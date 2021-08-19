The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s latest restock news from Game UK, Very, John Lewis and more
We’re bringing you live Xbox series X UK restock news and the latest updates from Asda, Smyths and more
Update: A Currys PC World drop could be happening this week. Read on for more information
The Xbox series X was released nine months ago and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still almost impossible to find online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of electronics to a crawl.
The Xbox series S, a less powerful console, is easier to find in most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.
That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock liveblog. Here we will keep you updated on the latest stock drops as soon as they happen. We’ll also share any news on predicted restock dates, milestone events, new games and so much more. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.
Welcome to your Xbox series X stock tracking guide
Welcome back to the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. We’re monitoring every UK retailer at once to alert you to any restocks as soon they happen, as well as keeping you up to date with the latest rumours, predictions, games and more.
Admittedly, it’s been a quiet old week in the land of Microsoft’s Xbox series X, but our optimism that we’ll find you a console is not waning. In fact, we’ve got a good feeling about today – Currys PC World, AO, Very and Asda are all well overdue a restock, so we might just see the end of their dry spell.
Without further ado, let’s go on an Xbox hunt.
Xbox stock trackers over and out
Another day, another dollar (not spent on an Xbox series X because we’re yet to have a stock drop). But, all is not lost because there’s always tomorrow. And maybe retailers are holding out for a drop closer to the weekend for extra excitement? Who knows!
We’ve still got our eye on Currys PC World, but AO’s “back in stock” banner also hints at a potential restock very soon. It really is all to play for.
To be in on the chance of securing the all-new Xbox series X, you’ll just have to check back in on this liveblog bright and early tomorrow. We’ll catch you then!
‘Fifa 22’ on Xbox series X: Pre-order now
‘Fifa 22’ Xbox series X game: £69.99, Argos.co.uk
Launching 1 October, Fifa 22 is available to pre-order now.
With anticipation mounting, EA recently revealed a number of details and features that will be exclusive to those playing on the Xbox series X, which are sure to provide you with even more determination to find the Xbox series X in stock.
You can expect more detailed commentary, in which individual player milestones, goal records, winning streaks and your team’s league performance are all remarked upon by commentators. But, it’s not good news for those who aren’t the best at Fifa because the crowds will start filtering out of the stadium early if you’re playing badly.
For all the latest on the new game, read our in-depth guide to everything there is to know:
Fifa 22 now has a release date: Find out when it’s all kicking off
Fifa 22 finally has a release date – here’s how to pre-order the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and more
Buying Xbox series X at Box
The last time the Xbox series X was in stock at Box was on 27 July, and it was part of a bundle containing an extra controller and a Thrustmaster racing wheel. The bundle cost £689, considerably more than purchasing the £449 console by itself.
Box runs a ballot for customers to register their interest and be in with a chance to be selected at random to buy a console. When it’s open, you can register for the ballot here. The retailer is expected to launch similar ballots as more stock arrives.
The best VPN for Xbox series X
The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are still reasons why you might want to install a VPN on an Xbox.
If you use your Xbox to watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or some other online streaming service, a VPN allows you to spoof your location and access TV shows and movies not normally available in your country.
To keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online – read our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming:
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Fire Stick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
What is Xbox All Access?
Game and Smyths sold the Xbox series X exclusively through the Xbox All Access programme last week. But what is that exactly?
Xbox All Access is a payment plan that lets you spread the cost of the Xbox series X or Xbox series S over two years. Rather than pay £449 for the console upfront, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99.
This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand, including the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Argos.co.uk). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month.
That works out as £712 worth of stuff for £695, meaning Xbox All Access is pretty good value for money. Now you just need to find an Xbox in stock. Stick with us and we’ll alert you as soon as consoles are available.
Microsoft is testing a 4K Xbox series X dashboard
Yes, you read that right. Microsoft announced that it’s testing a new update to Xbox series X connected to a 4K display, which will make it look crisper and shaper.
The console currently runs its dashboard at 1080px, but the change means that the home, guide and other areas of the dashboard will be “displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability”, said Microsoft. At this stage, it is exclusively for Xbox Insiders and Alpha Skip-Ahead users.
The Xbox series X headset to buy
Microsoft assumes you’ll already have a headset, so the Xbox series X does not come with one. But, if you want to get the full experience, we’d recommend upgrading yours, even if you’ve not yet managed to secure the all-new console.
Xbox wireless headset: £89.99, Game.co.uk
If you plan on using voice chat, this Xbox wireless headset really is a no-brainer. It features auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat. It also has 15 hours of battery life and spatial sound technology for the best possible gaming experience. An absolute must-have.
When to expect John Lewis Xbox series X restock
Much like all other retailers, the Xbox series X is currently out of stock at John Lewis & Partners. The last drops we’ve seen have been in mid-June, late April, and on two occasions in March, each time selling out in a very short space of time, as you’d expect.
The online retailer usually adds new items to the website in the early hours of the morning — around 7am. So we recommend setting your alarm to really be in with the chance of winning.
We’ve also heard reports of in-store drops at John Lewis & Partners, so we’d always recommend checking in with your local store on the off chance that they have any of the next-gen consoles lying about.
