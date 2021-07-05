Big drops are expected to take place this week (The Independent)

Update: Game and Smyths Toys could drop this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released over six months ago, but no one could have predicted quite how difficult it would be to actually get their hands on Sony’s new console.

Restock issues have plagued the console’s launch since initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).

The restock landscape seemed to be improving in May, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer. Sadly, that wasn’t the case in June, with the only bright spots being from Game and Very. This month, we’ve had an Argos drop, with plenty more to come soon.

So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.

PS5 updates UK What PS5 stock updates can we expect this week?

When is the next Amazon PS5 restock? Show latest update 1625471756 When is the next Amazon PS5 restock? It’s been fairly quiet from the minds running the PS5 stock tracking Twitter accounts recently. Maybe they’ve had enough, or maybe they’re just not getting the same stream of information they used to, or maybe the big PS5 drought of April is back with full force. Only time will tell. That said, we did get word of a potential Amazon restock which could take place next week, and according to @PS5Instant, it could be a big, big drop. Alex Lee 5 July 2021 08:55 1625470140 What PS5 stock updates can we expect this week? Good morning PS5 hunters! While last week was pretty disappointing in terms of stock drops, Game could be the shining star of the week, with a large drop edpected to take place on the retailer’s website sometime between 6 July and 7 July. As well as Game, we could see another drop at Smyths Toys on 9 July. We’ll let you know if anything changes. In the meantime, stay here and we’ll bring you all the updates as they happen. Alex Lee 5 July 2021 08:29

