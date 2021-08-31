The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 could drop at Amazon, AO and Smyths Toys today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 15 retailers have dropped stock – several dropping more than once – and we’ve still got one more day to go. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. Last week, we had seven whole drops – could we get an avalanche of consoles to round the month off?
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
We love the new PS5 controller
In light of there being absolutely zero drops today, we’re just going to take the time to gush about Sony’s dualsense controller. It’s arguably our favourite thing about the next-gen console. When you get your hands on the machine, you’ll already find one controller in the box, but to play with others, you really need another one.
“Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers,” our writer said in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories. “It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.”
The company recently released some new colourways, and we’re big fans of the cosmic red version.
Game PS5 stock could drop next week
As we saw Game do in the final week of July, the retailer has once again updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 17 September. Release date doesn’t actually mean drop date in Game’s case.
When Game says “release date”, it’s referring to the date that the PS5 will drop on your doorstep.
Game typically has a drop a week and a half before the stated release date, so expect a drop sometime between 8 and 9 September. The retailer has a massive list of bundles, so feel free to peruse them all when you’ve got the chance.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 release date
While we wait for the PS5 to drop today, did you know that Fifa 22 on PS5 is releasing very soon? Last month, EA announced that Fifa 22 will be released on 1 October, later this year. Fifa 22 integrates something called HyperMotion technology into the game, which basically combines match capture and machine learning to provide an ultra-realistic Fifa experience.
If you pre-ordered the ultimate edition of the game before 11 August, you’ll be receiving an untradeable FUT Heroes player, giving you early birds a head-start on making a solid team.
We’ve got a round-up of all the new features and gameplay in our Fifa 22 explainer, which you can read below:
Could John Lewis PS5 stock drop today?
Asda and John Lewis & Partners are usually like two peas in a pod. Like tweedle dum and tweedle dee. Like Paul and Barry from the Chuckle Brothers. They usually follow the same restock pattern. Except, Asda last week broke that pattern when it dropped the console and John Lewis & Partners didn’t.
So could John Lewis & Partners restock today? Probably not, looking at the time. John Lewis & Partners usually drops stock at 7am in the morning, so we’d recommend getting up a little early either tomorrow or on Thursday morning to have a peek at its website. More updates to follow.
Need an Xbox series X?
It’s been an awfully quiet morning for PS5 restocks. Maybe the bank holiday has thrown all the retailers through a loop. Looking at the time, we’re now most likely going to get an Amazon drop tomorrow instead of today.
We’re not the only ones having a quiet day today, though. The folks over at the Xbox series X restock live blog haven’t had any drops today either. That said, things have been picking up pace with the announcement of the limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox series X – which is weirdly less “limited” than, well, the standard series X. You can follow our live updates below:
News on the JD Williams PS5 restock
On Thursday afternoon, JD Williams dropped stock of the PS5 onto its website. A Thursday miracle, perhaps, but now it seems like several customers are getting their orders cancelled without any notice, and some are still waiting for a refund.
We’ve contacted JD Williams now and will update you when we hear more. According to a customer service representative, the digital edition console was in stock, but due to a system error, customers were still able to place orders despite the PS5 selling out in a short few minutes.
PS Plus September 2021 games may have been leaked
The games coming to PS Plus in September may have just been leaked by a user on the French forum Dealabs. If correct, this could be the best month of PS Plus PS4 games and PS5 games we’ve seen since June. Unlike the lacklustre games in August, the Dealabs leaker suggests we could be getting co-op kitchen puzzler Overcooked: All You Can Eat on PS5, as well as multiplayer shooter Predator: Hunting Grounds and stealth assassination game Hitman 2 on PS4.
Of course, until we hear it from Sony’s own mouth hole, these are all still rumours, but we should be getting some confirmation tomorrow. An exciting lineup if true, though.
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
You sure can! The overwhelming majority of the PS4 games are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the PS5. If you’ve got the PS5 disc edition console, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them that way.
Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the PS5, you won’t be able to play your PS4 discs on it, so bear that in mind when making your decision.
When was the last Currys PC World PS5 drop?
Last week, Currys PC World uploaded a mysterious banner onto its PS5 landing page. The banner said that the PS5 would be available at select Currys PC World stores. There were around 80 on the list. You can check out the full list of retailers here.
While some stores told customers that it knew nothing about the restock, others were successfully able to bag themselves a console at their local shop. We’re still knocking exasperatedly on Currys’ door, trying to get some answers.
