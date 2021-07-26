The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: Amazon, AO and Asda could all drop this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been eight months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
With that said, things are slowly improving. In May, we saw restocks from all major UK retailers for the first time since the console’s release. The comeback faltered in June, but in-store restocks at Game did make a small resurgence. July has been a mixed bag so far, but restocks have been picking up pace again, with four drops last week from the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and Game. This week, it looks like we could see a drop at Amazon and AO.
If you’re looking to get your mitts on a PS5, there’s still hope. We’re on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up and much more. Happy hunting.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Have the PS Plus August 2021 games leaked early?
Well, this is awkward. Sony may have just accidentally leaked the PS Plus games for August 2021. On 24 July, the PS Plus page was updated with the new games launching in August before the content was quickly taken down. The games include Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2 and Hunter’s Arena: Legends. The website stated that the games would be available to download for all PS Plus members from 3rd August.
The games are pretty lacklustre if they turn out to be true, and PS Plus gamers aren’t very happy about them.
A tip for the upcoming rumoured AO PS5 drop
AO.com is another retailer rumoured to drop stock this week. The last time AO had a PS5 restock was on 6 July. It’s a slightly challenging website to secure stock from because you literally need to amend the website’s code using the Google Chrome element inspector. More stock is rumoured to drop between 27 and 30 July, so it’s worth getting some practice in before the drop. Here’s what you’ve got to do:
- In Chrome, copy one of these product codes. For the standalone PS5 console, copy “p5hehwsny39500” and for the Ratchet & Clank bundle, copy “p5hehwcst60128”.
- Now go to a random product page on AO.com, such as this smart speaker.
- Right click on the green “add to basket” button and select “inspect element”, then in the window that pops up on the side of your screen replace the speaker’s product code with the PS5 product code you’ve just copied. It’s the series of numbers and letters that immediately follows “data-productcode=”.
Asda PS5 stock is expected to drop this week
The PS5 stock trackers on Twitter have been predicting a drop at Asda for weeks now, but it could finally take place this week. The last drop at Asda took place on 22 June at 9am and stock sold out within minutes, so it’s been a whole month since we last saw stock at the retailer.
According to @PS5Instant, the retailer received around 3,000 disc edition consoles over the weekend and stock could drop over the next few days. We’ll wait and see if it finally happens.
John Lewis PS5 stock could also drop this week
John Lewis is another retailer which could have a PS5 drop this week. It last had a restock at 7am on 13 July. As usual with the retailer, it didn’t last very long, but it does always seem to drop at 7am like clockwork, so you know what to expect.
According to @PS5StockAlertUK, the retailer is receiving a tiny 1,872-strong shipment of new PS5 consoles today. John Lewis never has huge quantities of stock available when PS5s drop, with consoles usually selling out within 15 minutes. Stock is expected to go live between 27 and 29 July after the shipment is processed.
Amazon PS5 stock could drop tomorrow
Amazon is one of the retailers rumoured to have a restock this week. When consoles dropped on the retail juggernaut’s website a couple weeks ago, it did something unprecedented. It made PS5 stock available only to Amazon Prime customers.
The retailer is predicted to drop stock between 27 and 29 July between 8am and 10am. We’re unsure whether stock will still be available only to Prime customers, but we’ll let you know. It’s ultimately a great thing for stopping scalping bots and helping to extend the length of drops, giving you a better chance of bagging a console. More to come!
Where can you buy a PS5 this week?
Good morning PS5 hunters! And welcome to another week of PlayStation stock tracking action. We had four big drops last week, with some of the biggest hitters making an appearance – Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and Game.
This week might not be as good as the last, but we’re still hopefully going to see hefty drops from Amazon, AO and Asda. As usual, we’ll be here all week bringing you the latest PS5 stock news as and when it happens. Stay tuned for more!
