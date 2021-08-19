The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock - live: Game UK PS5 consoles in stock, AO and Very could drop next
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game. AO and Very could be next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 14 retailers have dropped stock and we’re only half-way through. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. Here’s hoping the third week of August will carry on the momentum. On Tuesday, the BT Shop and Smyths Toys both had drops. This morning, Game has just gone live with 27 different bundles this morning.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
PS5 digital vs disc
If you’ve found yourself sitting and staring at Game’s PS5 bundles page, unsure about whether to go for the disc edition console or the digital edition console, we’re here to help you out. While there isn’t a wide selection to choose from anymore on Game’s site – most have now been snapped up, here’s the difference between the two machines.
Really, the only difference between the two is that there’s no disc drive in the digital edition of the console. This is why it’s cheaper. That said, it’s often more difficult to secure than the disc edition exactly for the same reason.
Games are downloaded from the PlayStation Store and ownership is tied to your PlayStation Network account. Unfortunately, because there’s no disc drive, you won’t be able to play any physical games you might own. The disc edition of the PlayStation 5 costs £449.99, while the digital edition, without the disc drive, is cheaper and costs £359.99. They have both sold out at Game.
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
As the Game PS5 drop trundles on, you might be wondering whether it’s possible to play your PS4 games on the PS5. Here’s the good news – you sure can! Once you get your console, you’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the PS5.
If you’ve bought the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them that way, too. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the console, you won’t be able to play your PS4 discs on it.
Does PS5 come with a controller?
If you’re looking at that PS5 bundle you’ve just bought with a healthy dose of scepticism, wondering whether you should have picked one with a dualsense controller, don’t fret! The PS5 does indeed come with one controller out of the box. If you want to play with more than one person, however, then you’ll need to buy an additional dualsense.
Sony recently released dualsense controllers in two new colourways – midnight black and cosmic red. Check them out below.
How to get your hands on these lush new PS5 dualsense controller colours
The new PS5 DualSense controllers come in midnight black and cosmic red. Here’s how much they cost and how to pre-order them from Amazon and Game
Gamers celebrate bagging a PS5 at Game
Want a masterclass in securing a PS5 at Game? This gamer has it sorted, securing themselves a standalone PS5 without having to queue. How? Just by having the link copied into their clipboard and then simply pasting it in as soon as the alerts went live. We salute you, good friend.
And just a quick PSA to say that Game doesn’t take the money out of your account until the console is shipped, so don’t worry if you’ve got the confirmation email but your bank account is still topped up.
Keep queueing if you’re still there. The PS5 is still in stock.
Game PS5 pre-orders are still available in-store
That queue just looks like it’s getting longer by the second, doesn’t it? If you’re struggling to buy a PS5 from Game right now, we’d just like to remind you that Game still has a PS5 waiting list in all of its stores. You can walk in, ask to buy a PS5, and get yourself added to a reserve waiting list. Once stock becomes available, you’ll be contacted by the retailer to purchase the console.
There are a rumoured 23 PlayStation 5 consoles reserved each month, exclusively for in-store waiting list customers. Though hopefully you’ll be securing one today – stay in that queue!
Game PS5 stock is now live
The PS5 is now in stock at Game. Good luck everyone!
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle that includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
When could Studio PS5 stock drop?
While we’ve all got our eyes trained on the Game website, let’s not sleep on Studio. Yesterday, the retailer updated its PlayStation landing page and put the PS5 back online. While it didn’t go live with any consoles, it did give us a little “Back in stock soon” message. The retailer may have removed the console again, though, because we can’t find it anywhere on the site.
There’s a chance that it could drop on 24 August between 7am and 9am. There was a slim chance that it could drop today, but it’s usual time frame has sadly passed.
What time could Game PS5 bundles drop this morning?
Although Game was kind enough to give us a heads up about the drop this morning, it hasn’t given us a time to aim for. Luckily for you, we’ve been tracking restocks for a while now, and have noticed some patterns emerge. The retailer usually drops stock sometime between 9am and 11am, so we’d stay vigilant right about now. Stock could drop at any moment. The last drop happened at 10am on the dot, so we’re leaning towards that crystal hour. We’ll alert you as soon as the scent of a live PlayStation 5 wafts up into our nostrils.
Can you skip the Game PS5 queue?
There’s usually no getting around this one, unfortunately. Unless you’re the first to hit the “Buy” button, you’ll most likely have to queue up to buy a console from Game. Our top tip is not to refresh the page while you’re waiting, or you’ll have to queue up again from the back.
During the last drop, however, we did spot a handful of bundles which had no queues at all. If we spot any of these, we’ll highlight them to you. These bundles are obviously the obscure ones we were talking about below.
Tips for the Game PS5 bundles drop this morning
We’ve got a few tips for securing a console at Game when consoles drop in the next two hours:
- Log out of your Game account if you have one. The retailer likes to throw up some errors if you’re signed in for some reason, so it’s better to check out as a guest.
- Pick one of the more obscure bundles. Caps and T-shirts for the win. The standalone consoles are going to fly off the shelves, but the weird ones won’t.
- Don’t hit the “Buy now” button underneath different bundles too many times consecutively. We know how tempting it is, but you’ll be locked out from the site and have to wait 60 seconds before being allowed to add the console to your basket again.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.