Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s UK restock updates from Smyths, Argos and more
We’re bringing you the latest Xbox restock updates from Game and Amazon
Despite launching almost ten months ago, the Xbox series X is still consistently sold out across the UK. The ongoing shortage of processors, coupled with a jammed up global supply chain, has left shoppers wondering where to buy an Xbox.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sells out almost as soon as the new stock appears.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.
The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£49.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
What about Argos Xbox stock?
Argos could restock between today and Thursday.
It’s been more than a month since the retailer had any stock of the Xbox series X, and the store tends to make new consoles available once every four weeks on average. That places Argos near the top of our list of retailers most likely to restock soon.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app and by adding the console to your wish list. You have better luck checking out by following the link on your wish list page rather than through the product page.
Xbox shortages could continue until 2023
The global shortage of silicon semiconductors – a vital component in everything from electric toothbrushes to cars – is still gumming up supply chains around the world.
Far from being over, Toshiba reckons the problem is only just beginning and that the lack of available microchips could last until 2023. As reported by Bloomberg, the electronics giant predicts that products like next-generation consoles and laptops will be scarce for at least another year.
Better strap yourself in for the long run.
What are the chances of a Very restock today?
Which other retailers are on our radar today? Very last restocked about two weeks ago, when it made the bold decision to sell the Xbox series X at the same time as the PlayStation 5, just to keep everyone on their toes.
That had been the retailer’s first restock in about a month, meaning Very could drop more Xbox consoles as early as this week.
Will Currys restock the Xbox series X today?
Currys PC World is sitting near the top of our list of retailers we think are most likely to restock the Xbox series X this week. Why? Well, previous restocking patterns suggest the retailer is very overdue for a drop.
The retailer was restocking Microsoft’s next-generation console on a weekly basis right up until 19 August. Since then, Currys has been sold out. When a drop happens, the main Currys site gets hammered with traffic, so we recommend using the app to complete your purchase.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
It’s a new week, bursting with promise. So let’s take a look at the retailers where we predict the Xbox series X will appear in the coming days.
First up, Amazon. It’s been five weeks since Amazon last sold an Xbox in the UK. That’s the longest the retailer has gone without restocking, so we’re anticipating a drop very shortly.
Follow us for the latest Xbox series X restock news
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to this week’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the internet in search of Microsoft’s elusive next-generation console, so you don’t have to.
With consoles in such short supply, you’ll have to keep ahead of the pack to be in with a chance of grabbing an Xbox series X.
We’ll bring you the latest restock news as it happens, so stick with us!
