is on sale now
As we wait for the next PS5 drop, we thought we’d update you on the latest with PlayStation’s Days of Play sale, which has seen prices slashed on PS5 and PS4 games. While we don’t know if a Red Dead Redemption 2 remake is coming to the PS5, the game can still be played on the console.
Amazon currently has the game on sale for £14.85 (Amazon.co.uk), giving you a 29 per cent saving. In 2018, our reviewer called it the best game of the year..
Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best game (& possibly movie) of the year
Enthralling and immersive to an unprecedented degree, Rockstar's latest game is somewhere to unwind not get wound up
Ebuyer PS5 restock came and went
Shortly after the phantom PS5 drop at Amazon, Ebuyer also had a PS5 restock, although this one was just as bad as the Amazon restock. While Ebuyer had the PS5 disc edition, digital edition and two bundles in stock, the drop only lasted a couple of minutes. If it comes back in stock again, we’ll let you know.
The PS5 digital edition costs £359.98 (Ebuyer.com) and the PS5 disc edition costs £449.98 (Ebuyer.com). For a comparison on the two, have a read of our explainer below.
PS5 digital vs disc: What is the difference between the two?
The PS5 digital and the PS5 disc have some subtle differences
What happened with the Amazon PS5 drop?
It’s the same question American customers were asking themselves when the PS5 dropped on the Amazon US website yesterday evening. As with the PS5 drop in the UK , Amazon showed the PS5 as in stock, but customers found themselves greeted with the same message telling them that it was undeliverable to their location. Even if they were able to add it to their basket, they weren’t able to checkout.
Sound familiar? Sadly, both were phantom drops, hinting that they were never actually in stock despite the page telling customers otherwise. In better news, some shoppers in the US received a $40 gift card for the inconvenience.
Amazon PS5 digital edition now shows out of stock
Alas, the digital edition of the PS5 now shows “out of stock” on the Amazon website, despite no one actually successfully purchasing the console. We think this may be a case of the phantom PS5 listing, something that has impacted Amazon before – more on that in the next post. We aren’t sure if the console is going to reappear again today, but it was rumoured to drop next week. That might still be the case if today’s drop was in error. In any case, at least you were in good company – no one else secured one either.
