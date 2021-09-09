The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Amazon restock sells out, could Currys drop next today?
Follow along for the latest Xbox restock updates from Amazon, John Lewis and more
Update: The Xbox series X has sold out at Amazon. Read on for more details.
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still difficult to find in stock online. Global supply chain problems coupled with a worldwide shortage of microprocessors have left UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The less powerful Xbox series S is cheaper to buy and more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often, is in much higher demand, and sells out almost as soon as the new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock is key to getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Currys?
Currys PC World – soon to be rebranded as simply “Currys”, saving us billions of keystrokes and thousands of hours in the long run – restocked the Xbox series X on Tuesday.
The drop lasted all morning, with wave after wave of new consoles arriving once every half an hour, like clockwork. According to our friends at @StockCheckerUK, Currys shifted roughly 2,500 consoles.
Because Currys restocked so recently we don’t expect the retailer to restock again this week, but we’ll be keeping an eye on them anyway. Don’t you worry about that.
Can you buy an Xbox series X at Argos?
Yesterday, a lucky handful of Argos customers found they could place a click and collect order for the Xbox series X at certain local stores.
The collection date was listed as 10 September, which leads us to believe an Argos restock could be coming tomorrow. This fits the retailer’s M.O. – it’s been more than a month since the last restock, and Argos restocks roughly once every four weeks.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes.
Amazon has sold out of the Xbox series X
Amazon’s first restock in over a month lasted just a few minutes.
The retailer is now sold out of the Xbox series X and its assorted bundles. We’d keep one eye on the product page for now in case there are any residual drops still in the pipeline.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Amazon right now
Amazon has restocked the Xbox series X as a standalone console or as part of a Game Pass bundle, here are your options:
Who else might restock the Xbox today?
While Game continues to restock the Xbox series X in physical stores today, several online retailers are poised to drop more stock today and tomorrow.
First up, we’ve got our sights set on Amazon. Despite delivering for France and Germany throughout August, the retailer hasn’t restocked the Xbox series X in the UK since 29 July. That’s precisely 42 days ago and the longest Amazon has gone without restocking Microsoft’s next-generation console.
Why won’t Game restock the Xbox online?
According to shoppers who’ve been strolling into brick-and-mortar Game shops this morning and yesterday, the retailer has decided to restock the Xbox series X exclusively in-store to avoid unscrupulous hoarders snapping up all of the available stock to resell.
The process, known as scalping, uses automated software to instantly buy as many Xboxes as they can. This drives up scarcity, which drives up resale prices and lines the pockets of a few greedy urchins at the expense of legitimate buyers.
The Xbox series X is in stock in Game
You can’t buy the console online, but Game has the Xbox series X available to purchase in its physical stores right now.
Head to the Xbox product page at Game, enter your postcode and check your local branch for available stock. You can search further afield if you don’t mind taking a little drive, just pop in a postcode near to where you want to search – use Google maps to grab a valid postcode from a nearby address.
We’ve checked a few locations around London and Manchester this morning, and more Game stores are stocking the Xbox series X than aren’t.
Wakey wakey, it’s time for Xboxes
Good morning!
Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox series X stock alert liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail horizon for signs of Microsoft’s elusive next-gen console.
The Xbox gods have smiled on us this week, as both Game and Currys opened the floodgates to unleash thousands of consoles on to unsuspecting shoppers.
If you didn’t manage to pick one up, don’t fret about it. We’re here. We’ve got your back. Our extensive armoury of stock checking tools will sound the alarm as soon as another drop happens.
Stay. With. Us.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for today.
In an unusual turn of events, we’re ending the day with the Xbox series X in stock and readily available to purchase from Game.
If you’re shopping online, the console can only be bought through the pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access scheme, which requires a credit check with Klarna and 24 monthly payments of £28.99. Buy now.
If you enter your postcode on the Xbox series X product page, you can check your local Game for a console you can collect in person. Not all stores have them, so you might need to search further afield if your nearest store is sold out. Check for available stock now.
And if you’re still empty-handed after all that, join us again tomorrow for more Xbox series X stock alerts. Bye bye!
Check your local Game for Xbox stock
We’re reiterating this for the late afternoon crowd: Game has the Xbox series X available to purchase in stores right now.
Head to the Xbox product page at Game, enter your postcode and check your local branch for available stock.
The two branches of Game nearest to us here at IndyBest towers – London Oxford Street and London Victoria – both have a healthy supply of the Xbox series X.
