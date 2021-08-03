The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 is now sold out at Smyths Toys, EE and John Lewis. Argos, Very, Currys and Asda could follow next. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. Could August fare any better? Hopefully. We’ve got our fingers crossed that all the major retailers will have at least two drops this month. Yesterday, BT became the first retailer to restock the elusive console.
If you’re looking to buy a PS5, there’s still hope. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
A recap of today’s PS5 restock events
What an absolutely incredible day for PS5 stock drops. We’ll let you in on a secret: we weren’t very optimistic about August being a stellar month, with analysts constantly warning us about the chip shortage continuing for months and months. But no, we’re pleasantly surprised, and long may our good fortunes continue!
We hope you managed to secure a console at one of the drops at Smyths Toys, EE or John Lewis today, if not, then tomorrow looks like it’s going to be pretty jam-packed with drops as well. Come back tomorrow for some more PS5 action, and we’ll walk you through each and every one. G’night!
Want a Nintendo Switch OLED?
If all the stock issues associated with Sony’s latest console has got you feeling a little, well, over it, perhaps consider a Nintendo Switch (£279.99, Argos.co.uk) as a viable alternative.
There is fierce competition between the best gaming consoles. In our round-up, our writer noted that “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right.”
As “a home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device,” it’s “well-suited to couch multiplayer, a mode that is facilitated by the novel controller design, which allows each controller to separate into two parts, each functioning independently.”
Last month, the company announced a new console called the Nintendo Switch OLED – it’s already out of stock in most places, despite only being available to buy on a pre-order basis.
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK
The Nintendo Switch OLED is available to pre-order in the UK. Here’s where to buy it, it’s price, release date, specs, battery life and more
Best laptops 2021
The PS5 is basically impossible to secure. But do you know which gamers are laughing in glee at us console gamers? PC gamers, of course. If you want to join in on the PC gaming fun, why not take a look at our round-up of the best laptops?
The Dell XPS 15 (£1,499, Dell.com) is our pick for the best gaming laptop, with our reviewer saying that it’s a showcase of everything the manufacturer can reasonably pack into a single machine without the entire thing melting into a hot puddle of silicon and plastic. “The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best Windows laptops you can buy, and pairs a minimalist, no-fuss design with top-level functionality and performance,” they added.
Have a read of our best laptops guide below to find out what other machines we’re giving two big thumbs up to.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
Why is there a PS5 shortage?
While it’s getting easier to get your hands on a PS5 console – we’ve had three drops today already – loads of people still haven’t secured one. Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, doesn’t believe that the situation will be fully resolved until 2023. “While I expect the shortage to bottom out in the second half, it will take another one to two years before the industry is able to completely catch up with demand,” Gelsinger said in a Q2 financial earnings call.
But why? Covid-19. Not only did the pandemic see production lines shut down and manufacturing slow to a snail’s pace due to social-distancing measures, it also saw people stay at home. By November, the banana bread had all been baked and the Joe Wicks PE mania had come to an end, and all people wanted to do was sit in their pants and play games on Sony’s new console. Demand was through the roof at the same time that every part of the world suffered a shortage in semiconductors, delaying the production of consumer electronics even further. More on the shortage below:
This is why it’s so hard to buy a PS5 right now
The Sony PS5 is out of stock and sold out everywhere. This is why there’s a PlayStation 5 shortage and why it’s so hard to get one, from Covid to the Suez Canal
Need a PS5 headset?
If you were lucky enough to bag a PS5 console at one of the three and a half drops this morning, you’re probably going to want to partner it with some new accessories. We’ve rounded-up a bunch of our favourites in our guide to the best PS5 accessories, and one of these is the 3D pulse wireless headset from Sony.
There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. “Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you,” our reviewer said. “It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet”.
Best of all? It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too.
8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience
From controllers to memberships, these are the best PS5 accessories to enhance your game playing, from Amazon, Sony, Nacon and more
On the hunt for an Xbox series X as well?
The PS5 isn’t the only console which is ridiculously hard to secure. Spare a thought for the Xbox hunters who have it worse than us.
Luckily for you, we’ve started tracking Xbox series X stock live as well. Head on over and we’ll provide you with the latest restock news and updates as they happen. If you bagged a PS5 at Smyths Toys, EE or John Lewis today, maybe you could add an Xbox series X purchase to that credit card, too?
On the hunt for the new Xbox? Here’s where to find one in stock today
Where can you buy an Xbox series X today? Follow live for the latest Xbox series X restock UK updates from AO, Game, John Lewis and more
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Did we help you get a PS5 this morning? Do us a favour and sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter. Every Friday morning, we’ll give you access to the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. The handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
Smyths Toys PS5 stock may be available in-store
Missed out on the Smyths Toys online drop earlier today? It might be worth popping into your local store to see if there are any available. Smyths, along with Game and Argos, have started selling consoles in-store. You never know, you might get lucky and find yourself walking out of the store with a PS5 console tucked underneath your arm. Let us know if you manage to secure one just by walking in! We’d love to hear any success stories. They just warm the cockles of our heart.
When will Tesco PS5 consoles be available?
Do you know how many days it’s been since the UK’s largest supermarket chain, which has a whopping 4,008 stores, last had a PS5 restock? It’s been four and a half months – 141 days to be exact, or 3,384 hours to be even more precise. Let’s just say that, well, it’s been a really long time since Tesco last had a restock.
What’s the hold up? We have no idea. The rumour mill last suggested that the consoles would be dropping in June, but that never happened. Will Tesco ever get more stock again? Who knows.
Smyths PS5 stock is now sold out
Gosh, that was quick. The PS5 is now sold out at Smyths Toys. Judging by how fast the consoles shot off the shelves, there must have only been about 10 consoles available per store. Smyths drops never last very long, if we’re honest, with stock always getting snapped up within five minutes or less. Don’t worry if you missed out this time. The big drops will be coming tomorrow at Argos and Very. Keep your eyes peeled.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.