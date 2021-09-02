The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: AO restocks consoles as Currys sends out PS5 VIP codes
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Asda, Amazon, Game and more
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at AO.com. PS5Currys VIP codes have also been sent out. It could drop at Smyths Toys and Argos next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
August has been one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as restocks at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. The question now is: will September be able to top that incredible figure? It’s been a slow start, but we still have hope.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
AO PS5 ‘Ratchet & Clank' bundle available now
AO has now listed a Ratchet & Clank bundle onto its website. You can pick up a disc edition console with a copy of the game and an extra dualsense controller for £579 (AO.com).
The standalone console has now sold out, but you can still get a PS5 bundle with Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and a pulse 3D wireless headset for £609 (AO.com).
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it. We also frequently run competitions to win free stuff, like an Orvis luxury dog bed and a double Otty hybrid mattress.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
Argos PS5 console restock predictions
Whew, what an exciting morning! It’s almost been an hour and AO.com still has the PS5 in stock. Plus, there’s no queue! Rejoice!
What’s next? Sadly, Argos only had one drop last month. The retailer dropped the console at 8am on 10 August, but another one is expected to take place this month too – and potentially even this week.
Drops used to occur in the dead of the night between 1am and 5am, and go live region by region. Thankfully that process has stopped now, and we get consoles dropping at 8am fairly frequently. If the console does drop this week, expect it to drop at around 8am, which means, yes, not today.
AO PS5 stock is now live
And it’s finally here! The PS5 is now in stock at AO! You can get the PS5 disc edition for £449 (AO.com) or a PS5 bundle with Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and a pulse 3D wireless headset for £609 (AO.com).
This is the second retailer today bundling the PS5 with the new Ghost of Tsushima game and a pulse 3D wireless headset. We see a pattern emerging...
Should you buy a PS5 from CeX?
We hate to say it, but you really shouldn’t buy a PS5 from CeX. You might make a small profit selling your PS5 to the second-hand retailer – who buys it for £480, but you’ll certainly lose a lot of money if you’re one of us and are looking to actually purchase the console.
CeX is currently selling the PS5 for £695 – that’s more than what some of the scalpers on eBay are selling the PS5 for. Our suggestion? Stick to the major retailers and get a PS5 at the recommended retail price (£449.99).
Studio PS5 stock has now sold out
We *think* the PS5 bundle at Studio is now sold out, considering that the queue has been paused for over half an hour. We hope some of you managed to buy the console, although it seems like a lot of you had a look, saw the price and then gave it a pass. We don’t blame you there. It was a pretty pricey bundle.
What could drop next? We’re still staring at AO, Smyths Toys and Argos. More updates to follow!
Currys has just sent out more PS5 VIP codes
Despite Currys PC World closing its VIP pass code lottery to new entrants all the way back in June, the retailer is still sending out new PS5 codes to those who did manage to sign up before the cut-off date.
If you managed to sign up to the lottery before June and haven’t received a code yet, today might be your lucky day. Check your emails! If you aren’t aware, the VIP pass draw essentially plucks signed-up members out randomly and gives them priority access to buy a PS5.
Last week, Currys posted a banner on its main PS5 page, saying that it had dropped stock in select stores for people to go in and pick up. We’ve just received more information on how that drop worked, although the retailer didn’t address why some stores on the list seemingly didn’t know about the restock.
“The message appeared on our website to notify customers that a limited number of PS5 consoles were available to buy in selected stores,” a spokesperson tells us. “The very limited number of units were left over from our VIP monthly programme.”
‘Ghost of Tsushima’ PS5
The Studio PS5 bundle comes with a copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, which released on 20 August. The upgraded version of the game includes all of the content from the original game as well as a new island (Iki) to explore. There is new story content, characters, environments, armour, enemies, and more to get stuck into if you choose to buy the bundle.
The standard version of the game appeared in our round-up of the best PS4 games, which you can read below:
Looking for something to play this weekend? These are the best classic PS4 games
From story-led games to online co-op adventures, we’ve found the best PS4 games of 2021 to play now, including ‘God of War’ and ‘Resident Evil’
Is there a PS5 AO drop coming soon?
We’ve been nattering away about AO.com for weeks now, but the retailer has still yet to drop the console. It was the only retailer not to have a restock in August, so we’re really hoping it won’t let us down this month as well. There’s a chance that it could drop today or tomorrow. But in true AO style, there’s no real rhyme or reason to its drops – it could restock the console at any time of the day. Just keep yourselves plopped onto this page and we’ll let you know as soon as the console becomes available.
Studio PS5 stock is now live
And there we have it! The first drop of the month – from Studio, of all places! Studio has just gone live with a PS5 disc edition bundle with a pulse 3D wireless headset and a copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for £609.99 (Studio.co.uk).
It’s the first retailer to bundle the new Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut game with the PS5. Hopefully more retailers will follow suit.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.