Xbox series X stock – live: Today’s restock news from Game, Smyths and more
We’ll be alerting you when the console becomes available at UK retailers
The Xbox series X is coming up to a year old, yet it is still consistently sold out everywhere across the UK. A worldwide shortage of semiconductors, combined with collapsing supply chains at home and abroad, has slowed production of Microsoft’s newest Xbox for the past 10 months.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out within minutes or even seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.
If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a television with a 4K resolution.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former lowers the visuals slightly for a smoother and more consistent frame rate, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and enhanced visual effects at the expense of frame rate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p (also known as Full HD), you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your television without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
Can the Xbox series X be bought in-store?
Yes, but stock is extremely limited. Smyths Toys has a useful tool on its website for checking stock levels of its UK stores. Right now, only one store has stock, with five series X consoles available at Smyths’ Boucher Road branch in Belfast.
This tool is updated regularly, so it’s worth checking your local stores a couple of times a day to check if any stock has arrived.
When did Amazon last have Xbox series X stock?
Even retail-giant Amazon has struggled to keep up with demand for the Xbox series X this year. The website has had three restocks this month, on 8, 9 and 20 September. These followed two restocks in August.
It isn’t clear when Amazon will have more Xbox series X stock, as new consoles are often dropped onto the website without warning. Amazon currently says very little about when fresh stock will arrive, with a note on the website simply stating that it doesn’t know “when or if” it will come back into stock.
As with most retailers, the less powerful (but cheaper) Xbox series S is available to buy right now (£249.99, Amazon.co.uk).
When did Smyths last have Xbox stock?
Smyths Toys has had two Xbox series X restocks this month, on 9 and 24 September. The former was a tiny restock and online-only, while the second was only available through Microsoft’s All Access system, where the console and Game Pass is paid for monthly.
Smyths had just two restocks in August, but with the website saying stock will next arrive in September, we are hopefuly for a third restock before the end of this month.
When did Game last have Xbox stock?
Game has already had two restocks of Xbox series X this month, on 8 and 24 September. However, these were both through Microsoft’s All Access system, where the console is paid for monthly. The package includes Game Pass, letting you play games for a monthly fee (included in the All Access price) without purchasing each one individually.
Prior to this, Game had no fewer than six Xbox series X restocks during August, so with just two so far in September we’re expecting more to come before the end of the month.
Which retailers might have new Xbox stock today?
We saw fresh stock drops from Argos and Asda yesterday (27 September) and now our eyes are trained on both Game and Smyths Toys. It isn’t an exact science though, as Xbox series X restocks tend to happen with no warning, unlike with the PS5. Smyths currently says new Xbox series X stock will arrive in September, and, with the month almost over this could happen any day now.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning Xbox hunters and welcome to a new day of the IndyBest restock live blog. As you all know by now, the Xbox series X is still incredibly difficult to get hold of. We’ll be here all day to help bring you the very latest news on UK restocks of the must-have game console.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well, that’s all from us for today! We hope you’ve managed to grab an Xbox series X today, but if not, don’t worry, there will likely be more stock drops as the week unfolds.
Asda was the only retailer today releasing new stock in two separate waves, with both selling out in minutes. Personally, we think the retailer may release bore before the month is through.
Argos, Game, and Smyths Toys are also among our favourite retailers possibly adding new stock this week, based on previous restocking patterns.
Have a great night, Xbox hunters, and see you tomorrow for more Xbox series X stock updates.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
We’re approaching the end of the month, and not many Xbox series X stock drops are in sight. So let’s have a look at the console’s smaller sibling, the Xbox series S, which is usually widely available.
Just so you know, all Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the graphics quality will be somehow inferior.
In addition, the Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, so it can only play downloaded games. Its storage capacity is also smaller.
That being said, the Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249.
