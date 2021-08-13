The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 could drop at Ebuyer today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s already off to a great start. Last week, we had 12 incredible drops from the likes of EE, BT, John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys, Very, Asda and more. This week has been just as good. Drops have happened every single day, with Amazon, ShopTo, Argos, BT, EE and Scan all having restocks so far.
If you’re looking to buy a PS5, there’s definitely hope. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
ShopTo PS5 consoles are in stock now
Good morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another week of PS5 stock tracking action. If you thought this week was going to be a dry one compared to the last, think again. After a drop late last night, ShopTo is now live again with some PS5 bundles.
You can get a PS5 console with a midnight black dualsense controller, a copy of Ratchet & Clank and a copy of Resident Evil Village for £639.85 (Shopto.net). You can also get a PS5 bundle with a copy of Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a cosmic red controller for £612.85 (Shopto.net). The most expensive bundle comes with a pulse 3D wireless headset, a copy of Returnal and Resident Evil Village (£652.85, Shopto.net)
Amazon PS5 in stock for Prime customers
Amazon keeps on sending glitched consoles out into the wild. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can currently buy a PS5 disc edition console for £449.99 (Amazon.co.uk). If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. The retailer is also supposed to have an actual (regular) console drop this week, but these glitched drops, which are allowing people to buy the console without it actually going live, might make the drop this week a little smaller.
Amazon PS5 consoles sell out
Aaaand they’re gone. Amazon PS5 consoles have now sold out, but they should still be coming back into stock this week. The next (legitimate) drop is predicted to take place on 11 August or 12 August between 8:30am and 9:30am. The stock quantity may be slightly reduced during the next drop thanks to the retailer accidentally releasing the consoles via customers’ “Saved for Later” list. We’re waiting with bated breath for the next retailer to drop its PS5 stock. ShopTo is still in stock, however.
What other PS5 drops could we see today?
There’s only one bundle left available at ShopTo now, and that’s the more expensive PS5 bundle with a pulse 3D wireless headset, a copy of Returnal and Resident Evil Village (£652.85, Shopto.net).
we’re also starting to look ahead to the rest of the week as the current drop at ShoppTo trundles on. This week. we could see more consoles drop at Amazon, and Argos and Game are extremely likely to join in the fun sometime between 10 and 13 August. We’ll let you know if anything changes.
EE PS5 stock is live (again)
EE really has us scratching our heads as we attempt to work out how many consoles it has stored away in the back of a cupboard somewhere. It has had a drop every single day of the week last Tuesday, and by the looks of things, the drops are set to continue this week, too. The PS5 disc edition console is currently in stock for eligible EE customers via the app. You need to be on at least a 12-month contract to get the PS5 bundle with an extra dualsense controller for £45 a month for 11 months. Here’s how to get it:
- In the EE app, open the hamburger menu and hit ‘plans & add -ons’
- Toggle add-ons and hit ‘Get more add-ons’
- Scroll down to ‘Accessories’
- Tap on ‘Shop
PS5 price: How much is a PS5?
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x – conveniently also out of stock at most retailers. But the Xbox series s (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series x) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series x and PS5 here.
A number of retailers, including Game – which is due to have a restock later this week – also sells a bunch of bundles with the PS5. This obviously increases the price of the console, but also does a great job at discouraging the scalpers.
Game PS5 consoles are set to drop this week
Game is one of the retailers heavily tipped to drop stock this week. The retailer updated its PS5 bundles page in late July with a new release date of 20 August. Game always restocks the consoles a week and a half before the stated release date, meaning we should get a drop sometime between 11 August and 12 August. Stock usually arrives between 9am and 11am, but last time there was a drop, the retailer kindly gave us some advanced warning on its Twitter page.
Game drops usually last at least two hours thanks to the sheer number of bundles it has up for grabs. At the start of June, Game listed new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundles onto its website. A PS5 disc edition with a copy of Rift Apart cost £519.98 (Game.co.uk).
ShopTo PS5 stock sells out
That was a pretty lengthy drop for ShopTo, and it seems the retailer has sorted out its servers. In the early days, the website would crash as soon as it restocked the console, having been besieged by hungry PS5 hunters. This time, however, we got onto the site straight away, and we were able to add the console to our basket without any issues.
If you’re an EE customer, the console with an additional dualsense controller is still available. You can read more information about how to get one in our earlier post. It costs £45 a month for 11 months.
Blue Box deleted its ‘Abandoned’ PS5 tweet
Who else is waiting in desperation for Blue Box’s Abandoned PS5 game to launch? The secretive horror game is supposed to be one of the few PS5 exclusives, set to release in the fourth quarter, yet we know very little about it. In late July, Blue Box tweeted that a teaser trailer would be released on 10 August, but the tweet seems to have been deleted.
Mysterious... Are we no longer getting our first look at Abandoned? We’ll have to wait and see if the trailer ends up dropping tomorrow as first announced. Until then, have a read of our round-up of the best PS5 games while we wait.
Currys PS5 stock could also drop this week
Let’s have a natter about Currys, shall we? Ooh, there’s so many to choose from. Personally, for us, there’s no beating a good saag paneer. Oh, sorry, you meant the retailer.
Last week, @PS5UKStock’s secret informant tweeted that the retailer was receiving a shipment of disc consoles on 3 August. There was a good chance that it might have utilised the stock for an actual online drop last week, but that never happened. Stock trackers are now predicting a drop at Currys sometime this week. We’ll let you know if we get any fresh updates, or if we find a new favourite curry house.
