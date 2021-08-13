The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Latest Game, Argos, Smyths, and John Lewis restock news
We’re bringing you live Xbox series X restock news and the latest updates from Game, Smyths, AO and more
Update: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Game. We expect a Currys PC World restock this weekend.
We’re now eight months into the Xbox series X’s lifespan and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock at most UK stores but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.
That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.
Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:
Follow our liveblog for the latest Xbox series X stock news
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer to bring you news of new Xbox stock as soon as it dares to show its face.
It’s a new week, and a whole new world of opportunities to get your hands on Microsoft’s next-gen console. We’re here to help you make that pipe-dream a beautiful pipe-reality.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock this week?
Which retailers do we think are most likely to get more Xbox stock this week?
Sitting pretty at the top of our list is Currys PC World. The store fluffed a restock last week by prematurely selling Xbox series X stock it didn’t yet have.
Customers who ordered the console only to find it out of stock were sent an email confirming new Xbox series X stock would arrive this week.
Currys is reserving consoles for those customers who made orders last week, so it’s unclear if anybody else will get a bite of this particular restock cherry.
Does Game have any Xbox series X stock?
The Xbox series X is currently sold out across the board.
Game – the UK’s biggest high-street videogames retailer – restocked the Xbox twice last week, and could do so again today.
Both times, the console was only available as part of the Xbox All Access programme, a buy-now-pay-later scheme where you pay £28.99 per month rather than £449 up front.
Will Amazon have Xbox series X stock today?
Let’s flip through a few more retailers and rate their chances of producing the goods this week.
Amazon – Chance of a restock? Fair. Has the PS5 in stock right now for Prime customers. Good chance the Xbox series X will follow soon.
Argos – Chance of a restock? Slim to middling. Restocked the Xbox series X last week, and so probably doesn’t have anything left in the chamber.
Tesco – Chance of a restock? Zilch, nada. The UK’s biggest retailer hasn’t had any Xbox series X stock since launch, and doesn’t seem too bothered about restocking Microsoft’s next-gen console.
When will Smyths have the Xbox series X in stock?
Smyths Toys is currently sold out of the Xbox series X, but could have more stock arriving soon.
The retailer restocked the Xbox All Access programme on 5 August. And last week, Smyths Toys in Ireland restocked the basic Xbox series X console, though it wasn’t available to purchase from the UK.
We also hear that it’s possible to find the console in certain physical stores. If you have a local branch it’s worth dropping in and asking about availability.
When the Xbox is in stock online, Smyths is one of three retailers – along with Game and 4Gadgets – to offer the Xbox All Access programme, a pay-as-you-go alternative to buying the console at full price. You pay £28.99 per month for 24 months, get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in, and own the console at the end of the term.
What are the chances of a Very restock today?
We had high hopes for a Very restock last week, only to have those hopes dashed over and over again.
All indicators pointed to an Xbox series X restock happening at Very alongside the retailer’s much-anticipated PS5 restock. But no such Xbox restock materialised, throwing into doubt our pet theory about synchronised Xbox/PlayStation drops.
We’ll keep checking for new availability at Very, so stick with us for updates.
Can you buy an Xbox series X in an actual shop?
The Xbox series X is rarely spotted in the wild, but they really do exist. We’ve heard reports of in-store restocks at John Lewis & Partners, Game and Smyths Toys, all while the retailers’ online stores reported the Xbox as being sold out.
We keep tabs on the availability in physical stores around the country as best we can, based on tips, social media posts and reports from happy shoppers.
In-store restocks will most likely be sold out by the time you hear about them from us, so your best chance of finding an Xbox out there in the real world is to stroll into your local stores and start asking questions.
Will there be an Xbox restock at Argos?
Argos treated us to a tiny Xbox restock on 5 August, when the Xbox series X was suddenly available for click and collect across a range of local stores up and down the country.
That tallied with our expert prediction that the retailer was about to drop more stock, which we based on a forensic, deep-level analysis of previous restock patterns (which is to say that Argos restocks the Xbox every four weeks, on average).
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app and by adding the console to your wish list. You have better luck checking out by following the link on your wish list page rather than through the product page.
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
One small consolation for the bigwigs at Xbox is that their biggest rival is also facing serious supply chain issues. The PlayStation 5 is in high demand but it’s a little easier to find on the shelves than the Xbox series X.
We have a good idea of which retailers are most likely to restock Sony’s next-generation next, but you still have to be quick to grab one when they appear.
Differences between the Xbox series X and series S
There are a grand total of two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the more advanced Xbox series X.
They both run the same next-gen games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has less processing power under the bonnet. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower.
For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X.
The Xbox series S costs £249 (Amazon.co.uk), which looks positively bargainous compared to the Xbox series X at £449.
