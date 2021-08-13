Will the drops continue today? (The Independent)

Update: The PS5 could drop at Ebuyer today. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s already off to a great start. Last week, we had 12 incredible drops from the likes of EE, BT, John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys, Very, Asda and more. This week has been just as good. Drops have happened every single day, with Amazon, ShopTo, Argos, BT, EE and Scan all having restocks so far.

If you’re looking to buy a PS5, there’s definitely hope. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

