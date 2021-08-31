The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Latest restock dates and Halo edition news
Follow live for Xbox series X stock updates from Argos, Smyths, Game and more
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still sold out across the UK. The console continues to suffer under supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchips, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy Microsoft’s new console.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sell out almost as soon as new stock appears.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
The Xbox series S is the less powerful version of the Xbox series X, but it’s still a great games machine. And if there’s one major advantage it has over the more advanced Xbox series X, it’s that you can actually buy one.
The Xbox series S is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation games, but at lower resolutions and with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down or switched off. It also doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can’t play your physical games collection, only the games that you download.
For that reason the Xbox series X is considered by purists to be the “true” next-generation Xbox, and so the more powerful console is in much higher demand. This means it’s relatively easy to find the Xbox series S in stock online. Here are a few spots you can pick one up today.
- Xbox series S: £249, Currys.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249, Very.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249, Amazon.co.uk
There are two ‘Halo Infinite’ Xbox controllers
There’s a standard Halo Infinite themed controller that comes bundled with the newly announced Halo Infinite themed Xbox series X.
But there’s also a new elite controller (pictured above) themed around Master Chief’s iconic armour, which launches in November and can now be pre-ordered from the Microsoft Store.
Here are your basic Xbox series X controller options, setting aside the glut of other limited edition pads out there.
- Xbox wireless controller: From £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: £159.99, Argos.co.uk
- Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 - Halo Infinite limited edition: £179.99, Xbox.com
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming on Xbox One
You’ll soon be able to play the newest games on any Xbox, old or new, which means you can start zooming around the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) long before you buy an Xbox series X.
Previously only available on PC, tablets and phones, Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games directly from Microsoft’s servers without downloads or installation. It’s almost magic.
You’ll need a fast internet connection and membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
This also enables Xbox gaming on any Windows laptop. In the market for a new one? We’ve rounded up the best laptops of 2021.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
What about PS5 stock?
Sony is also facing supply chain issues with its own next-gen console. The PlayStation 5 is in high demand, but it’s slightly easier to find on the shelves than the Xbox series X right now.
We have a good idea of which retailers are most likely to restock the PS5 next, but you still have to be quick to grab one when they appear. Follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates on new PS5 stock as it arrives.
AO, Amazon and Scan could restock PS5 consoles today
Where can you buy a PS5 today? Follow live for the latest PS5 restock UK updates and news from Argos, Game, Scan and more
Take a look at the limited edition ‘Halo Infinite’ branded Xbox series X
Announced earlier this week, the Halo Infinite branded Xbox series X (£479.99, Microsoft Store) celebrates 20 years of Master Chief and boasts “a custom console design imprinted with stars as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo – extending onto the fan behind a blue vent inspired by Cortana.”
Naturally, pre-orders of the even rarer Xbox console sold out quickly before appearing on auction sites at enormously inflated prices. Sigh.
As a side note, we’ll never direct you to auction sites or second-hand resellers where the Xbox series X is available – purchasing an Xbox this way encourages scalping and pushes up the cost of the console for legitimate buyers.
We’ve tuned our Xbox stock trackers accordingly and will alert you when pre-orders of the new Halo themed Xbox are available.
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Amazon?
Amazon is ripe for an Xbox restock.
The retailer is rumoured to be restocking the PlayStation 5 today, and we predict that Microsoft’s next-gen console won’t be far behind. It’s been an entire month since Amazon last had sold an Xbox in the UK.
Here are some handy tips for bagging an Xbox from Amazon:
- Make sure to use Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better
- Add the console to your wish list and then add it to your basket. We’ve found more success checking out this way
When will Asda have the Xbox series X in stock?
Lately, Asda has been dragging its heels when it comes to restocking the Xbox. The last time the retailer’s “buy now” button lit up was 25 June, which is somehow 67 days ago now.
We’re unlikely to see Asda restock the Xbox this week, but it’s these infrequent stockists that can blindside us with fresh Xbox stock when we least expect it. We remain on high alert.
How do you find an Xbox series X in store?
We have an elaborate network of digital tripwires and Xbox stock alerts set up to let us know the moment an online retailer has the console in stock.
Keeping track of new stock in physical shops around the UK is trickier, but it can be done. We rely on tips from shoppers, reports from Twitter, and the particular arrangement of tea leaves at the bottom of our mugs.
Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock out there:
- The retailers rumoured to have in-store stock are Argos and Smyths Toys. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World and Game having physical stock.
- Enter your post code on the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.
- Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
