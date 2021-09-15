The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Amazon restock could drop today – here’s how to get it
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Amazon today. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. September has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio and ShopTo and Currys PC World all in the first week. We’ve also seen drops at BT and Smyths Toys, and yesterday, we had some hefty drops at Game, Very and Argos. What’s next?
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Where could the PS5 restock today?
Good morning PS5 seekers and welcome to another day of stock tracking action. Yesterday was an absolutely incredible day for restocks, we saw three massive retailers drop hefty bags of consoles, including Game, Very and Argos. Can hump day live up to terrific Tuesday? We’ll have to wait and see...
This morning, we’ve got our eyes trained firmly on Amazon, who hasn’t had a drop in over a month. Fingers crossed we’ll finally get one today. Stick around and we’ll deliver all the stock updates as and when they happen.
Goodbye from your PS5 stock trackers
Whew, what a day! The big hitters have finally come to town. We had three massive drops today from Game, Very and Argos, meaning PS5 stock was available from pretty much 8am until 2pm, giving us six hours of consoles.
We say this a lot – but Very and Game both continue to deliver the goods in a massive way, providing drops that consistently last hours on end. We’ll be back tomorrow for some more PS5 stock tracking action, and we’re hoping to see a restock at Amazon.
PS5 disc edition vs PS5 digital edition console
The major difference between the PS5 disc edition and the PS5 digital edition console is that the former has a disc drive and the latter does not. If you’ve got the disc edition console, you’ll be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the PS5, you’ll only be able to play games you’ve downloaded from the PlayStation Store.
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The digital edition console seems to have less stock availability than the disc edition console, with it getting frequently snapped up at a moment’s notice.
Which games console is best?
With so many competitors on the market, from Xbox to Nintendo, it’s hard to know which console to invest in.
Sony’s cutting edge console is certainly a standout that has several advantages over its direct rival, the Xbox Series X – including its DualSense controller with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Sony’s PS5 exclusives are also impressive with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the kid-focused Bugsnax both instant hits upon release and upcoming games such as Horizon Forbidden West and the forthcoming God of War Ragnarok sequel eagerly anticipated.
Get yourself a new gaming headset
Need a new gaming headset to go along with your new PS5? Give yourself some edge while playing with a gaming headset like this Razer blackshark V2 pro (£177.97, LaptopsDirect.co.uk) that earned the top spot in our edit of the best gaming headsets.
“Thanks to Razer’s offering, you don’t have to spend £300+ on a wireless gaming headset to get excellent in-game sound,” our tester said. “Aimed at esports players, the headset offers superb directional audio and a superbly clear microphone ensuring your team communication is completely unimpeded.”
Why is there a PS5 shortage?
PS5 consoles are notoriously difficult to secure – gold dust for gamers, some would say. And while the stock situation has definitely improved today and last month especially, There are a number of reasons why it’s always out of stock. For one, it was released in the middle of a global pandemic, and the Covid-19 crisis caused much of the manufacturing industry to shut down.
If you want to read more about the pandemic’s effect on supply and distribution, check out our explainer below:
Best PS5 games
Now that you’ve got your hands on a PS5, you’re probably going to want to get some games to play on it. If you haven’t yet, Game PS5 stock is still available.
Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best PS5 games already.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£57.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
Get yourself on a Game PS5 waiting list in-store
As the online Game restock trundles on, here’s a friendly reminder to head into your local store to get your name added onto the retailer’s pre-order waiting list. Some stores may already have the console available to buy out back, so it’s always worth going in to check (if you can’t be bothered waiting around in a digital queue).
Game PS5 stock is available now
SOUND THE ALARM! The PS5 is finally in stock at Game.
There are a massive 43 bundles to choose from this time round, so we expect stock to last for a very, very long time.
The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle, which includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
Where the heck is the Game PS5 drop?
Game told us it was going to drop the PS5 console this morning. It’s gone past 11 and the console still hasn’t arrived. The dictionary definition of “morning”, according to Merriam-Webster is “the time from sunrise to noon”.
What does noon mean, kids? Noon means 12pm! Don’t let us down Game, you’ve got 35 minutes left to drop the console, or we’re ripping up this dictionary we’re holding in our hands.
