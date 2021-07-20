The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: Very PS5 stock is available now and Smyths Toys has sold out. Argos, Game and Asda set to follow next. Read on for more information.
It’s been seven months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
Despite pandemic restrictions lifting and high street stores reopening to customers, PS5 restock issues have meant bare shelves and disappointed gamers fighting over what few consoles can be made available in the UK.
Things are slowly improving, as large quantities of PlayStation 5 consoles appeared on almost every single major retailer’s online stores throughout May. The comeback faltered in June, with the only highlights a few big stock drops at Game and Very. As we enter mid-July the arrival of new stock is picking up pace again. Last week, we had no fewer than six drops across several retailers including Amazon, John Lewis and Smyths Toys. This week we could see seven massive drops take place, with Very and Smyths Toys already dropping this morning.
If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PS5, this is your best chance yet. We’re here to help you get ahead of the game and find a PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Very PS5 waiting room is about to open
Are you sitting comfortably? Then we’ll begin (soon-ish). According to @PS5StockAlertUK, the PS5 disc edition, PS5 digital edition and the Xbox series X are all ready to go live at Very, so we should all start shuffling out of the waiting room soon. No fighting in the queue, sir! We’ll let you know as soon as the doors open, but we shouldn’t have long to wait now. Remember not to refresh the page while you’re sitting in the waiting room.
Very has become the dark horse of the PS5 stock world, with drops lasting up to four hours in the past, so we’re excited for the drop to start.
Very PS5 and Xbox series X consoles are in stock now
If you didn’t know, the PS5 is now in stock at Very. The retailer set the console live around 20 minutes ago, but no one has so far got past the waiting room. This may be because the retailer has also just dropped stock of the Xbox series X, and the company is trying to manage the crowd of hungry console hunters. We’ll let you know if people start getting through, but stay in the queue – it’s likely first come first serve. For now, follow our live Xbox stock updates for more on the Very drop.
Smyths Toys PS5 website bugs out
In true Smyths Toys fashion, the PS5 console has already sold out at the retailer, athough it may not have in stock at all. While we saw it as available for home delivery, it seemed to get hoovered up within five minutes, so clearly there weren’t too many of them floating around for people to pick up. Very, however, is still in stock.
Smyths Toys PS5 stock is available now
What a morning! The PS5 is now available for delivery at Smyths Toys. We don’t expect the stock to last long, however, so be quick! The disc edition console costs £449.99 and the digital edition console costs £359.99.
Very PS5 stock is live now
The PS5 is now in stock at Very! You’ll be put into a queue as soon as you navigate to the website, but once you’re in you’ll be able to pick up the PS5 disc edition for £449.99 (Very.co.uk) or the PS5 digital edition for £359.99 (Very.co.uk). Very also sells PS5 bundles, which includes copies of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
We’d recommend not hitting the refresh button too many times if you’re in the qeueu as you’ll be booted out due to the retailer’s bot detection system. Good luck!
What PS5 stock drops could we see today?
Good morning PS5 hunters! Yesterday was a quiet one for PS5 stock drops, but today could be extremely busy! Very has been heavily tipped to drop this morning, while Argos, Game and Asda could follow next. Very always has lengthy drops, so we’re looking forward to the consoles dropping on the those virtual shelves.
We’ll be here all day bringing you the latest PS5 news as and when we get them. For now, sit back and wait for that Very drop.
It’s a PS5 stock tracking wrap
It’s been a pretty quiet day for PS5 stock drops, but if you’ve been trying to secure a PS5 for as long as we’ve been tracking them, you’ll know that Mondays are never great days for retailers to release new consoles. The action always starts on a Tuesday, and that could become true this week as well.
We’re hopefully going to see drops at Game, Very, Argos and Asda this week, so come back tomorrow and we’ll be here bright and early to help you get a shiny new console. Goodbye for now!
When is the next Smyths PS5 stock drop?
On Friday at around 8am, Smyths Toys had a tiny restock of the PS5, and it only lasted 20 minutes. The retailer isn’t expected to have a restock this week, but maybe that’s for the best. It’s not the easiest retailer to secure stock from, thanks to the retailer apparently drip-feeding stock onto its website (at a snail’s pace). It’s so bad that you could be refreshing the page all day and never see your local store go green on the website.
The retailer has started accepting in-store pre-orders, so if you’re keen to try, you could pop into your local Smyths and see if it has a pre-order waiting list that you could join. We’ll let you know if we receive any more news.
God of War Ragnarok details
If you’re still holding onto your PS4 console while you wait for the next PS5 drop, Sony has some good news for you. In a lengthy interview on the PlayStation blog, PlayStation Studios boss Herman Hulst revealed that the PS5’s next-gen flagship titles God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 would all be made available on the PS4 and PS5. Ragnarok isn’t going to be released until 2022, so there’s still a way to go.
Whichever side of the exclusives debate you fall on, this essentially means that not many of the PS5 games are going to actually be ”PS5 games”. It’s a bit of a U-turn considering Gran Turismo 7 was advertised as a PS5 exclusive in the game’s trailer. At least you won’t get major Fomo if you can’t secure the PS5 just yet.
