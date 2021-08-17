The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: UK restock updates from Game, Currys, Smyths and more
We’re bringing you live Xbox series X UK restock news and the latest updates from Amazon, AO and more
Update: A drop at Currys PC World is touted for this week. Read on for more information
We’re now eight months into the Xbox series X’s lifespan and Microsoft’s next-gen console is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of electronics to a crawl.
The Xbox series S, a less powerful console, is easier to find in stock at most UK stores and retailers, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.
That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock liveblog. Here we will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen and we’ll share any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.
Read more:
Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:
Waiting on Currys to drop? Us too
Currys PC World was due to drop its stock over the weekend, but in true Xbox restock style, it’s fashionably late.
The last time the new-gen console was in stock was on 10 August, so not that long ago. But, shoppers had the best luck purchasing it through the Currys app, so it’s well worth downloading that to be in with of a win.
What’s more, we’d definitely recommend signing up for stock notifications from the retailer. That, coupled with following this liveblog, will give you the best possible chance.
What about PS5 stock?
One small consolation for Microsoft is that its biggest rival, Sony, is also facing serious supply chain issues. The PlayStation 5 is in high demand but it’s a little easier to find on the shelves than the Xbox series X.
We have a good idea of which retailers are most likely to restock the PS5 next, but you still have to be quick to grab one when they appear.
Follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for more updates on new PS5 stock as it arrives:
Smyths PS5 stock is now live
Where can you buy a PS5 today? Follow live for the latest PS5 restock UK updates and news from Argos, Game, Scan and more
Will Smyths drop the Xbox series X today?
The all-new console came into stock in a number of local Smyths stores yesterday, including Sunderland, Bury and Sheffield. Having checked this morning, it looks as though the Bradford store has a small number in stock. If you live nearby: Run, don’t walk!
Smyths Toys is one of three retailers stocking the Xbox All Access programme and the Xbox series X was last available to purchase through that programme online on 5 August. So, its next online stock drop might not be as imminent as we’d like. But, we remain optimistic.
When will Asda restock Xbox series X?
The retailer’s online store had the Xbox series X in stock in the run-up to Christmas and did a small drop in May that went in minutes. But since then the console has been sold out.
Asda gives no indication of when it expects new stock to arrive, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the store page over the coming weeks for fresh availability because who knows, today could be your lucky day!
Follow our liveblog for the latest Xbox series X stock updates
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome back to the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. We’re monitoring every UK retailer at once to alert you to any Xbox restocks as soon they happen, as well as keeping you up to date with the latest rumours and predictions.
Yesterday Smyths Toys restocked the Xbox series X in local stores around the country, and that’s about it – so not as fruitful as we’d like. But, thankfully there’s always today.
We’ve got our eye on Currys this morning, which was due to drop over the weekend and didn’t. Without further ado, let’s go Xbox series X hunting!
Your Xbox stock trackers are off
So the fabled Currys PC World restock didn’t materialise over the weekend or this morning, but we did see a number of local Smyths Toys stores showing the next-gen console back in stock.
As always, we remain hopeful for tomorrow. Fingers crossed the Xbox gods answer our prayers and give us the goods. We’ll of course be back bright and early, so join us to make sure you’re the first to know when the Xbox series X makes another appearance.
Until then, have a nice evening!
Expand Xbox series X storage with this nifty device
Seagate storage expansion Xbox series X: £199.54, Amazon.co.uk
With a whopping 1TB of storage, this doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X you might not even own yet. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up. It claims to work seamlessly with the Xbox velocity architecture, which provides faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay. A must-have.
Experience Bezo’s trip to the skies with Xbox ‘Flight Simulator’
If you’re envious of people jetting on holiday, we’ve got the next best thing
Microsoft Xbox ‘Flight Simulator’: £59.59, Amazon.co.uk
Create your own personal flight plan and take off on your virtual holidays (and you won’t need to take a PCR before you depart!). With immersive imagery, every detail has been accounted for. Plus, there are video tutorials of how you can go up to space, much like Bezos and Branson. It’s available on PC, Xbox series X and S and via Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Now
Microsoft and Sony both offer a number of game streaming services.
PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass allow gamers to pay a flat monthly fee to access a rolling library of hundreds of games, rather than purchasing games outright. Both services also let you play games via cloud streaming – which is essentially like being on a Zoom call with a game you’re controlling.
Launched back in 2017, Xbox Game Pass was billed as gaming’s answer to Netflix. The service unlocks a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure, so long as they keep paying their subscription fee. PlayStation Now lets players download games or stream them online.
Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus are the respective console’s subscription plans for multiplayer gaming and also offer free games as benefits. Xbox Live Gold is included with Xbox Game Pass and many predict the two will eventually be combined into a single subscription.
Confused about Game Pass? We don’t blame you. Have a read of our explainer and we’ll tell you everything you need to know:
Xbox Game Pass 2021: Is it worth the money?
Which games are including with the Xbox Game Pass, and is it worth it? We look at the best deals you can get
The best 4K TV for Xbox series X gaming
Panasonic TX-50HX800B: £598, Argos.co.uk
Whether you’re one of the lucky few to have secured the all-new Xbox or are eagerly anticipating buying yours, you may want to consider a new TV to make sure your experience is as good as it gets. This device featured in our review of the best 4K TVs, with our writer deeming it to be ideal for gaming.
Delivering great performance, “there’s an automatic low-latency mode for gaming, which spots when a games console is connected”, and the “LED LCD display looks great, with authentic colours and extremely good upscaling”.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.