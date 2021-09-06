✕ Close Trailer for upcoming Xbox Game 'Forza Horizon 5'

Despite launching almost ten months ago, the Xbox series X is still consistently sold out across the UK. The ongoing shortage of processors, coupled with a jammed up global supply chain, has left shoppers wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sells out almost as soon as the new stock appears.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

