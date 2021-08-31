✕ Close Trailer for upcoming Xbox Game 'Forza Horizon 5'

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still sold out across the UK. The console continues to suffer under supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchips, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy Microsoft’s new console.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sell out almost as soon as new stock appears.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.